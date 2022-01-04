MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College men’s basketball team (9-2) extended its win streak to seven, edging visiting Skidmore College 78-74 on Tuesday afternoon.
Middlebury needed a second-half comeback to best the Thoroughbreds, as the Panthers trailed by three at the half.
Middlebury outscored Skidmore by seven after the break to secure the win.
Noah Osher led the Panthers with 22 points, while Sam Stevens was right behind with 20. Alex Sobel just missed a double-double, tallying 15 points and nine rebounds to go along with three blocks. David Brennan also grabbed nine boards for Middlebury, while chipping in with six points.
Greg Skoric led Skidmore with 22 points, followed by Harrison Eichelberger with 20.
The Panthers begin NESCAC play on Friday, playing Amherst at 7 p.m.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
A trend of high school athletic events being postponed continued on Tuesday as the majority of the local sports slate was wiped away.
Mount St. Joseph’s home basketball game against Burr and Burton was scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed. The makeup date is Jan. 13.
Fair Haven’s home boys basketball game against Rutland was postponed with a makeup date yet to be announced.
Mill River’s home boys basketball game against Mount Abraham was postponed.
Springfield’s home boys basketball game against rival Green Mountain was postponed.
The Proctor boys basketball team’s away game at White River Valley was also postponed.
The Nordic ski meet set to be hosted at Mountain Top in Chittenden was also postponed.
Tuesday scores
In boys basketball, Hartford bounced back from its first loss to beat Woodstock 65-50, Rivendell remained undefeated beating Blue Mountain 49-42, Hazen bettered Peoples Academy 57-49 in a battle of Division III’s best, Northfield beat Mid-Vermont 69-59 and Richford blew out Craftsbury 71-46.
In girls basketball, Spaulding blasted rival Harwood 62-36, Mount Mansfield remained undefeated beating St. Johnsbury 52-38 and Thetford pushed past Montpelier 51-30.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CU schedule
CASTLETON — Multiple Castleton University athletics teams announced schedule changes Tuesday afternoon for the upcoming week.
The women’s hockey game scheduled for Tuesday night at Saint Michael’s College was been postponed. A make-up date will be announced at a later time.
The women’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night at UMass Boston and Saturday afternoon at Eastern Connecticut have been postponed and will be made up at later dates.
The Castleton wrestling program will still wrestle at the Budd Whitehill National Duals in Lycoming, Pennsylvania this weekend, but has withdrawn from the Williams Open Tournament on Saturday.
The CU wrestling team was named the Division III National Team of the Week by D3wrestling.com, as announced on the organization’s social media channels Tuesday.
The Spartans finished second at the Citrus Invitational, finishing only behind NWCA No. 9 Augsburg University while placing ahead of NWCA No. 6 John Carrol University. The Spartans had the 149-pound champion in Nicholas Roeger at the event, and placed 15 wrestlers in the top-eight of their respective weight classes.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Holy Cross 4, UVM 3
WORCESTER, Mass. — In a game with multiple lead changes, the Holy Cross men’s hockey team bested the University of Vermont 4-3 Tuesday night.
UVM struck quickly in the first period as Robbie Stucker scored on an assist from Cory Babichuk and Philip Lagunov 10 seconds into play.
The Crusaders responded with goals from Liam Connors and Ryan Leibold in quick succession in the early stages of the first period, but Lagunov knotted the score midway through the period on a power play goal set up by Andrew Lucas and Simon Jellus.
Lucas got in on the scoring act midway through the second period, assisted by Jacques Bouquot and Lagunov, before Holy Cross tied the game again on an Anthony Vincent tally.
The Crusaders pushed ahead again with 6:46 to play in the third on a Matt Guerra goal.
Bowdoin 1, Midd 0
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Bowdoin’s Albert Washco netted the game’s lone goal at the 3:05 mark over overtime, as Middlebury College dropped a 1-0 NESCAC decision at Bowdoin on Tuesday.
Panthers goaltender Jake Horoho made 39 saves in the loss.
HOOP CLINICS
NORTH CLARENDON — There will be co-ed basketball clinics at Mill River Union High School with former Mill River coaches Brad Rideout and Ken Webb serving as the camp directors.
Clinic 1: This clinic will be for those in the third and fourth grades. The dates will be Jan. 15, 22, and 29 and Feb. 5, 12 and 19. The clinic will run fro 9-10 a.m. each day.
The cost is $60.
Clinic 2: This clinic is for those in grades 4-6. The dates are March 6, 13, 20 and 27 and each day the session will run from 8 a.m. through 10 a.m.
The cost is $70.
Clinic 3: This clinic is for those in grades 7-8. The dates will be March 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. until noon and the cost is $70.
Basketballs will be provided. Campers are asked not to bring their own.
A camp T-shirt will be provided at the conclusion of the clinic.
Question can be directed to Brad Rideout at 802-775-1925 (ext. 211.)
