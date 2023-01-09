JACKSONVILLE — The Mill River girls basketball team got that elusive first win (1-8) on Monday night at the end of the long trip to Twin Valley, beating the Wildcats 30-6.
The Minutemen were ahead 18-6 at halftime and shut out TV over the second half.
"I am really happy for the kids," Mill River coach Ken Webb said.
Molly Hier led the Minutemen with 12 points and Cheyenne Hoyle followed with nine.
The victory ended a 34-game losing streak for the Minutemen.
The Minutemen host Poultney own Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bratt 34, Springfield 31
(Overtime)
SPRINGFIELD — This was a tough loss for Springfield. The Cosmos fell to Brattleboro 34-31 on a 3-point heave in overtime that caromed off the glass.
The 3-point game-winning basket came from Reese Croutworst who led the Colonels with 16 points.\
The Cosmos had to play the final six minutes of regulation and overtime without backcourt standout Macie Stagner who fouled out. She led the Cosmos with 14 points.
Springfield coach Pete Peck was impressed with the way backup Malia Findley filled the void created by Stagner's exit.
Jill Muther had an outstanding game for the Cosmos and Sephi Steele hit a big shot and made some key plays after Stagner fouled out.
The Cosmos will take a 6-3 record into Wednesday's game at Hartford.
Fair Haven 51, MAU 23
BENNINGTON — The Fair Haven girls basketball team ran its record to 9-0 on Monday night by swamping Mount Anthony 51-23 in Kates Gym.
The Slaters had the game pretty well in hand by halftime, 28-11.
Lily Briggs has a stellar all-round game with 10 points, six steals and seven rebounds. Kate Hadwen also had 10 points and Izzy Cole added nine.
Brittney Love, headed to Northern Vermont University to play soccer, had seven assists.
"Holly Gannon played extremely well off the bench. She had seven points and gave us spark in the second and third quarters," Wilson said.
Madison Moore and Alle George led the Patriots with seven points apiece.
The Slaters put their perfect record on the line on Wednesday at Burr and Burton Academy.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MAU 88, OV 72
BRANDON — Otter Valley could not keep pace with Division I Mount Anthony but they tried, slicing the lead to 10 points with four minutes remaining, before falling 88-72.
The Otters were down by 26 at one point before rallying and whittling the lead to 10.
"Mount Anthony is big and they play a fast, physical game," Otter Valley coach Mike Stark said.
Austn Bellville had 22 points and Braeden Billert 20 to lead the Patriots.
The 3-4 Otters got 18 points from Logan Letourneau and 16 from Drew Pelkey.
The Otters are still without Ben Adams but expect to get him back in less than two weeks.
"We could have used his size tonight," Stark said.
"But one thing it is doing is forcing other players like Drew Pelkey to step up. When we get Ben back, we will be a more diverse team."
The Otters host Mount St. Joseon on Saturday.
Grace 39, Poultney 38
POULTNEY — Grace Christian shaded Poultney 39-38 on Monday night on Capman Court.
The Lions led Poultney 24-15 but the Blue Devils clawed their way back into the game and led 27-26 at the end of the third quarter.
Marcus Lewis and Peyton Book led Poultney with 10 points each and Craig Baptie added nine.
WRV 66, Westside 28
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team played better than it did last time out, but still found itself of the wrong end of a 66-28 loss to White River Valley.
The Wildcats were up 36-12 at the half. Brayden Hogan led Westside with 10 points. Brayden Russ paced White River Valley with 17 points and Patton Griffin had 15.
"We're working on how we deal with pressure from the opponent," said Golden Horde coach Ali Mitchell.
West Rutland (2-6) is at Poultney on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
CU honorees
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Castleton University women's hockey team was represented well in the New England Hockey Conference's weekly awards release Monday as Meg Aiken was named Player of the Week while Kirsten DiCicco earned Goaltender of the Week.
This marks Aiken's first career award as this is DiCicco's second week with NEHC honors this season.
After helping the Spartans by going 10-for-13 on faceoffs in Friday's win over UMass Boston, Aiken unleashed an offensive assault on Johnson & Wales' defense with three goals and an assist on the way to a 5-0 victory. The Prince Edward Islander came into Saturday's contest with just one collegiate goal, but now stands tied for third in team scoring.
Aiken's three-score performance puts her in unique territory as she is the third freshman in program history to accomplish the feat. She joins Steph Purinton and Abby Greenbaum who each collected hat tricks in a 13-6 win against Chatham on November 12, 2004, the team's first varsity season. Aiken is the only freshman in Spartan history to log a hat trick in a conference game.
As the Spartans' lone goaltender between the pipes last week, DiCicco took care of business with two NEHC victories and helped tie a robust Lake Forest squad. The Lowell, Mass. native logged 31 saves in the team's first game back from break, then tallied a season-high 41 stops in a key league win at UMass Boston.
