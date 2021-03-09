NORTH CLARENDON — A 73-50 loss to rival Otter Valley may not have been what the Mill River boys basketball team had hoped for, but the purpose in their play was clear.
The Minutemen’s three seniors dedicated their Senior Night to their former coach Jack Rogers, who passed away unexpectedly in 2020.
“They saw the passion (Jack) had for the game,” said Mill River coach Ben Smith. “They loved him. He was a great basketball mind. I thought it was a great idea to dedicate the game to him.”
A 23-8 fourth quarter pushed the Otters to their first win. Otter Valley led the game by three at the half and by eight after three.
Johnny Verdon led all scorers with 17 points for the Minutemen, followed by Adam Shum with 14.
Alex Philo led the Otters with 13 and Hayden Bernhardt dropped 12.
Mill River (1-7) is at Middlebury on Saturday. Otter Valley (1-6) hosts Springfield on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartford 57, Fair Haven 51
FAIR HAVEN — The Hartford boys basketball team continues to show it’s for real and bested defending Division II Fair Haven 57-51 Tuesday night.
The Slaters led 32-25 at the half, but knotted the score heading into the fourth. In the final frame, the Hurricanes had the juice to pull out the win.
“Their length bothered us a lot in the fourth,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “They are a well-coached team. They should do well in the Division II tournament.”
Tarin Prior led Hartford with 18 points, Brandon Potter had 13 and Jacob Seaver had 10.
Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis led the Slaters with 13 points, while Sawyer Ramey had 10.
Fair Haven (5-2) finishes the regular season at Woodstock on Friday.
Rutland 57, BF 41
WESTMINSTER — Rutland took care of business on the road Tuesday night, beating Bellows Falls 57-41 in Holland Gymnasium, and now finds itself with a chance to have an undefeated regular season by winning at Windsor on Saturday.
Jack Coughlin led the 6-0 Ravens with 16 points and Noah Depoy had 15. Slade Postemski joined them in double figures with 11.
“We played solid defensively,” Rutland coach Mike Wood said.
Saturday’s game carries a lot of significance. It is not only a chance to wrap up the regular campaign unbeaten, but it will have playoff seeding implications.
“We want to put ourselves in the best possible position (for the playoffs),” Wood said.
MSJ 71, Brattleboro 51
The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team made it a happy Senior Night, besting Brattleboro 71-51 at McDonough Gymnasium Tuesday night.
“The seniors played their butts off to start,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
The Mounties led 28-22 at the half and continued to build their lead from there.
Maddox Traynor led MSJ with 21 points, followed by Jerimiah Green with 18 and Keegan Chadburn with 16.
Jake Williams scored eight and impacted the game in many ways.
“(Jake) set good, hard screens, was rebounding the ball and created lots of second-chance opportunities,” Charbonneau said.
Gabe Packard led the Colonels with 16 points and Tate Chamberlin had 10.
MSJ (4-1) finishes the regular season at Hartford on Friday.
Proctor 66, Sharon 38
PROCTOR — It was Senior Night in the Almo Buggiani Gymnasium and two of Proctor’s seven seniors led the scoring parade in a 66-38 victory over Sharon Academy. Brennon Crossmon had 20 points and Conner McKearin added 14.
A freshman Carter Crossmon, younger brother of Brennon, connected on four 3-point field goals for his 12 points.
Ian Roberson led the Phoenix with 17 points.
The Phantoms take a 5-2 record into the regular-season finale against Rivendell in Orford, New Hampshire on Friday.
WRV 45, West
Rutland 27
WEST RUTLAND — White River Valley bested Proctor last week and followed it up by besting the Phantoms’ rivals, West Rutland, Tuesday night.
“We came out with a good fight in the first half, but they were the more disciplined team,” said Westside coach Jordan Tolar. “We have to find a way to put it in the hoop.”
The Wildcats led 19-18 at the half and pulled away with a run late in the third and early fourth.
Eight guys scored for the Golden Horde. Levi Petit led the team with six and Tim Blanchard had four.
Dominic Craven led all scorers with 17 points for White River Valley.
West Rutland (5-3) finishes the regular season at Sharon on Friday.
Springfield 54, L&G 41
TOWNSHEND — The Springfield boys basketball team picked up its second win of the season, besting Leland and Gray 54-41 Tuesday night.
The Rebels honored seniors Liam Towle, Trevor Plimpton, Owen Woodard, Matt Emerson, Marcus Pratt and Kristian Pierson before the game.
Danville 55, Twinfield 47
DANVILLE — In a battle of unbeaten teams in Division IV, Danville bested Twinfield 55-47 Tuesday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 73,
Rivendell 41
WINDSOR — The Windsor girls basketball team got balanced scoring Senior Night, besting Rivendell 73-41.
Elliot Rupp led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points, four assists and four steals. Reese Perry had 13 points and eight rebounds. Adi Prior had 11 points, while Evelyn Page and Ashley Grela had 10. Peyton Richardson rounded out the top scorers with nine.
COLLEGE SKIING
CU in top 20
WARREN — The Castleton University men’s Alpine ski team competed in two FIS Giant Slalom races at Sugarbush on Tuesday, with rookie Lorenzo Mencaccini notching a second-place finish in race No. 2 on the day.
Mencaccini narrowly missed out on the top 10 in the first race, placing 12th in 2:01.59. Christopher Kerven finished 18th in the morning in 2:13.65, but was one of three Spartans to DNF in the afternoon session.
Jackson Frazier was the Spartans’ third and final finisher in the morning with a time of 2:13.65.
In the afternoon session, Mencaccini was Castleton’s lone finisher, riding to a second-place time of 2:06.95.
Castleton returns to the slopes at Burke Mountain on Saturday for two FIS GS races.
WORLD SKIING
Diggins clinches title
Stratton Mountain skier Jessie Diggins has had a historic season and she can add another notch in her belt.
Diggins becomes the first American woman, and second American overall, to win an overall World Cup cross-country skiing title.
The only other skier to U.S. skier to accomplish that feat is Bill Koch.
Diggins has 1,246 World Cup points and second-place Yulia Stupak has 904. With the World Cup finals canceled and only two races left on the schedule, Diggins has mathematically clinched the title.
Diggins has had a dream season, winning four World Cup races with nine podiums and becoming the first American to win the Tour de Ski.
Soar nabs 6th
ALMATY, Kazakhstan — The FIS World Freestyle Ski Championships continued on Tuesday with dual moguls action.
In the women’s competition, Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar came in as the No. 3 seed, but bowed out in the quarterfinals, losing to Canada’s Sofiane Gagnon. Soar’s score earned her a sixth-place finish overall.
American teammate Tess Johnson finished fifth and Kai Owens took 10th.
Russian Ski Federation’s Anastasiia Smirnova won the competition.
KMS’s Alex Lewis was 31st overall in the men’s competition, while U.S. teammate Bradley Wilson was ninth.
Canadian Mikael Kingsbury won the event over Australia’s Matt Graham.
NESCAC
Spring sports
The NESCAC Presidents have reached agreement on a limited schedule of conference competition for spring sports.
Due to variations in local conditions, institutional policies and state travel restrictions, each institution will make its own determination whether to participate.
Spring conference competition will take place in a sport only if there is the minimum number of NESCAC teams (6) to sponsor play, and only if a school chooses to participate. Competition will take place within abbreviated regional schedules from mid-April to mid-May.
If enough institutions field teams, NESCAC conference play will go forward in baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rowing, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.