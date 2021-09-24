MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury thrilled a big crowd at Doc Collins Field on Friday night by knocking off previously unbeaten Hartford 15-7.
Hartford took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when Brayden Trombly dove in from the one to cap a 55-yard drive.
After getting two points on a safety, the Tigers took an 8-7 lead at 9:14 of the fourth quarter on a two-play, 70-yard drive. A 65-yard Nick Austin-Neil run covered the first 65 yards, and quarterback Jackson Gillett hit tight end Penn Riney in the end zone on the next play,
Gavin McNulty scored from six yards out to finish the scoring for Middlebury.
The Tigers rushed for 250 yards on 40 attempts. led by Austin-Neil, who ran for 121 yards on 10 carries.
The game left the Hurricanes and Tigers both with records of 3-1.
FOOTBALL
BF 56, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — Bellows Falls had its way with Fair Haven under the Friday night lights of LaPlaca Field, winning the Division II football game by a score of 56-0.
The Terriers built the lead to 49-0 by halftime.
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES
In other high school football action on Friday night, BFA-St. Albans defeated Burlington/So Burlington 20-14, Rice swamped Colchester 34-7 and U-32 trimmed Milton 40-20.
The annual Barrel Bowl between Northeast Kingdom rivals Lyndon and North Country was canceled.
BOYS SOCCER
BBA 5, Fair Haven 0
MANCHESTER — “The final score wasn’t pretty but our first half performance was fantastic,” Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton said after his team’s 5-0 loss to Burr and Burton under the lights of Applejack Stadium.
“The team went out and played the way we have been training. It was a total team performance,” Dayton said.
The Slaters trailed the Bulldogs 1-0 at the half.
“Jace Hetrick and Jack Almeida played really, really good for us and Cole Matta had some great saves,” Dayton said.
The Slaters will try to build on their first-half showing when they take on another tough team on Monday in 5-1 Green Mountain in Chester.
Arlington 5 Westside 2
ARLINGTON — The West Rutland boys soccer team fell to Arlington 5-2 in the consolation game of the John Werner Tournament on Friday night, but there was some positive things to take from the game for the young 0-6 Golden Horde.
The Horde started a new goalie and Westside coach Dillon Zaengle liked what he saw from sophomore Josh Covarrubias.
“He made four or five nice stops. He showed a lot of promise,” Zaengle said.
West Rutland’s goals came from Tristan Rocke and eighth grader Braeden Hogan.
Rocke’s shot came from 30 yards out and was placed in the lower left corner, grazing the post as it went in.
Garrett Owens hustled to chase down a ball and set up Hogan with a cross.
The Horde is back in Arlington on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bratt 2, Springfield 1
BRATTLEBORO — Springfield got hit with an early deficit when Kiki McNeary scored for Brattleboro just five minutes into the game.
McNeary had both goals for the Colonels in their 2-1 Homecoming Game vctory.
Lalia Buskey made things interesting by scoring for the Cosmos with 20 minutes left with MacKenzie Bushey earning the assist.
“We played well. It was probably our best game of the season,” Springfield coach Ray Curren said.
The 2-3 Cosmos host Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
Rice 2, Middlebury 1
MIDDLEBURY — Rice took a 1-0 lead into halftime and held off Middlebury for a 2-1 victory in girls soccer action on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Rutland postponed
The field hockey game between Hartford and Rutland at Rutland scheduled for Friday was postponed due to a swampy field.
BF 4, BBA 0
MANCHESTER — Bellows Falls stayed unbeaten in field hockey on Friday by blanking Burr and Burton 4-0 on the turf in Manchester.
Grace Bazin and Emma Bazin scored to give Bellows Falls a 2-0 lead and in the fourth quarter, Maya Waryas and Ariana Wunderle completed the scoring for the defending Division I state champions.
The loss dropped Burr and Burton to 3-3 heading into Monday’s home game against Rutland.
“I was so proud of the way our team played today,” BBA coach Barb Miceli said. “It was a great game of field hockey by both teams and we were able to keep Bellows Falls scoreless until the last 10 seconds of the first half.”
She credited Qwynn Murphy with an outstanding job at left back in shutting down the right side of the Terriers’ attack.
MEN’S SOCCER
Harvard 2, UVM 1
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard scored in overtime for a 2-1 victory over Vermont in men’s soccer action on Friday night.
The Crimson took a 1-0 halftime lead but Jacob Vitale drew the Catamounts even to set the stage for overtime.
Vermont takes a 5-2-1 record to Syracuse on Tuesday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Stanford 1, UVM 0
BURLINGTON — A third-quarter goal was the difference as the Stanford field hockey team bested the University of Vermont 1-0 Friday afternoon.
The Cardinal’s Haley Mossmer scored off an assist from Molly Redgrove with five seconds left in the third.
UVM goalie Sierra Espeland made five saves. The Catamounts (6-3) host Albany on Sunday for their Rally Against Cancer game.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Hockey East poll
BOSTON — The Vermont women’s hockey team has been selected sixth overall in the 2021-22 Hockey East Preseason Coaches Poll. The league made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
The Catamounts’ preseason ranking is their highest since 2017 when they earned the fifth overall ranking. Vermont received 52 points in the poll. Reigning three-time Hockey East champions Northeastern who received 90 points and a unanimous nine first place votes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CU honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Castleton University men’s and women’s soccer programs earned recognition from the United Soccer Coaches Thursday, both receiving the 2020-21 College Team Academic Award.
Castleton was one of 90 institutions to see both programs claim the award. A total of 220 men’s teams and 382 women’s teams were recognized. In order to earn the honor, programs need a team grade point average higher than 3.0.
The men’s program received the award for the first time in 2019-20. This iteration marks the fourth consecutive and seventh overall for the women’s program.
Castleton was one of three in the Little East Conference to see both the men’s and women’s programs land the honor — Plymouth State and Eastern Connecticut State did so as well.
