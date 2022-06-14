BURLINGTON — Green Mountain track and field teammates Eben Mosher and Grace Tyrrell both had third-place finishes at the Vermont State Decathlon on Tuesday.
Mosher was third after the first day of action on Monday and finished the same way on Tuesday, notching 5,375 points.
Mosher earned more than 500 points in three events on Tuesday. He earned his most points in the 1500 meters, which he finished in 4 minutes, 42.83 seconds. He also earned more than 500 points in 110m hurdles and javelin.
Tyrrell took third place in the girls decathlon with 4,492 points. Tyrrell came into the day sitting in ninth place and scored more than 500 points in three events on Tuesday. Her top event was the 100m hurdles, which she finished in 17.14 seconds, earning her 581 points. She finished the 1500 meters in 5:40.39 to earn 580 points.
Rice's Autumn Carstensen won the girls decathlon with 4,634 points, beating out Thetford Academy's Charlize Brown and GM's Tyrrell.
Unattached athlete Bishopp Boutin won the boys decathlon with 5,827 points, beating out Essex's Lucius Karki and the Chieftains' Mosher.
LACROSSE
Twin State teams
HANOVER, N.H. — Rutland High's Micaiah Boyle and Mount Anthony goalie Hayden Gaudette will be teammates on the Vermont team on Saturday when the Vermonters play New Hampshire in the Twin State Lions Byrne Cup Lacrosse games on Saturday at Hanover High School.
That won't be the end of it. Boyle and Gaudette will be teammates again in college, playing the game for American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Boyle is a midfield player and his RHS teammate Jacob Burton (defender) will also be on the Vermont team.
There will be both a boys and girls game between the top graduated seniors of Vermont and New Hampshire teams that day.
Following are the Vermont rosters for the game:
Vermont Boys — Boyle and Burton, Rutland; Gaudette; Jake Bowen, Turner Elliott, Sam Whitcomb and Colin Zouck, CVU; Liam Bradley, Emmett Edwards, Karter Noyes and Matthew Grabher, Burr and Burton Academy; Sebastian Brown, Etan Goldsmith, and Miles Jope, Burlington; Colchester's Ryan Dousevicz, Colchester; Harwood's Jacob Green; Rice Memorial's DaeHan McHugh; Hartford's Tarin Prior and Gordon Willey, Hartford; Essex's Walker Root and Ben Serrantonio, Essex and Taylor Stearns, Vergennes.
On the girls side, Rutland's Olivia Calvin will be one of three goalies on the Vermont team. The others will be St. Johnsbury's Clara Andre and Hartford's Sarah Howe.
The unbeaten and state champion Hartford team will be well represented with Caroline Hamilton and Abigail Vanderpot joining Howe on the team.
Vermont Girls — Andre and Ellie Rice, St. Johnsbury; Elena Bronson and Halle Huizenga, Mount Abraham; Calvin, Rutland; Sam Crane and Mercedes Rozzi, South Burlington; Ava Doherty, Vergennes; Ivy Doran and Sophie Larocque, Middlebury; Howe, Hamilton and Vanderpot, Hartford; Francesca Levitas, Annabelle Gray, and Tatum Sands, Burr and Burton Academy; Alexis Harrington, Mount Anthony; Rachel Neddlemar and Sophie Zemianek, BFA-St. Albans; Chloe Snipes and Neva Williams, CVU.
LEGION BASEBALL
Rutland 6, Bennington 5
BENNINGTON — The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team opened its season with a 6-5 win against Bennington Post 13 on Tuesday at Mount Anthony Union High School.
Both teams plated three runs in the first inning and Rutland pushed ahead on a steal of home by Cam Rider in the second. Rider also hit a solo homer to push Post 31 farther ahead in the fourth, making it 6-3.
Rider ended up going 3-for-4 with the homer and two doubles, driving in two and scoring three runs. Sam Arnold, Jonah Boyea and Chris Maguire also drove in runs for Rutland.
Post 13 chipped away as the game went on, but couldn't grab the lead. Brodie Krawzyck and Ethan Paligo had two hits apiece for Bennington.
Anders Lowkes started on the mound for Post 31 and was relieved by Jordan Beayon in the bottom of the sixth. Lowkes struck out four and allowed five runs, while Beayon was dominant in his two innings of work, striking out five.
Josh Worthington went 3 2/3 for Post 13.
Rutland (1-0) is at White River Junction on Thursday, while Bennington (0-1) is at Post 84 for a doubleheader on Saturday.
GOLF
Vermont Open
FAIRLEE — Lake Morey Country Club hosted the second of three days of the Vermont Open on Tuesday.
Rutland Country Club golfer Jared Nelson sat in a tie for seventh overall and first among amateurs at 4-under for the tournament through the first two days. Nelson had five birdies on the opening day Monday and had three more on Tuesday.
Defending Vermont Amateur champion Bryson Richards of Country Club of Barre was at even-par through two rounds. Multiple time Division I medalist at North Country Austin Giroux also was at even-par.
