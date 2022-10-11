NORTH CLARENDON — Lauren Costales scored two goals to give the Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team a 2-0 halftime lead and the Mounties went on to defeat Mill River 3-1 Tuesday afternoon.
Alaina Cimonetti scored for he Minutemen.
"We've been looking to come out with some added intensity and we showed that today," said Mill River coach Shawn Bendig.
Costales' first goal was assisted by Emma Blodorn and the second by Emma Wiegers.
Wiegers scored in the second half with Isabella Anderson picking up the assist.
It was Senior Day for Mill River, so the Minutemen honored Lacee Lanfear, Allison Usher, Casey Tifft, Sierra Bryant, Malori Tarbell, Abigail Severy and Ariel Olson.
GIRLS SOCCER
Arlington 5, Poultney 1
ARLINGTON — Everyone focuses on No. 14 for Arlington and for good reason. She is one of the Southern Vermont League's premier players in girls soccer.
"We were anticipating No. 14 (Sidney Herrington) but we weren't anticipating No. 4 (Taylor Wilkins)," Poultney coach Hannah Corkum said.
All Wilkins did was score four of Arlington's goals in Tuesday night's 5-1 victory over Poultney under the lights of Werner Field.
Kait DeBonis scored the Blue Devils' goal on a free kick.
"As much as we should have been ready, we were not," Corkum said.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to take a 4-4 record to West Rutland on Thursday.
Westside 3, LT 0
WEST RUTLAND — Arianna Coombs scored two goals to help power West Rutland to a 3-0 victory over Long Trail School in girls soccer action on Tuesday.
Peyton Guay had the first goal before Coombs scored with a left-footed floater. Coombs; second goal came off a cross from Guay.
Bella Coombs earned the shutout.
West Rutland will take a 7-4 record to Poultney on Thursday.
Proctor 9, Twin Valley 0
WILMINGTON — The Proctor girls soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win against Twin Valley Tuesday night.
Emma Palmer and Jenna Davine exploded offensively. Palmer had four goals and Davine three.
Isabel Greb and Makayla French also scored for the 10-2 Phantoms.
The Wildcats are still looking for their first win and first goal of the season.
Proctor will host Mount St. Joseph at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Jimmy T Memorial Showcase.
GM 2, Sharon 1
(Overtime)
SHARON — Green Mountain edged Sharon 2-1 on Thursday with Riley Paul scoring the golden goal midway through the second overtime stanza.
Paul also scored the first goal.
Her game-winner was assisted by Sophia Cherubini.
The Chieftains outshot Sharon 27-3 but had trouble finishing.
"We shot wide right, left and right at the goalie but we figured it out," Green Mountain coach Carolynn Hamilton said.
BOYS SOCCER
MAU 6, Fair Haven 1
FAIR HAVEN — Mount Anthony cruised past Mount Anthony 6-1 in boys soccer action under the lights of LaPlaca Field on Tuesday.
Noah Beayon scored the goal for the Slaters who will make the trip to Twin Valley on Thursday, weather permitting.
Collin Beavin had a hat trick for MAU, while Evan Eggsware and Finn McRae scored once. Patriots assists came from Rizio, Eggsware and Lucas Lincourt.
Kole Matta made 10 saves for Fair Haven and Lincourt made four stops for MAU.
Otter Valley 5, BF 0
WESTMINSTER — The Otter Valley boys soccer team squared its record at 5-5 by blanking Bellows Falls 5-0 on Tuesday.
Lucas Politano got the scoring started for the Otters. Owen Thomas and Max Derby followed with goals and then Thomas Politano scored the last two.
Isaiah Wood and Brian Stanley split the time in the net for the shutout.
Woodstock 3, GM 1
CHESTER — Green Mountain went to halftime trailing Woodstock 2-0 but got new life when Austin Kubisek scored off Ben Munukka's cross.
The Chieftains could not finish the job and Woodstock left town with a 3-1 victory.
The loss left the Chieftains with a record of 3-7-1 but they have played five overtime games and lost them all.
Green Mountain crosses the Connecticut River on Friday to take on Sevens High of Claremont, New Hampshire.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF 2, Hartford 1
WESTMINSTER — In a battle of field hockey titans on Tuesday, Bellows Falls edged Hartford 2-1.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Worcester St. 4, CU 2
CASTLETON — Worcester State won a pivotal Little East Conference field hockey game on Tuesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium, trimming Castleton University 4-2.
The loss left the Spartans with an LEC record of 5-2and the Lancers at 6-1.
Emily Harris had both goals for Castleton, her 21st and 22nd goals of the season.
The Spartans are at Fitchburg State on Friday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Plymouth 6, Castleton 3
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's tennis team fell on Tuesday to Plymouth State, 6-3.
The Spartans drop to 3-8 and are at Salem State on Saturday.
