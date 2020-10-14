NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River broke in a new quarterback and he responded in Wednesday’s 7-on-7 football game against Poultney. Dallas Bryant threw three touchdown passes in Mill River’s 28-14 victory.
“It was his first time at quarterback and he did well,” Mill River coach Greg Lewis said.
Chris Burnett threw the other TD pass for the 1-5 Minutemen.
Catching the scoring passes were Galen Trapeni, Allen Severance, Phillip Severy and Connor Lopiccolo.
Mill River kicker Johnny Verdon made all four of his PATs.
“I don’t think we had made an extra point all year. He figured it out. He was pretty excited,” Lewis said.
The Minutemen travel to Fair haven on Friday night.
Windsor 42, Springfield 0
WINDSOR — The Windsor football team cruised to a 42-0 against Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets led 28-0 at the half.
The Cosmos are 2-4.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 9, Long Trail 0
DORSET — The Proctor girls soccer team keeps on rolling.
The Phantoms picked up a 9-0 win against Long Trail Wednesday afternoon, behind three-goal efforts by Isabel Greb and Laci French.
Maggie McKearin had two goals and four assists, while Jenna Davine scored once.
Proctor keeper Rachel Stuhlmueller did not have to make a save and hasn’t been scored upon this year.
“We passed the ball really well and were getting good looks all day long,” said Phantoms coach Chris Hughes. “We were impressed with our movement of the ball, which wasn’t as good against West Rutland on Saturday.”
Proctor is 6-0 and hosts its Senior Night Friday against Poultney.
Bellows Falls 2, WRV 0
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls girls soccer team blanked White River Valley 2-0 Wednesday afternoon.
In the 12th minute, Emma Graham ripped one off the crossbar, with the goalkeeper beaten, and right on the stroke of halftime, Anya Taylor put the ball in the net as time expired.
In the second half, Jenna Dolloph outran the defender into the box and rifled the ball into the corner of the net.
With 17 minutes remaining, Maggie Parker threaded a perfect through ball for Emma Graham to sidefoot into the corner to kill off the game.
Corina Mitchell had a shutout in goal for the Terriers.
BF is 1-5 and travels to Windsor on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.
BOYS SOCCER
Vergennes 2, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Vergennes Commodores left town with a 2-0 victory on Wednesday against Fair haven.
Mill River 3, Arlington 1
ARLINGTON — Mill River’s Ryan Jones and Tyler Corey have become a difficult combination for opponents to deal with his season.
Corey scored just minutes into the Minutemen’s 3-1 victory at Arlington on Wednesday night. Then, Jones scored assisted by Corey, enabling Mill River to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
The Eagles cut the lead in half about midway through the second half but Jones got the insurance goal with an assist from eighth grader Jack Dickerson.
“They pushed us really hard. It was their Senior Night,” Mill River coach Peter Roach said.
When the Eagles intensified their attack, the Mill River defense met the challenge.
“Our centerbacks Devin Poczobut and Jonah Boyea played very well and I thought Brenden McKenna played well in front of them,” Roach said.
Ty Dickerson had tough stops in goal for the Minutemen.
Mill River takes a 5-2 record to Windsor on Saturday.
West Rutland 5, WRV 0
WEST RUTLAND — A hat trick by Mac Perry paced West Rutland in its 5-0 win against White River Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Tyler Serrani and Mike Goodnough had the Golden Horde’s other two goals. Serrani also had a pair of assists.
Mason Galante wasn’t tested a ton in goal for Westside, making four saves.
“We started off a little slow and didn’t score until the 28th minute, but we stressed to the guys to play simple soccer and connect our passes better,” said West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle.
Westside is 5-2 and travels to MSJ on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Twin Valley 8, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Twin valley coach Buddy Hayford moved his blue chip sweeper Isaac Park up to allow him to get involved in the attack. He scored three goals and had an assist in Wednesday’s 8-0 win over Springfield.
“He responded and he had fun doing it,” Hayford said.
Finn Fisher had a big night with three goals and an assist. Freshman Noah Dornburgh notched his first varsity goal.
Also scoring were Aiden Joyce, Luke Rizio and Aaron Soskin. The victory pushes the Wildcats’ record to 5-1.
Rutland 2, Brattleboro 1
BRATTLEBORO — Rutlland got a big win against a quality team on the road when it worked overtime for the 2-1 decision at the expense of Brattleboro on Wednesday night.
The Raiders hit the Colonels early. Braeden Carleton scored just three minutes into the game, Reed Martin assisting.
The Colonels pulled even by halftime and the game went to overtime.
Three minutes into the extra session, Carleton sent Rutland fans home happy by converting a penalty kick.
Jaden Kelley had some big saves for the Raiders.
“Jaden probably had his best game of the year,” Rutland coach Ben Black said.
The Raiders take a 3-2 record to Manchester on Saturday where they face another challenge against Burr and Burton.
