NORTH CLARENDON — The No. 2 seed Mill River advanced in the Unified basketball playoffs, beating No. 3 Brattleboro 38-25 Friday afternoon.
The Minutemen built a 13-point lead by halftime, fueled by a 14-point second quarter.
Matt Kennedy led Mill River with 14 points, followed by 12 points from Susan Benini. Avery Burney added six points, while Zach King had four and Sidney Mozzer had two.
Jeffrey White had a big for the Colonels, scoring 16 points.
Mill River plays No 1 seed Burr and Burton Academy in the state semifinals with a spot in the state title game on the line.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
BBA 38, OV 33
MANCHESTER — The No. 4 seed Otter Valley Unified basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday, falling to top-seeded BBA 38-33.
It was a big improvement for the Otters, who had lost by 35 the last time they played the Bulldogs.
BBA led by two after one, but turned it on in the second, scoring 16 points. The Otters picked up their defense with Shannon Watson and Shannon Oudman-Blackwood playing phenomenal on that end of the floor as BBA was held to just four points in the third. Otter Valley outscored the Bulldogs in the fourth, but ran out of time to complete the comeback.
Otter Valley's Isaac Derepentigny had a game-high 19 points with BBA’s Lane Sargent right behind him with 18 points.
"Fans filled the stands cheering loudly for both teams creating an electric environment fueling all the athletes," said OV coach Brooke Kimball.
Behind Sargent for BBA, Dylan Skandera had 12 points, Tyler Keyes had six and Riley Barton had two.
Behind Derepentigny for the Otters, Peyton Chisamore had six, while Shannon Watson and Shannon Oudman-Blackwood each had four.
TRACK AN FIELD
MAU invite
BENNINGTON — The Rutland track and field team was competed against other southern Vermont teams in a meet hosted by Mount Anthony on Friday.
The Raiders didn't grab any individual wins, but had a handful of top-five finishers.
On the boys side, Jahmalie McKenzie was third in the discus with a toss of 24.66 meters and fourth in the shot put with a throw of 8.81 meters.
On the girls side, Calle Alexander was fourth in the 400-meter race, finishing in 1 minute, 14.21 seconds. She was also fifth in the 800 in 3:00.23.
Emily Wigmore was third in the 300m hurdles, finishing in 1:10.14.
The Mount Anthony boys won in the team scoring with 154 points, beating BBA by 27 points. MAU had seven individual winners, six of which coming in field events. Isaiah Brunache, Conner Bell and Brooks Robson won two field events apiece for the Patriots.
The BBA girls ran away with the win in the team scoring with 236.5 points. The Bulldogs dominated in running events, winning five of the seven individual races. Megan Carson had two of those running event wins, while also winning in the triple jump.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Middlebury honors
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College softball player Noelle Ruschil was tabbed the 2022 NESCAC Player of the Year and was joined by Jewel Ashbrook, Jordyn Johnson and Abby Santis on the all-conference squads.
Ruschil earned the league's player of the year honor and an All-NESCAC First-Team spot for her stellar performances this season. The CoSIDA All-District honoree smashed three school records in her final year, while leading the conference with 15 home runs and 48 RBI. Ruschil set new program marks with her single-season homers and RBI, while also moving into first on Middlebury's career list with 20 career home runs.
