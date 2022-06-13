BURLINGTON — Green Mountain track and field standout Eben Mosher was in third place after the first day of the Vermont Decathlon on Monday.
Mosher had 2,902 points, trailing unattached athlete Bishopp Boutin (3,305) and St. Johnsbury's Jaden Beardsley (2,916).
Mosher finished the 100 meters in 12.26 seconds and 400 in 54.52 seconds. He had a long jump of 19 feet, 3.5 inches, a shot put of 33-03.75 and a high jump of 5-10.75. Teammate Mitchell Rounds is 34th overall and Evan Hayes is 58th.
Fair Haven's Patrick Stone is 26th, Nathaniel Young is 27th and Luke Williams is 37th.
On the girls side, GM's Grace Tyrrell is in ninth place, earning her most points thus far in the 100 meters, which she finished in 13.31 seconds.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Clarkstown 1, Fusion 0
BARDONIA, N.Y. — The Vermont Fusion women's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Clarkstown Soccer Club 1-0 on Sunday.
Kelly Brady had the lone goal of the game, assisted by Ciara Saxton.
Through Monday's games, the Fusion are leading the Northeastern Conference of the East Region with a 3-1 record giving them nine points. Clarkstown and the New York Shockers have seven points, the Rhode Island Rogues have six points and Fox Soccer Academy is winless with no points.
Sunday was just the second time in four games that Vermont has conceded a goal.
Fusion forward Blessing Kingsley is tied for sixth in the WPSL in goals with five.
Vermont hosts Fox Soccer Academy Saturday at 7 p.m. at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
NECBL BASEBALL
Weekly honors
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. — Vermont third baseman Ben Williamson (William & Mary) and North Shore right-hander Jake Gigliotti (Northeastern) were named the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s (NECBL) Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the opening week of the 2022 regular season.
Williamson, who is a part of a Mountaineers squad that is the only undefeated team left in the NECBL heading into Monday, has been a staple of the Vermont offense so far this season. The infielder has two or more hits in four games, including three three-hit games, and is batting an astonishing .423, which ranks top-ten in the league.
Williamson’s eight RBIs are tied for first in the NECBL, his four runs rank top-fifteen in the league and he has posted a high .944 OPS through six games. His twenty-six at bats and eleven hits also rank first in the NECBL, proving his durability and impact during the first week of the Mountaineers season.
Williamson joined the NECBL after his sophomore year at William & Mary where he had a batting average of .296, had sixteen RBIs and forty-one runs scored in forty-four games and 179 at bats.
In North Shore, Gigliotti was lights-out in his one start with the Navigators, who sit at 1-4. The Northeastern starter shut down the Ocean State Waves lineup during an outing on June 8. The right-hander gave up no hits and only walked two through six innings of work.
