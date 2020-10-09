MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland High football team lost its second straight close game, this time falling 24-21 to the Middlebury Tigers on Friday night at Doc Collins Field.
A game-winning 20-yard field goal by the Tigers’ Nikolai Luksch clinched the win.
Rutland scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Middlebury (4-1) travels to Otter Valley on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game. Rutland (3-2) is at Mount Anthony on Tuesday.
Mount Anthony 21,
Mill River 14
BENNINGTON — A day after topping Division I power Burr and Burton, Mount Anthony grabbed another win, topping Mill River 21-14.
MAU’s Jack Ware caught a pair of touchdown passes from Caleb Hay before halftime break, giving the Patriots a 14-0 lead. MAU was threatening to add a third score before the half, but the Minutemen’s Jacob Langlois picked off a Hay pass on the 1-yard line.
Mill River battled back in the second half, with Chris Burnett finding Allen Severance for a score. The Minutemen tied the game when Burnett connected with Evan McPhee. McPhee also converted the 2-point conversion.
Hay found Gavin Johnson for a 70-yard score to take the lead back.
“Some of our guys were a bit wide-eyed by (Gavin Johnson’s) speed,” said Mill River coach Greg Lewis.
Phillip Severy had an interception late in the game, but MAU picked off a jump ball to secure the win.
“We weren’t ready for their speed and athleticism at first, but we settled in,” Lewis said.
Mill River is 0-5 and hosts Poultney on Wednesday.
Hartford 21, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Hartford football team used a strong third quarter to top Springfield 21-0 Friday night.
Collin Vielleux connected on a touchdown pass to Devon Sinclair to break a scoreless tie, before adding another third quarter score.
Cole Jasmin found Jacob Dwinell for the final touchdown.
Hartford is 4-1, while the Cosmos are 2-3.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 8, Otter Valley 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls soccer team remained unbeaten, topping Otter Valley 8-0.
Brittney Love had two goals and three assists, following a game against Mill River, where she had six assists.
Megan Ezzo and Lily Briggs scored twice, while Emma Briggs and Julia Carrara had one goal.
“Otter Valley played well. We just had a strong stretch at the start of the second half,” said Fair Haven coach Ian Akin.
The Slaters (5-0) scored five of their goals in an 11-minute period out of the break.
“(Otter Valley keeper) Linnea Faulkner was outstanding in goal. As a freshman keeper, she played well above her years,” Akin said.
“Tough game tonight we just could not control the ball,” said Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard. “Fair Haven was fast and passes were great.”
Friday was Senior Night for the Slaters.
“They played together for four years and are outstanding students and athletes and friends,” Akin said. “It was nice to be recognized and have their families there during these times.”
Fair Haven is off until next Saturday when they’re at Mount Anthony. Otter Valley (2-1) hosts Mill River on Monday.
Green Mountain 1,
Windsor 0
(Double overtime)
CHESTER — In a back and forth contest, Green Mountain inched out a 1-0 double overtime win against Windsor Friday afternoon.
Kim Cummings scored the game-winner with 1:44 left in the second overtime period, on a nice through ball by Grace Tyrell.
Green Mountain outshot Windsor 20-15.
“Both teams were blasting shots on goal all game long,” said Chieftains coach Carolynn Hamilton.
Green Mountain is 2-3, but is 2-0 in games against Division III opponents. The Chieftains host Leland & Gray on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mountain 13, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Defending Division III champion Green Mountain cruised to a 13-0 against Springfield Friday afternoon.
Everett Mosher led the Chieftains with four goals. Jack Boyle and Ben Manukka both had two tallies, while Ty Merrill, Liam O’Brien, Kagan Hance, Brody Massey and Keegan Tate all had one goal.
“I talked to their coach (Kristian Smith) after the game and let him know that if his guys stick with it, they’ll be a great program before long. There are peaks and valleys,” said Green Mountain coach Jake Walker.
Green Mountain is 5-1 and hosts Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
Sharon 5, MSJ 0
Sharon Academy continued its strong run in Division IV with a 5-0 win against Mount St. Joseph Friday afternoon.
MSJ is 0-4 and hosts Stratton Mountain at Abatiel Field on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 4, Otter Valley 1
WINDSOR — Division III powerhouse Windsor topped Otter Valley 4-1 in a battle of two of the better field hockey programs in the state.
Otter Valley is 1-3 with Senior Day on Monday against Fair Haven at 4 p.m.
WINTER SPORTS
French speaks on sports
MONTPELIER — Secretary of Education Dan French spoke on progress of winter sports guidance during Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference on Friday.
French said officials have worked on guidance for the winter sports season.
Officials had hoped to publish the state’s guidance for winter sports by Oct. 15, but the guidance will now come at the end of the month.
French mentioned that practices likely won’t start until after Thanksgiving and game will likely begin after the first of the year.
He said the guidance will be similar to fall sports, where there will be general provisions for all sports, as well as specific guidance for individual sports.
French also said there likely won’t be a wrestling season. The same may be true for indoor track.
