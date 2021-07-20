SHELBURNE — The Politano family is known for its standout golfers and that was on full display on Tuesday in the Vermont Golf Association’s Junior Tour Match Play championship qualifying at Kwiniaska Golf Club.
Recent Otter Valley graduate Mia Politano and her younger brother Lucas Politano finished first in their respective age groups in the qualifying event.
In the girls 15-18 division Mia Politano, a two-time Division II medalist whose home course is Ralph Myhre Golf Course, shot an 8-over 78. She birdied three holes.
Rutland Country Club’s Jillian Miles was second at 19-over, while Country Club of Barre’s Paige Oakes was third at 28-over.
Lucas Politano took top honors in the boys 10-14 division, which was the only division to feature a cut-line. Lucas Politano shot 1-over with five birdies and tied for the top spot with Ekwanok Country Club’s Patrick Saxe.
Rutland’s Sebastian Pell was third at 2-over, following a two-birdie round and clubmates Mattie Serafin and Kyle Blanchard were sixth and seventh respectively. Serafin had two birdies and Blanchard parred eight holes.
Ekwanok’s Grayson Davis finished qualifying in 13th at 20-over and Capital City Country Club’s Bubba Chamberlain in 16th at 24-over, just making the 16-player cut.
Neshobe Golf Club’s Rowdy Malcolm and Stowe Golf Club’s Indiana MacConnell were among the golfers that missed the cut.
Country Club of Barre had a strong showing in the boys 15-18 division. Barton Golf Club’s Jackson King had the best score of the division at 1-over, but Barre had the next two best golfers.
William Eaton was second at 5-over. He only birdied the 16th hole, but he was consistent as they come with 11 pars. Riley Richards was two strokes back at 7-over in third. Richards had two birdies, one in each half of his round.
Ekwanok’s Charlie Davis finished sixth at 12-over and Barre’s Garret Cameron was seventh at 13-over, in a tie with Vermont National’s Jack Mayer.
Ralph Myhre’s Thomas Politano was one of two golfers to finish at 15-over. He birdied the sixth hole.
The lone golfer in the girls 10-14 division was Lakeside’s Rylee Makay, who shot 34-over.
The Match Play portion of the tournament opens up on Wednesday, before the the tournament wraps up on Thursday.
Wednesday will hold the round of 16 and round of 8 for the boys 10-14 and boys 15-18 divisions and the round of 8 and semifinals for the girls 15-18 division.
Matchups for the opening rounds of Wednesday’s action are:
Boys 15-18: Riley Richards vs Noble Beerworth; Oliver French vs Caden Fischer; Spencer Lawe vs Ty Whyte; Charlie Davis vs Emerson Ayer; Garret Cameron vs Thomas Politano; Jack Mayer vs Zach Vincent; Jackson King, William Eaton, Bye.
Boys 10-14: Lucas Politano vs Bubba Chamberlain; Patrick Saxe vs Bruce Johnson; Sebastian Pell vs Quinn Vincent; Camden Ayer vs Grayson Davis; Isaiah Thomas vs Patrick Jack Bryan; Mattie Serafin vs Andrew Cramer; Kyle Blanchard vs Cooper Guerriere; Evan Marchessault vs Jack McDougall.
Girls 15-18: Paige Oakes vs Madison Mousley; Stella Makay vs Ryan Sleeper; Mia Politano, Jillian Miles, Bye.
CYCLING
Meeting of the Grinds
POULTNEY — Slate Valley Trails is partnering with MTBVT to host the first annual Meeting of the Grinds, an all-day cycling festival on September 18th.
Bringing together cyclists of all genres, the event will raise money the support the stewardship efforts of Slate Valley Trails and is based out of their Fairgrounds Trailhead in East Poultney, where riders can access more than 35 miles of purpose-built singletrack and an extensive network of quiet gravel and class four roads.
The event will feature guided gravel, singletrack and adventure rides for all ages and abilities, demos, vendors, food, and beverages including a range of craft brews from Zero Gravity and craft ginger beer from Halyard Brewing.
Families with children will find engaging ride options and fun activities for kids. The day will be capped with a run-whatcha-brung, no-holds-barred sprint race to nab bragging rights for the day.
Tickets start at $75 for adults and $45 for students, and include guided rides, food, an event t-shirt and a raffle ticket. Proceeds to benefit Slate Valley Trails. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/meeting-of-the-grinds-tickets-156707178389.
SWIMMING
Senior Games
ESSEX — The Vermont Senior Games is hosting the 2021 Vermont State Swimming Championships this Sunday at the Sand Hill Pool in Essex, in partnership with the Essex Parks and Recreation Department.
Twenty-four swimmers between the ages of 50 and 85, from throughout Vermont and six other states, will be competing. The meet will begin at 10 a.m. and is anticipated to last approximately two hours.
Gold, bronze, and silver medals will be awarded to the first three finishers in each age group (50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, etc). The first four Vermonters in each age group will qualify for the National Senior Games to be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in March 2022.
The top four finishers in each event (regardless of home state or country) in each age group earn a spot at the National Senior Games Championships. The results will be posted at www.vermontseniorgames.org following the event.
For more information, contact the Vermont Senior Games Coordinator, George Moltz, at gwmoltz@gmail.com or 802-779-5119.
