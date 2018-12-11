NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River coach Ken Webb saw improved defense and rebounding from his girls basketball team after its season opening loss to U-32. That helped his Minutemen defeat Middlebury 34-24 on Tuesday night at Dean W. Houghton Memorial Gymnasium.
“These were two young teams finding it hard to score,” Webb said.
Still, there was improvement and he hopes his team can build on that Friday night when the Minutemen host a strong Randolph team.
The Minutemen led 18-11 at halftime.
McKenna Ludden led the Minutemen with nine points and Katelyn Schutt added seven.
Annie Andrus had nine and Ashley Underland seven to lead the Tigers.
The Minutemen are slowly getting people back. Emerson Pomeroy was able to play for the first time this season but Jessica Roberts will likely be out a couple more weeks.
Windsor 47, Thetford 39
(Overtime)
WINDSOR — Windsor defeated Thetford 47-39 in overtime Tuesday night in a battle of Division III girls basketball state championship contenders.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Rutland 49,
Mid-Vermont 43
QUECHEE — West Rutland earned a 49-43 road victory in boys basketball Tuesday night over Mid-Vermont Christian.
Tyler Serrani led the Golden Horde with 15 points and Liam Beaulieu added 11.
It was a one-possession game late when Tim Blanchard nailed a key 3-pointer to give Westside some breathing room.
“We have a lot we need to work on but it’s nice to find a way to win on the road in the first game,” Golden Horde coach Jordan Tolar said.
The Horde is on the road again Friday and it figures to be a much tougher test against a Sharon Academy team that is expected to be a Division IV title contender.
Sharon won its opener 67-5 over Lake Champlain Waldorf School.
Randolph 53, Springfield 34
SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos fell to 0-2 Tuesday night with a 53-34 loss to the Randolph Galloping Ghosts in boys basketball action at Dressel Gym.
BBA 57, MSJ 40
MANCHESTER — Mount St. Joseph struggled to find its shooting touch and dropped Tuesday night’s road game to Division I Burr and Burton Academy, 57-40.
“We played well in the beginning but we just didn’t make shots,” MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
Logan Montilla led the Mounties with 20 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 68, NVU-Johnson 41
NORTHFIELD — Emily Oliver scored 16 points to help Norwich University overwhelm Northern Vermont University-Johnson 68-41 Tuesday evening at Andrews Hall.
Alexandra Barry and Lindsey LaPerle led NVU with nine points apiece.
NVU-Johnson (1-8) is at Southern Vermont on Thursday.
The Cadets (3-6) are off until Jan. 5 when they travel to Newbury.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Fitchburg 73, Castleton 65
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Tank Roberson poured in 25 points and Richard Walker added 15 for Castleton University but it wasn’t enough as Fitchburg State earned a 73-65 victory on Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game.
The 3-8 Falcons were led by Kameron Jimenz-Fox’s 26 points.
The Spartans only need to look at the rebounding battle to see where they lost this one. The Falcons held a 51-33 edge here.
This was the first meeting between the Spartans and Falcons since 1972 when Castleton won on the road, 94-89.
The 3-6 Spartans travel to West Hartford, Connecticut, Saturday to take on Jim Calhoun’s 5-3 St. Joseph’s University Blue Jays. Tip off is at 2 p.m.
Tyson reaps honor
WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College first-year player Noah Tyson, a Rutland High graduate who averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounding in three games, was named the Maine Men’s Basketball coaches and Writers Association Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Tyson averaged 15.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and shot 41.4 percent from 3-point range. He had eight of Colby’s 21 rebounds (38 percent) in the second half to help turn a 3-point halftime deficit into a 17-point win over Bates.
Colby is 8-2 and will play at home against Tufts University at 7 p.m. Jan. 4.
FOOTBALL
Williams resigns at CVU
HINESBURG — Mike Williams has resigned as head football coach at CVU, according to media reports shared on the team’s Facebook page.
