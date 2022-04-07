MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton University softball team dropped both ends of a twinbill at Middlebury College Wednesday afternoon.
The Spartans mounted an early comeback in the opener before seeing Game 1 slip away 7-2, and weren’t able to quell the hot Panther bats in the nightcap, falling 6-2.
In the opener, the Spartans (7-6) battled back after allowing a pair of first-inning runs to tie the game at 2-2 in the third inning on a Jamie Boyle double. Allison Almond put Castleton on the board an inning prior with an RBI groundout, plating Makenna Thorne, who legged out a triple.
Noelle Ruschil’s first of two home runs, a solo shot in the third, gave the Panthers (9-6) a lead they wouldn’t surrender. Her fifth-inning blast tacked on two more runs.
Castleton collected six hits, led by Almond, who went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Four Panthers garnered multiple hits, including a 3-for-4 performance by Ruschil.
Starting pitcher Olivia Joy settled in after allowing two early runs, keeping the tough Panther lineup off the board in the second and fourth innings to allow Castleton to stay within striking distance.
Jess Heinrichs pitched the remaining two frames and gave up four runs. Middlebury’s Jewel Ashbrook went the distance in the circle to earn the win.
In the nightcap, Castleton struck first via Kylie Wright’s first-inning single, but couldn’t stay on top as the Panthers responded with three runs in the home half of the first with back-to-back doubles. Three fifth-inning hits gave Castleton some life late in Game 2, but only Kate LaPan’s one-out single sent home a run.
The Spartans’ four hits came courtesy of LaPan, Wright, Hannah Mosher, and Kayla Fac. Middlebury posted nine hits, including four doubles.
Starter Katie Gallagher took the loss with three and a third to her credit. Olivia Bowen finished the game and allowed just one hit in an inning and two-thirds.
The Spartans return home Saturday afternoon, opening Little East Conference play with a doubleheader against UMass Dartmouth beginning at 12 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU game paused
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Castleton University baseball team scored six runs in the top of the 10th inning to take a 14-8 lead in their matchup against Skidmore College Wednesday night before the game was called due to darkness.
Aubrey Ramey made the start for the Spartans, allowing two runs — one earned — through two innings of work, but the day was highlighted by the work of Owen Phelps and Adam Winchell, who combined to allow just one hit in six scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
After jumping out to a 3-1 lead after the first, the Spartans fell behind 7-4 thanks to a five-run third inning from the Thoroughbreds in which Joseph Voli allowed five runs.
RBIs from Hunter Perkins, Reece de Castro and Tyler McLain tied the game at seven after the sixth inning, before Jackson Cardozo’s second RBI on the afternoon gave Castleton back the 8-7 lead through seven. Cardozo was one of three Spartans players to tally multiple RBIs in the contest, pacing the team with a career-best four Wednesday.
Skidmore tied the game once again in the eighth inning, and a scoreless ninth meant the game was headed to extra innings.
In the top of the 10th, Castleton put together one of their best innings of the season at the plate, racking up six runs with RBIs coming from McLain, Keegan and Cardozo to give the Spartans the 14-8 lead, their largest of the afternoon.
Due to the high-scoring frame, the game was called for darkness before it could end.
The conclusion of the contest will instead be held Thursday, April 21 when Skidmore travels to Castleton.
Next up for the Spartans is a matchup against Rhode Island College on Saturday, with the first pitch of the doubleheader set for 12 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
OV, MHS postponed
MONTPELIER — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team’s season opener at Montpelier was postponed on Thursday due to inclement weather.
According to OV athletic director Steven Keith, a makeup date is still in the works.
The Otters are at Mount Abraham on Tuesday.
