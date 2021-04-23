CHESTER — Ty Merrill went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to help power Green Mountain to a 15-5 victory over Fair Haven in a five-inning baseball game at Paul Adams Field on Friday.
Branden Rose pitched the first three innings for the Chieftains,
GM’s Jack Boyle also had a day for the Chiefs by going 2-for-2 with two walks and scoring four runs. Kagan Hance added two hits and two RBIs and also pitched hitless relief, striking out three.
Kohlby Murray had a three-run homer for the Slaters. Ryan Muratorri had an RBI double.
Evan Reed pitched for Fair Haven.
“Evan pitched well, but we just didn’t make easy plays behind him,” said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese.
GM (1-1) hosts Hartford on Saturday, while Fair Haven (1-1) hosts Windsor on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
MAU 15, Rutland 2
An eight-run second inning did big damage as Mount Anthony beat the Rutland baseball team 15-2 in five innings on Friday at Giorgetti Park.
Ravens starter Jevan Valente got hurt so he had to come out of the game early on.
Rutland pushed its runs across in the fifth inning, on two singles, a walk and an error.
Joey Giancola, Regan Bird and Braeden Carleton had one hit apiece for the Ravens.
Caleb Hay got the start on the hill for the Patriots and struck out nine.
“He should be one of the better Division I pitchers this year,” said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer.
Hay and Ethan LaBatt had multi-hit games for MAU.
Rutland (0-3) hosts Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Windsor 17, Fair Haven 5
(6 Innings)
FAIR HAVEN — Windsor pitcher Peyton Richardson kept the Fair Haven lineup at bay and the Yellow Jackets cruised to a 17-5 victory on Friday.
“Windsor hit the ball really well,” Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said. “They have a solid softball team.
“They put the ball in play and we made six errors.”
Zoey Cole pitched for the Slaters and had a two-run home run.
Springfield 22, Hartford 1
(5 innings)
SPRINGFIELD — Izzy Belisle mowed down the Hartford batters (13 strikeouts) and Springfield breezed to a 22-1 victory on Friday at Bill Robinson Field. She gave up only two hits, both singles to Logan Evans.
The highlight of the day for the 1-1 Cosmos was Jillain Muther’s grand slam home run in her first varsity at-bat.
“It was legitimate homer to deep right-center,” Springfield coach Andy Bladyka said.
Molly Leonard added a double and single to Springfield’s attack.
It was Hartford’s opener.
The Cosmos have a tough test on Tuesday when they travel to Windsor.
BOYS TENNIS
BBA 5, MAU 1
BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton Academy opened its boys tennis season in style by trimming rival Mount Anthony 5-1.
Nick O’Donnell, playing in No. 1 single, won his match as did his four teamates as BBA swpt the singles copetion. Also winning for the Bulldogs were Christo Buckley, Alejandro Sharpiro-Mochon, Blake Allen and Luca Arrington.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU, RIC split
CASTLETON — Rhode Island College and Castleton University split their Little East doubleheader at Spartan Field, RIc winning the first game 5-4 and Castleton bouncing back to prevail in the nightcap 9-6.
Makenna Thorne continued her strong hitting by banging out two hts for Castleton in the victory. Also contributing to the 10-hit attack with multiple base hits were Jayna Ryan, Jamie Boyle and Machaila Arjavich. Ryan also scored three runs.
Katie Gallagher notched the win for the Spartans to run her record to 3-0.
Thorne, Boyle and Ryan also had two hits apiece for the Spartans in the first game.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU swept by RIC
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — It was a lost day on the baseball diamond Friday for Castleton University. The Spartans fell to Rhode Island College, 19-2 and 14-2.
Reece de Castro had a big day for the Spartans by hitting safely in both games with a home run.
The Spartans fell to 6-5 in the Little East and 8-10 overall.
TRACK & FIELD
GM at BF
WESTMINSTER — The Green Mountain track and field team was in action on Friday at Bellows Falls in a meet with the Terriers, White River Valley and Sharon Academy.
The Chieftains had a handful of winners on both the boys and girls sides.
For the boys, Mitchell Rounds won the 100-meter dash for GM with a time of 11.7 seconds, besting BF’s Harrison Gleim by 0.1 seconds.
Ben Munukka won the 200 in 24.9 seconds, a new personal best for the sophomore. He was third in the 100.
Munukka, Rounds, Eben Mosher and Evan Hayes won the 4x100 relay for the Chieftains.
Mosher shined in field events, winning the high jump and triple jump. Rounds took first in the long jump. Munukka was second in high jump.
On the girls side, Grace Tyrrell had a big day for Green Mountain. The junior won the 100, 200 and 400 races, winning the latter two by a nice margin.
Berkley Hutchins stood out for the Chieftains in the field events. She won the shot put and discus.
GOLF
Little East Invitational
WARWICK, R.I. — The Castleton University men’s golf team returned to action the two-day Little East Conference Invitational on Thursday and Friday, competing as one of four LEC schools at Valley Country Club.
The Spartans finished the two-day tournament in fourth place with a team score of 765, shooting 378 on Thursday and 387 Friday. Eastern Connecticut State won the tournament with a team score of 654 behind individual medalist Ashton Lewis’ two-day score of 150.
The Spartans were led by Matt Redmond’s two-day tally of 180, as the rookie shot 94 on Thursday before bouncing back with an 86 on Friday in his first collegiate event. Alex Maunula fired rounds of 92 and 95 for a two-day score of 187, while Nicholas Gravina carded rounds of 100 and 98 for the Spartans. Kyle Alaverdy finished the week with a combined total of 204, posting rounds of 96 and 108. A.J. Tatton posted a 96 on Thursday in his lone round of the week. Competing as an individual, Kyle Sargent shot 104-102-206.
COLLEGE TENNIS
RIC 9, CU 0
The Castleton men’s and women’s tennis teams both fell 9-0 against Rhode Island College on Friday.
