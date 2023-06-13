FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Last Thursday, Chittenden's Liz Mead was honored through the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program, which for the past 25 years has recognized volunteers for going above and beyond to give back to their communities.
Twenty-six volunteers were recognized for their contributions at an awards ceremony at Gillette Stadium. In total, $275,000 in donations were distributed to the nonprofits represented by each volunteer. Twenty-five organizations each received $10,000 and the Brian Dagle Foundation received this year’s grand prize of $25,000.
Mead was recognized for her work for Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, which promotes independence and furthers equality through access to sports and recreational opportunities for disabled individuals.
Bringing her experience with her own children on the slopes, Mead acts as a supportive mentor in many programs. She skis more than 100 days a year, a majority of which are spent with Vermont Adaptive.
“It is an honor to be selected for the Myra Kraft Community MVP award,” said Mead, in a Patriots press release. “The spirit of volunteerism that the award recognizes is crucial to improving our communities; and I am deeply honored to have been nominated - much less selected.
"Volunteering with Vermont Adaptive is important to me because it gives me the opportunity to expose athletes from the Adaptive community to the benefits of outdoor activity.”
Mead was honored as Vermont Adaptive's 2019 Volunteer of the Year.
“The smiles that light up the faces of our athletes experiencing the freedom of movement on snow, water, or bike path, are inspiring,” Mead said. “I am privileged to be able to help each athlete attain that smile, and I am fortunate to be a part of the great corps of volunteers at Vermont Adaptive. We all lift each other up.”
On hand to congratulate the award winners were President of Kraft Family Philanthropies Josh Kraft; Patriots, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippett; and Procter & Gamble’s VP of Communications & Community Affairs, Global Grooming, Kara Buckley.
GOLF
Am Qualifier
SPRINGFIELD — Crown Point Country Club played host to the second of four men's Vermont Amateur golf tournament qualifiers being held across the state.
Ten golfers locked up a spot in the tournament that will take place at the Country Club of Barre from July 4 to July 6.
Neshobe Golf Club's John Franzoni was the medalist on Tuesday, shooting a 1-over 73 on the par-72 course.
Other qualifiers were Fox Run Golf Club's Luke Hopkins (2-over, 74), Crown Point's Nick Trottier (4-over, 76), Fox Run's Noah Rourke (5-over, 77), Country Club of Vermont's Brian Cain (5-over, 77), Brattleboro Country Club's Jacob Miller (8-over, 80), Manchester Country Club's James Hinton (11-over, 83), Fox Run's Sumner Orr (11-over, 83), Manchester's Brett Grigsby (13-over, 85) and Crown Point's Greg Birsky (13-over, 85).
Tri-States
AUBURN, Maine — The first championship event on the Vermont State Women's Golf Association calendar teed off on Tuesday with the Tri-State Championships hosted by Maine's Martindale Country Club.
The event pits some of the elite women's golfers from Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine against each other in a team competition.
Tuesday's opening round was in a match play format with Vermont and Maine both racking up 48.50 points and New Hampshire taking 38.50 points.
In the match against Maine, Vermont got wins from Jo Allsopp and Christine Johnson (6-and-4), Jennifer Shaw and Trish Wade (1-up), Rhona Colvard and Dana Cassidy (6-and-4), Kristin Mahoney and Mary Jane Shomo (6-and-5) and Ann Oday and Els Walker (3-and-1).
Against New Hampshire, Vermont got wins from Allsopp and Johnson (6-and-5), Denise Bernard and Ashley Bond (7-and-5), Linda Jane Parson and Susan Rand (3-and-2), Shaw and Wade (4-and-2), Deidre Mahler and Ellen Miller (2-and-1), Mahoney and Shomo (4-and-3) and Oday and Walker (4-and-2).
MEN'S LACROSSE
Rubright honored
Middlebury Union High graduate Bode Rubright was named to the All-Midwest Lacrosse Conference's second lead after scoring 39 goals for Lake Forest, tying him for most goals on the team.
Rubright and his teammates edged Dubuque 10-9 in the MLC championship game to qualify for the NCAA Division III playoffs.