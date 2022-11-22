MIDDLEBURY — The defending champion Middlebury College women's hockey team extended its win streak to 30 games, beating Castleton University 3-1 Tuesday afternoon at Chip Kenyon Arena.
Cat Appleyard put the Panthers on the board within the opening five minutes, getting an assist from Raia Schluter and Caroline Cutler.
The Spartans responded three minutes later with a goal from Samantha Lawler, assisted by freshman Moa Carlsson.
Claudia Vira scored the eventual game-winner midway through the first period, on an assist from Jenna Letterie and Britt Nawrocki. Nawrocki added some insurance in the third period, assisted by Letterie.
CU goalie Kirsten DiCicco was busy all game long, making 31 saves. Middlebury goalie Sophia Merageas had 13 saves.
Middlebury has won seven of eight meetings all-time with Castleton.
The Spartans (4-3) hosts Wesleyan on Tuesday. Middlebury (3-0) will be in Plattsburgh, New York for the Panther/Cardinal Classic on Saturday and Sunday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Postponement
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's basketball team's home game against Lesley University was postponed on Tuesday due to transportation issues.
There is no makeup date scheduled at this time.
The Spartans (3-3) are at SUNY Delhi on Sunday, before opening up Little East Conference play in early December.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Teddy Bear Toss
The Castleton University men's hockey team will be hosting its 13th-annual Teddy Bear Toss event this Friday night at 7 p.m. against Franklin Pierce in the opening round of the Terry Moran Invitational.
All fans who arrive with a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Spartans' first goal will receive free admission to the contest. Stuffed animals are being collected as part of BROC Community Action's Toys Under the Tree campaign. BROC Community Action is a not-for-profit organization that supports Bennington and Rutland Counties.
BROC Community Action is a local not-for-profit organization that provides assistance to people in crisis, and helps provide a sustainable path forward. Its mission is to provide hope, opportunity and a path forward out of crisis or poverty, so our neighbors and communities thrive.
