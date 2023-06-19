BURLINGTON — The final event on the 2022-2023 Vermont high school sports calendar, the Vermont Decathlon, got going on Monday.
Green Mountain senior Everett Mosher, fresh off four individual state championships, sat in ninth on the boys decathlon after the first day with 2,921 points. Teammate Conner Miles was in 66th.
Mosher was ninth in long jump and high jump, 10th in the 400 meters and 16th in the 100-meter dash and shot put.
On the girls side, Green Mountain's Sophia Cherubini sat in 35th place after the opening day with 1,348 points. Gracie Vanakin was 57th.
Cherubini was 12th in the javelin.
LACROSSE
Twin State rosters
HANOVER, N.H. — Rosters were announced for the 2023 Hanover Lion’s Byrne Cup Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games, which will be held this coming Saturday at Hanover High School.
The Vermont girls roster: Willow Romo, Brattleboro; Ellie MacDonald, Burlington; Maddie Bunting, Tess Everett, Dicey Manning, CVU; Shannon Hadlock, Ella Perreault, Hartford; Sadie Nordle, Harwood; Alyssa Benson, Mount Mansfield; Raegan Decker, Milton; Karsyn Bellomo, Rutland; Maren Nitsche, St. Johnsbury; Miranda Hayes, Mia Kaczmarek, South Burlington; Caitlyn Fielder, Emily Fuller, U-32; Reece Gernander, Vergennes/Mt. Abraham; Audrey Emery, Woodstock.
Alternates are Burr and Burton Academy's Delana Underwood and Brooke Weber and Vergennes/Mount Abraham's Grace Harvey.
The Vermont girls will be coached by U-32 Emilie Connor and South Burlington's Anjie Soucy.
The Vermont boys roster: Thaddeus Sawyer, Alex Baker, Brattleboro; Conor McMahon, Mike Crabtree, BBA: Ryan Boehmcke, Max Destito, CVU; Caleb LeVasseur, Cooper Blondin, Colchester; Brock Hoffman, Tanner Robbins, Essex; Joseph Barwood, Hartford; Iyah Lavitt, Tim Russo, Brian Betchal, Harwood; Owen Lawton, Cameron Stone, Fynn Whitlock, Willem Berry, Middlebury; Ty Rossmessler, Montpelier; Henry Anderson, Mount Abraham; Henry Frechette, Gavin Schnoop, Mount Anthony; Rex Jewell, Evan Knoth, Ryan Sweet, South Burlington; Aiden Kresko, Carter Dayton, Spaulding;
The alternates are Mount Mansfield's Ryan Chamberland, Montpelier's Brenden Tedeschi and BFA-Fairfax's Bryce Fontaine.
LEGION BASEBALL
Bratt 4, Lakes 3
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Post 5 American Legion baseball team came back late in their contest against Lakes Region to win 4-3 Monday afternoon.
The Lakers took a 3-1 lead through five innings, scoring runs in the third and fourth to push ahead, but Post 5 plated three in the sixth inning to take the lead for good.
Caleb Nelson scored a pair of runs and had a hit for Lakes and Cody Nelson drove in a run. Tim Kendall drove in the other run and had a hit, while Sawyer Ramey and Trey Lee had the other two hits.
Jackson Emery was the winning pitcher for Brattleboro, pitching five innings of three-hit ball and throwing an even 100 pitches.
Carson Babbie pitched five innings for the Lakers and Alex Patch went an inning. Both Lakes pitchers allowed two hits.
Lakes Region dropped to 1-1 this season, while Post 5 improved to 2-1 in league play.
GOLF
Vermont Open
FAIRLEE — The Vermont Open teed off on Monday at Lake Morey Country Club.
After the first day, there was a four-way tie for the lead between Brad Whitaker, Michael McGowan, Wyatt Spier and Shawn Warren at 5-under 65.
North Country graduate Austin Giroux was the low amateur, shooting 4-under 66 in a tie for fourth overall with Alex Ross.
Rounding out the top of the leaderboard was a eight-way tie for seventh place at 3-under with Hunter Howell, J.T. Barker, Will Frodigh, Kyle Sterbinsky, Michael Kartrude, Lachlan Barker, Rich Berberian and Kevin Schen.
Thirty-six golfers were under par after the first day.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cosmos have coach
SPRINGFIELD — Samantha Metcalf has been named to succeed Ray Curren as the Springfield High School girls soccer coach.
SHS Athletic Director Rich Saypack said that Metcalf is "on the young side but ready to go and will doing some things with the team this summer."
The Cosmos open on Sept. 6 at home against Bellows Falls.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NEC adding football
HENNIKER, N.H. — New England College will be bringing back football after a long hiatus.
It becomes the Pilgrims' our 21st varsity athletic program.
NEC will begin its search for a head coach immediately to ensure the program has a strong leader committed to competitive success.
NEC football has not announced a conference affiliation.