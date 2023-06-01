MANCHESTER — The No. 15 seed Mill River Ultimate team braved the scorching heat, but fell to Burr and Burton Academy 15-0 in a playoff game Thursday afternoon.
"Our offense against their zone was absolutely beautiful," said Minutemen co-coach Emma Weatherhogg. "We worked up the field several times, but just could never score."
Miguel Levy, Evan Corey and Ari LeFebre each had one block.
COLLEGE TRACK
CU honoree
NEW ORLEANS, La. — For the second season in a row, Castleton University's Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson was named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region team for the javelin, as announced last week.
Leombruno-Nicholson continued his stellar throwing career for the Spartans in 2023, setting a new program record with a 60.42m javelin throw at this year's Little East Conference Championship. The mark was enough to earn him the LEC title in the event, and was good for 17th nationally. The top 22 qualifiers in each event receive an invitation to the NCAA Division III National Championships, but due to a late-season injury, Leombruno-Nicholson was unable to declare for the event despite his end-of-season ranking.
The junior was also an All-Region honoree in the javelin in 2022, throwing a season-long 56.83m at the season-opening St. Lawrence Ice Breaker Open. He topped that mark on April 22, 2023, with a 57.03m throw at the Middlebury Outdoor Meet before shattering the mark with his record-setting throw of 60.42 at the LEC Championship on April 29.
Leombruno is the only Spartan man in program history to earn All-Region accolades in the javelin, and is one of only two athletes in program history to earn All-Region accolades for the outdoor season. Trever Rose was named All-Region in the shot put and the discus in 2022.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Coaching move
The Castleton University field hockey team is fresh off its first Little East Conference tournament title in program history and one of its competitors announced a coaching move on Wednesday.
The UMass Dartmouth announced the hiring of Anika Goodhue as their next head coach.
She becomes the first full-time head coach since 2003 as the program enters its 50th season this fall. Goodhue arrives from Williams College, where she served in a number of roles for the Ephs field hockey program, including assistant and interim head coach.
