JERICHO — The No. 9 seed Rutland field hockey team put out one of its best efforts of the season, but it couldn't save RHS's season on Tuesday, falling to No. 8 Mount Mansfield 2-1 in overtime in the opening round of the Division I playoffs.
"We connected passes the best we have all season," said Rutland coach Kayla Ploof. "Everything came together for us."
The Cougars advanced to the D-I quarterfinals, with Alyssa Benson scoring late in the first overtime period in a 1-on-1 situation.
Benson also scored Mount Mansfield's first goal with Anna Simonelli assisting.
Rutland's goal came from Jillian Perry on a penalty corner with 11 minutes left in regulation.
Ploof spotlighted the effort of Sophia Ellison and Sierra McDermott as well.
Rutland finished the season with a 1-13-1 record. Mount Mansfield faces top-seeded CVU on Friday in the D-I quarterfinals.
Other playoff scores: North Country 3, Milton 2. Middlebury 3, St. Johnsbury 2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 4, Twinfield/Cabot 0
PITTSFORD — The three-time defending Division IV champion Proctor girls soccer team advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 4-0 win against No. 15 seed Twinfield/Cabot Tuesday afternoon.
The Trojans hung with the heavily-favored Phantoms throughout the opening 40 minutes with the game going into the half scoreless.
Proctor found its groove after the break, where it scored all four of its goals.
"We basically played half a game. In the second half, we played much better," said Phantoms co-coach Chris Hughes.
Isabel Greb had two goals to pace Proctor. Jenna Davine had a goal and an assist and Emma Palmer scored once.
Ida Astick had a big day in goal for Twinfield/Cabot, making 11 saves. Proctor keeper Cadence Goodwin had two stops.
Second-seeded Proctor (12-3) hosts No. 10 Rivendell Academy in the D-IV quarterfinals Friday at 3 p.m. at Taranovich Field.
Rivendell 0, WR 0
(Rivendell 3-1 in PKs)
WEST RUTLAND — The No. 7 West Rutland and No. 10 Rivendell girls soccer teams were as evenly-matched as you can be in Tuesday's Division IV first round matchup in Westside.
Multiple overtimes couldn't break their scoreless tie, so the game went to penalty kicks. The Raptors prevailed 3-1 in PKs to advance to the D-IV quarterfinals.
Peyton Guay scored West Rutland's lone PK goal.
"My defense played spectacular," said Golden Horde coach Deanna Rodolfy, specifically mentioning the effort of Hannah Cecot, Emma Sevigny and goalie Bella Coombs.
Coombs had nine saves for West Rutland, while Ryleigh Butler had 12 stops for the Raptors.
Westside finishes the season with a 9-5-1 record. Rivendell (6-9) is at No. 2 Proctor on Friday with a spot in the state semifinals on the line.
Danville 3. Poultney 0
DANVILLE — The No. 9 seed Poultney girls soccer team's season came to an end on Tuesday, falling to No. 8 Danville 3-0 in a Division IV first round game.
Lilah Hall scored twice, while Vanessa Foster assisted twice to pace the Bears' attack. Lilli Klark had a goal and Sloane Morse had an assist as well.
Klark's goal came in the fourth minute to get Danville rolling early on.
"We just started flat at the beginning of both halves that put us into a hole we couldn’t get out of," said Poultney coach Hannah Corkum.
The Blue Devils had their stretches of pressure, but it wasn't to be on this day.
Corkum highlighted the play of Bella Mack, Georgia Donaldson, Hannah Welch, Kenzie Ezzo as key to keeping Poultney afloat.
The Blue Devils finish the season with a 7-8 record. Danville (7-7-1) has a date with top-seeded Leland & Gray in the D-IV quarterfinals on Friday.
Windsor 3, GM 2
WINDSOR — The No. 11 seed Green Mountain girls soccer team came in with a defensive plan in Tuesday's Division III first round game against No. 6 Windsor and the Chieftains executed it well, but the Yellow Jackets pulled out a 3-2 win.
GM wanted to keep Olivia MacLeay in check and Kyra Burbela made sure of that, but Audrey Rupp picked up the slack, scoring twice to pace the Windsor effort.
Rupp scored the game's first goal on a penalty kick and the Yellow Jackets went into the break up 2-0 when Kenzie Wescott scored off a cross.
Burbela scored to cut the lead down in the second half, but Rupp added her second to up the lead again. Riley Paul scored on a Chloe Ayer assist later in the half, but the Chieftains couldn't get the equalizer.
GM keeper Luna Burkland made 12 saves and Windsor keeper Sophia Rockwood made eight saves.
The Chieftains finish the season with a 7-8 record. The Yellow Jackets (11-4) are at defending state champion Stowe on Friday afternoon.
Milton 8, OV 0
MILTON — The No. 10 seed Otter Valley girls soccer team fell to No. 7 Milton 8-0 in the Division II opening round Tuesday afternoon.
"All good things must come to an end," said OV coach Tammi Blanchard.
The Otters finished the season at 7-8. The Yellowjackets (8-6-1) is at North Country for a D-II quarterfinal on Friday.
Woodstock 5, Springfield 0
WOODSTOCK — The No. 12 Springfield girls soccer team fell 5-0 to a very strong fifth-seeded Woodstock club Tuesday afternoon in a Division III first round matchup.
The Cosmos wrapped up the season with a 4-11 record. The Wasps (10-5) are at No. 4 White River Valley on Friday in the D-III quarterfinals.
Other playoff scores: Rice 2, Middlebury 0; Harwood 10, GMVS 0; Paine Mountain 1, Peoples 0; Lake Region 3, Randolph 1; Stowe 4, Vergennes 0; Blue Mountain 4, Sharon 1; Richford 5, Craftsbury 0; Stratton 2, U-32 1; Spaulding 1, Enosburg 0; North Country 5, Lamoille 1; White River 4, Oxbow 0; Fairfax 9, Thetford 0; Essex 5, MAU 0; Mount Abraham 2, MVU 1; So. Burlington 4, St. Johnsbury 1; Burlington 2, BFA-St. Albans 1.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Keene 2
CASTLETON — Castleton University's Emily Harris scored twice, including the game-winner, in a 3-2 Spartan field hockey win against Keene State Tuesday night.
Harris netted the winner, her 30th goal of the season, with less than six minutes to play in regulation. She scored off a Peyton Richardson assist in the third quarter as well.
Castleton's other goal came from Haley Lassen, assisted by Chance Jaquin.
The Owls' goals came from Demetria Gonzalez and Ellie Hunkins.
CU goalie Zoe Martin had five saves in the win.
Castleton (10-7) finishes the regular season on Saturday at Bridgewater State.
