NORTH CLARENDON — The Southern Vermont League announced its Ultimate All-Opponent team on Monday with a handful of Mill River athletes making the cut.
The Minutemen's Connor Lopiccolo, Malori Carlson and Michael Wierzbicki earned first-team honors.
Joining them on the team were Leland & Gray's Warren Roberts and Jackson Fillon, Long Trail School's Ty Dickerson and Kai Lamothe and Burr and Burton Academy's Carson Beavin.
Mill River coaches Emma Weatherhogg and Wheaton Squier were named Coach of the Year.
The honorable mentions were Mill River's Miguel Levy, BBA's Noah Rourke and Devon Boerem and Leland & Gray's Andrew Tolbert.
SOCCER
Summit FC wins
ESSEX — The future of Rutland County girls soccer has been on display this summer and it looks bright.
The Summit F.C. under-14-year-old girls soccer team based in Rutland won their nine-team bracket in the 30th annual Essex Shootout held at the Tree Farm complex in Essex Junction this past weekend.
It was their second consecutive tournament win, after winning the Green Mountain Challenge in Manchester the previous weekend.
Summit took home the tournament with a 6-1 win against Addison United in the championship game. Isabella Anderson scored a hat trick in the first half of that win.
The team coached by Emme O’Roarke went 4-0 in the tournament and scored 17 goals. Goalkeeper Taylor Sweat played a big part in the stout defense that conceded just four goals.
Summit finished the season second in the nine-team Lake Division of the Vermont Soccer League. They won 11 of 12 tournament games this summer.
Summit FC features players who will be playing for Rutland, Fair Haven, Otter Valley, Mill River, Woodstock and MSJ this fall.
NORDIC SKIING
Johnson hired
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the rehiring of Kate Johnson as the assistant Nordic ski coach. Johnson previously served in the same capacity with the Panthers from 2016 to 2020, before accepting a coaching position with the United States Cross Country Teams during the Olympic cycle.
Before coaching the U.S. team and Middlebury, she was the head Nordic coach at Burke Mountain Academy from 2012 to 2016. She was an assistant on the BMA staff in 2011 and before that was the head Nordic coach at Jackson Hole High School in 2010.
In her athletic career at Middlebury, she was a two-sport athlete competing in Nordic skiing and lacrosse.
In Nordic, she was a senior captain and had four top-eight finishes at the NCAA Championships over her career.
In lacrosse, she helped guide the Panthers to NESCAC Championships in 2006 and 2007 and played in four NCAA Tournaments with a pair of semifinal appearances.
NECBL BASEBALL
Weekly honors
SOUTH HALEY, Mass. — Sanford infielder Quinn McDaniel (Maine) and right-hander Sonny Fauci (St. Johns) were named the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s (NECBL) Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively, for the third week of action in the 2022 regular season.
McDaniel was on fire this week for the Mainers. In five games and twenty-three at bats, the infielder batted a high .522 with two walks and nine RBIs.
Fauci, another member of the Mainers, was dominant in his one start this week. Against North Shore on June 23, the righty went seven innings, giving up no runs while striking out fourteen batters and only allowing three hits. His fourteen punchouts were the most in a start in the NECBL during the third week.
