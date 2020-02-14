BRANDON — Mill River defeated the Otter Valley boys basketball team 55-32 Friday night.
Mill River coach Jack Rogers praised the Otters’ play, as they held his team to only a five-point lead at the half.
“They came out very fired up,” he said.
The Minutemen picked up their defense in the second half, however, and leaned on top scorer Aidan Botti for offense.
Botti recorded a game-high 27 points. Teammate Will Farwell followed with 13.
Otter Valley’s Alex Philo and Dylan Gaboriault scored 11 each.
The Otters (3-13) face Burr and Burton at home Monday at 7 p.m. Mill River (14-4) returns to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they play at Fair Haven.
Rutland 65, Mount Anthony 41
BENNINGTON — The Rutland boys basketball team defeated Mount Anthony 65-41 Friday night.
The Raiders got off to a slow start, but picked it up with turnovers and hitting easy baskets.
“We were able to make some shots,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. Evan Pockette was the top scorer with 18 points. His brother, Eli, and teammate Noah DePoy scored 10 each, while Trey Davine recorded nine points.
“That’s better balance than we’ve had in a while,” Wood said.
Gavin Johnson was the leading scorer for the Patriots with 15.
The Raiders (9-9) head north Tuesday to play against South Burlington at 6:30 p.m.
WRV 54, Green Mountain 25
CHESTER — Green Mountain fell at home to the White River Valley boys basketball team 54-25 Friday night.
Green Mountain (8-9) faces Rivendell Academy at home Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Hartford 51, Springfield 40
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Springfield was defeated by the Hartford boys basketball team 51-40 Friday night in the ‘Cane’s Senior Night.
The Cosmos (5-12) return home Tuesday to host Windsor at 7 p.m.
Sharon 77, Black River 48
LUDLOW —Black River fell to the Sharon boys basketball team 77-48 Friday night.
The Presidents (0-14) return to the hardwood Saturday at 2:30 p.m. when they host Blue Mountain. Sharon improves to 8-9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BBA 53, Springfield 39
MANCHESTER — The Springfield girls basketball team fell to Burr and Burton 53-39 Friday night.
After a celebration for the seniors, the Bulldogs got off to a strong start with a 15-0 in the first quarter. The Cosmos bounced back to bring the score to 29-22 at the half.
Springfield got the deficit down to six points in the third quarter. However, BBA’s offense stepped it up to open the gap to 14 points at the end of the game.
Hailey Perham led Springfield in scoring with 18 while Gabby Wardwell recorded nine points.
Ashley Heaton recorded 13 points for BBA and Grace Pinkus had 12.
Springfield (9-6) returns home Monday against Mill River at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Castleton 23, Williams 11
CASTLETON — The Castleton wrestling team sent their seniors off strong Friday night by defeating Williams 23-11.
Michael Angers gave the Spartans a good start with a 6-0 win over Nick Anselmo in the 165-pound weight class.
Castleton swept the 174, 184, 197, 285, 125 and 133-pound weight classes as well. They won five matches by decision and two by major decision.
The Ephs earned wins in the final three weight categories, two by decision and one by technical fall.
The Spartans travel to Springfield, Maassachusetts next Saturday to compete in the NEWA Futures Tournament at Western New England.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Spartans sixth in poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After finishing the 2019 season in sixth place, the Castleton University baseball team has been selected sixth in the 2020 Little East Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.
Southern Maine stands alone at the top of the rankings, receiving 62 total points including six of the nine first-place votes. UMass Boston, who defeated UMass Dartmouth to win its third straight LEC title last season, received 56 total points and two first-place votes and were selected to finish second.
Rhode Island College (48 points), UMass Dartmouth (43 points), Eastern Connecticut (37 points) round out the top-five in the poll.
The Spartans, along with Plymouth State each received 25 points while Keene State (18 points), and Western Connecticut (10 points) round out the nine-team poll.
The Spartans are led by Davis Mikell who is returning for his senior season. Mikell, who became the first player in program history to be named to an All-American Team in 2019, earned another All-American selection as he was named to the 2020 D3baseball.com Preseason Second Team.
