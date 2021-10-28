MILTON — The No. 16 seed Fair Haven boys soccer team ran into a juggernaut No. 1 Milton squad and fell 7-0 on Thursday in a Division II playdown.
The Yellowjackets led 5-0 at the half.
Cam Fougere and Aiden Garrow had two goals apiece for Milton, while Brandon Mitchell, Zack Logan and Ethan Jones had one goal. Ryan Cannon assisted on two goals.
Kole Matta and Noah Woodberry split goalkeeping duties for the Slaters. Matta made nine saves and Woodberry made eight stops.
The Slaters earned their spot in Thursday’s game after besting Lamoille 4-0 on Tuesday.
Fair Haven wraps up its season with a 3-12-1 record. Milton takes its 15-0 mark into a Division II quarterfinal with No. 8 Paine Mountain, a 2-1 winner against Woodstock on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Middlebury 3, Mt. Abe 1
MIDDLEBURY — The No. 5 seed Middlebury boys soccer team advanced to the Division II quarterfinals with a 3-1 win against Mount Abraham Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers will host No. 13 Rice, who pulled off an upset of No. 4 Stowe on Wednesday, on Friday at 3 p.m.
Middlebury is 9-5-1, while the Eagles finish at 5-9-1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM 3, UNH 0
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team recently clinched an America East regular season title and headed into the playoffs with a 3-0 win against New Hampshire on Thursday.
Alexa Mihale scored all three goals for the Catamounts and assists came from Natalie Durieux, Alyssa Oviedo and Maddy Cronin.
UVM awaits its opponent in the America East conference tournament.
FIELD HOCKEY
Harwood 1, No. Country 0
NEWPORT — The No. 6 seed Harwood field hockey team pulled off a 1-0 upset against No. 3 North Country in the Division III quarterfinals Thursday afternoon.
The Highlanders’ lone goal came in the second half.
Harwood improves to 3-8-1 and plays No. 2 seed Lyndon in the state semifinals on Tuesday. North Country wraps up its season with a 6-8 record.
Lyndon 3, MVU 1
LYNDON — The No. 2 seed Lyndon Institute field hockey team advanced to the Division III semifinals with a 3-1 win against Missisquoi Valley on Wednesday.
Ella Buckingham was the difference in the game, scoring two goals.
Lyndon takes a 7-5 record into a semifinal game against No. 6 Harwood on Tuesday.
Windsor 4, Milton 0
WINDSOR — The No. 1 seed Windsor field hockey team took care of business, beating Milton 4-0 in a Division III quarterfinal on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets host No. 5 Fair Haven on Tuesday in the D-III semifinals. The teams split their matchups during the regular season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Middlebury 1, U-32 0
MIDDLEBURY — The No. 8 seed Middlebury girls soccer team locked up a date with No. 1 seed Harwood, beating No. 9 U-32 1-0 Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers improved to 8-6-1 ahead of their matchup with the Highlanders. The Raiders wrap up the season with a 6-7-2 record.
L&G 6, Winooski 1
TOWNSHEND — The No. 2 seed Leland & Gray girls soccer team advanced to the Division III quarterfinals with a 6-1 win against No. 15 Winooski Thursday afternoon.
The Rebels (13-2) host No. 10 Thetford Academy on Saturday. The Spartans finish with a 3-10-1 record.
