ORLANDO, Fla. — The fifth-ranked Middlebury College women's tennis team fell 5-1 to No. 1 University of Chicago in the NCAA Semifinals on Tuesday afternoon at the United States Tennis Association National Campus in Orlando, Florida.
The Panthers finish the season with a record of 18-6. The Maroons (22-1), who are riding a 22-match winning-streak, advance to the national championship for the first time in program history and will take on No. 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
Middlebury made its eighth trip to the quarterfinals and advanced to the semifinals for the fourth time in program history.
The lone Middlebury win came from the Panther tandem of Brinlea La Barge and Sami Remis who got out to a 5-2 advantage on the middle court. The Maroons battled back to tie the match at five games apiece. After taking a 6-5 edge, the Middlebury pair closed out the match 8-5 behind power service games by both Remis and La Barge, cutting the deficit to one (2-1) heading into singles.
BOYS TENNIS
BBA 6, Woodstock 1
WOODSTOCK — The Burr and Burton Academy boys tennis team cruised to a 6-1 win against Woodstock on Wednesday.
At No. 1 singles, BBA's Nick O’Donnell defeated Kaelen Ludberg 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 2 singles, Cristo Buckley beat Nixon Malik 6-3, 6-1.
Woodstock earned its lone win at No. 3 singles where Cooper Dorsogna beat Blake Allen 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 4 singles, BBA's Luis Vilanova beat Jake Singelais 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 and at No. 5 singles, Lucas Arrington defeated Otto Nisimbalt 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
In doubles action, BBA's Aidan Mirchandani and Max Michael defeated Reece Sheehan and Liam Harper 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, while Kyle Southworth & Moritz Vonhof beat Nate Satterfield and Kip Gaddis 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
GOLF
Hole-in-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Last Wednesday, Tucker Kreh hit a hole-in-one on Hole No. 3 with his 54-degree wedge. Witnesses were Seth Gewanter, Devon Kimball and and Jason Gilsinger.
ULTIMATE
Bellcate 39, BBA 28
BURLINGTON — The North champion Bellcate beat South champion Burr and Burton Academy 39-28 in the Ultimate state championship game on Wednesday at the University of Vermont.
