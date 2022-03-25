The third-ranked Middlebury College women's lacrosse team snapped No. 8 The College of New Jersey's six-game winning-streak with a 13-9 road victory on Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers improve to 6-0, while the Lions move to 6-1.
Middlebury plays its third game of the week on Saturday when it travels to Bates for a noon start, before returning home on Sunday to host Plymouth State at 1 p.m.
TCNJ wasted little time getting on the board, scoring just 31 seconds into the opening frame when Ally Tobler converted a free-position attempt from the right side of the arc.
Lily Riseberg sent a feed from behind the goal to a cutting Jane Earley, who slipped the ball over the shoulder of goalie Julia Charest with 13:02 showing to even the score.
The Lions took a 2-1 lead with 7:15 left in the first quarter when Tobler scooped up a loose ball, spun around and found the back of the goal. The Panthers answered 2:42 later when Grace Getman deked a defender before burying the ball in the bottom-left corner. With 1:06 to go, Anna Delvin's sidearm shot trickled through traffic to put TCNJ up 3-2 heading into the second quarter.
Earley struck again 1:48 into the second session when she drove to the net on a free-position attempt and snuck the ball inside the right pipe to make it 3-3. Erin Nicholas gave Middlebury a 4-3 edge with 7:35 remaining in the half. Her initial shot was stopped by Charest, but the ball fell to the ground and crossed the goal line.
Hope Shue tallied a quick-stick goal and converted a free-position attempt to increase the Panther lead to 6-3. With 1:41 remaining in the half, Earley sent a pass from the right pipe to the left where Riseberg was waiting and quickly scored to make it 7-3.
The Lions sliced the deficit to two (7-5) and the the teams traded the next four goals before Earley struck with nine ticks left on the clock to give the Panthers a 10-7 lead heading into the final frame.
LaRocca brought TCNJ to within two (10-8) with a goal in the first minute of the fourth stanza. Middlebury answered with tallies by Getman and Shue to increase the advantage to 12-8. The middle part of the quarter was a defensive battle, with Panther goalie Annie Enrietto making several key stops to preserve Middlebury's four-goal cushion.
Getman added a free-position marker with 2:11 remaining to make it 13-8. Lion Natalie Berry scored with a low shot to the bottom-right corner to trim the deficit back to four (13-9) with just under two minutes left in the game, but the Panthers were able to run off the clock and hang on for the 13-9 victory.
Enrietto made 10 saves in goal to earn the win for Middlebury, while Charest had seven stops for TCNJ.
The Panthers were paced by Riseberg who had a game-high five assists to go along with one goal. Earley and Getman each scored three times and dished out an assist, while Shue had three markers. Madison Paylor scooped up a game-high four groundballs, while Makenzie Smith won four draw controls.
COLLEGE TRACK
CU opener
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's and women's track and field opens the outdoor season on Saturday after enjoying a productive indoor circuit decorated by program firsts.
Freshman JaQuincy Bostick became the program's first Little East Conference major award winner when he took home Rookie Field Athlete of the Year.
The Rochester, New York native earned Field Rookie of the Week three times and broke the program's triple jump record en route to the postseason award. Ben Reid also garnered a postseason honor with his Second Team All-Conference designation after placing second in the shot put at the championship meet.
David Harvey became Castleton's first LEC Champion in 2021, winning the 110 meter hurdles and will look to go back-to-back after a successful indoor season. He registered two school records and notched a pair of second-place finishes in the 60 meter hurdles.
Harvey and Bostick, along with Trever Rose, represented the Spartans at the Division III Regional Indoor Championship in February. Jarret Rock, who holds two individual indoor records, returns to the program for the outdoor season and looks to be another key contributor.
On the women's side, look for Shay Lawrence to lead a young squad. The junior toppled the indoor record in the 200 meter dash and strives to claim the outdoor mark as well. Lawrence tallied two first-place finishes in sprints during the 2021 outdoor season.
Lawrence and fellow returner Maizy Mooney helped the Spartans run to a program record in the 4x100 meter relay in 2021. Mooney finished as high as third in the 60 meter dash during the indoor season and now has a pair of program records to her credit.
Gwyn Tatton returns after a promising 2021 campaign that featured two javelin victories and a second-place finish at the LEC Championship.
Lauren Folland looks to lead the way in the shot put after a solid indoor season highlighted by a victory at the Middlebury Winter Classic. She won the event once in the 2021 outdoor season and placed fourth at the LEC Championship.
Some new faces join the women's program and will look to make contributions, including multi-sport athletes Kaitlin Bardellini and Olivia Perry.
The Spartans are set to compete in five outdoor meets before the LEC Championship on April 30 hosted by UMass Dartmouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.