NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River Unified basketball team pulled away in the second half, beating Mount Anthony 59-44 Monday afternoon at Dean W, Houghton Gymnasium.
The Minutemen were up 34-28 at the half.
All six Mill River athletes scored. Bethany Lamb and Andrew Wilcox had 14 points apiece. Richie Connors had 10 points, Sidney Mozzer had eight, Avery Burney had seven and Macy Rasco had six.
Matthew Reynolds led all scorers with 26 points for MAU. Jacob Burch had 15 points and Nova Post had two points.
Mill River (3-0) hosts Rutland on Thursday at 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
BSU 9, Castleton 0
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The Castleton men's tennis team dropped its Little East Conference dual at Bridgewater State, 9-0, Monday afternoon.
The Spartans' (4-4, 0-3 LEC) top two doubles flights were trounced in 8-0 and 8-1 sets, while Stanley Andersen/Andy Phelan battled at the third slot but fell 8-3.
Jason Lipscomb dropped his No. 3 singles contest to the Bears' (3-4, 3-0 LEC) Adam Beatrice, 6-1, 6-0. Miki Almirall and Phelan were blanked at the first and fifth spots, respectively, to clinch the match victory for BSU.
Dylan Miller was defeated in 6-1, 6-0 fashion at the No. 6 flight as Andersen took a 6-3, 6-0 loss at the fourth slot. At the second flight, Phil Kluge put up a strong fight against Sean Nutter, but the Bears completed the shutout with a 6-3, 6-4 two-set triumph.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Dindino honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the second week in a row and the third time this season, Christopher Dindino of Castleton men's lacrosse has been named the Little East Conference Goalie of the Week.
Dindino was named the LEC Goalie of the Week after totaling 34 saves to just 10 goals against in a 1-1 week for the Spartans, good for a 6.12 goals against average and .773 save percentage.
He made 29 saves in a 9-8 overtime loss at Norwich on Thursday night, giving Castleton a chance to win despite Castleton being outshot by a wide margin. On Saturday at Salem State, Dindino made five saves with just one goal allowed in 30 minutes of action in the first half.
AUTO RACING
SCoNE schedule
FREEDOM, N.H. — The Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) tour celebrates a milestone in 2023 as it enters its 20th season of competition.
Cars will contest a balanced schedule of 15 events, with many of those races boasting increased purses for the winners.
The series’ anchor tracks will continue to be the quarter-mile dirt oval at Bradford's Bear Ridge Speedway, New Hampshire’s quarter-mile Legion Speedway, located on the town line between Rumney and Wentworth and the big half-mile at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven. The SCoNE tour will also return to The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in Loudon with a support race for the NASCAR Cup Series weekend.
Competitors will receive more at the payoff window for most events. Devil’s Bowl Speedway has pledged a minimum $1,000 to the winner at each of its events, Bear Ridge has significantly increased its commitment to SCoNE by offering $900 to win, and the Friday Night Dirt Duels at NHMS will pay a whopping $3,000 to the winner.
The SCoNE season opens on Mother’s Day weekend, on Saturday, May 13, with the first of four trips to Devil’s Bowl. The winged warriors are back on Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May 28, and then again on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, Sept. 3, as part of the Vermont 200 event.
Bear Ridge’s first of five races will also be on Memorial Day weekend, leading off on Saturday, May 27. “The Ridge” has a once-a-month slate for SCoNE, with additional Saturday-night stops on June 24, July 22, August 26, and the SCoNE championship finale September 16.
Legion Speedway hosts its first of five Friday-night races on June 2, followed by events on June 30, July 28, August 18, and September 15. Purses for Legion Speedway’s SCoNE events will be announced later.
The unique Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will bring the SCoNE Sprint Cars back under the lights on Friday, July 14, kicking off the Crayon 301 weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series. Also appearing on the card at the Friday Night Dirt Duels will be the Dirt Midget Association and the Granite State Mini Sprints.
