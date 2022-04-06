MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton University baseball team made the short trip north to take on Middlebury College Tuesday afternoon, keeping it close through seven innings before ultimately falling 6-2 on the road.
Evan Keegan had his best outing of the season, going a perfect 3-for-3 and tying his season-high with two runs. On the mound, Stephen Coffey (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs — three earned — and striking out two batters in six innings of work.
Middlebury took an early 1-0 lead after one, but a sac fly from Addison Schaub — one of his two RBIs on the day — quickly leveled the game back at one. After enduring a bit of a cold stretch at the plate, the junior has now tallied hits in consecutive games and has three RBIs in his last two contests.
The Panthers made it a 3-1 game with runs in the third and fourth innings, but Castleton was able to cut the deficit back to one thanks to an RBI single from Schaub that once again scored Keegan.
Middlebury also crossed home plate in the sixth to make it a 4-2 game before ultimately scoring their fifth and sixth runs of the game in the bottom of the eighth to seal the victory and hand the Spartans the 6-2 loss.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Midd 19, Union 2
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The top-ranked Middlebury College women’s lacrosse team (10-0) used a balanced attack that had 14 different players score a goal during a 19-2 road victory at Union (2-5) on Tuesday evening.
The Panthers have been victorious in 35-straight contests and collected the program’s 20th-consecutive road win. Middlebury returns to action on Saturday with an 11 a.m. home NESCAC game against No. 11 Wesleyan.
Jane Earley (3 goals, assist) and Lily Riseberg (1 G, 3 A) led the Panther offense with four points apiece. Earley’s four-point output marked the fifth-consecutive game in which she has posted four or more points. Maggie Coughlin and Sara Ellinghaus each had a goal and two assists.
Annie Enrietto (10-0) earned the win in goal with two saves in 15 minutes, while Allie Battista stopped four shots in the second quarter. Gina Driscoll closed out the game for Middlebury with a quartet of saves in the final two stanzas.
Jenna Paszek took the loss in front of the goal for Union, making six saves in 38:28 of action. Elizabeth Hernberg scooped up a game-high three groundballs for the Dutchwomen.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
HEA Partnership
AMESBURY, Mass. — Hockey East has reached a new six-year media rights agreement with ESPN and ESPN+ that will bring games from one of collegiate hockey’s premier conferences to ESPN’s television and streaming platforms. The agreement will feature the 21 NCAA Division I teams across the men’s and women’s leagues, beginning this fall through the 2027-28 season.
The agreement includes over 300 games annually with all contests available on ESPN+ and features three games on ESPNU each season.
Streaming on ESPN+ will be all men’s and women’s home games throughout the season as well as the entirety of both the men’s and women’s postseason tournaments. The Hockey East Women’s Tournament Championship is set to be televised annually on an ESPN network.
