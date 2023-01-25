PERU — Mill River Union High School snowboarder Toby Pytlik took 11th place in Wednesday's giant slalom race at Bromley Mountain.
Pytlik had a two-run time of 1 minute, 10.32 seconds. Teammates Adam Shum and Eli Phelps also competed, putting both runs down.
Woodstock earned the top three spots in the boys race with Jonas Wysocki finishing first in 54.22 seconds.
Burr and Burton Academy's Megan Carson won the girls race in 1:02.70.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
Mother Nature is making up for lost time this week, washing out (much or all) of the Wednesday sports slate due to an incoming snow storm.
The West Rutland boys basketball team's away game at Long Trail School scheduled for Wednesday was moved to Monday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m.
The Otter Valley girls basketball team's home game against Woodstock was postponed. OV will host Woodstock on Feb. 11 and then the return trip to Woodstock is now Feb. 15.
The Rutland girls hockey team's home game against Harwood was postponed, as was the Rutland girls basketball home game against Brattleboro and the RHS boys hockey team's away game at Milton.
The Green Mountain boys basketball team's away game at Twin Valley was postponed as well.
MEN'S HOCKEY
The Castleton University men's hockey team will be hosting its second annual Breaking the Ice on Mental Health game in partnership with the Rutland Regional Medical Center on February 3, 2023, at Spartan Arena in Rutland.
Castleton is one of only a few men's NCAA ice hockey programs to host an annual mental health awareness game. Proceeds from the event benefit Rutland Regional Medical Center's Behavioral Health Services, with last year's inaugural event raising more than $9,000 for RRMC.
Special jerseys will once again be auctioned off, and a raffle with three great prizes donated by local businesses will help bolster the donation to RRMC along with all proceeds from ticket and t-shirt sales. Raffle prizes include tickets to a Boston Bruins game at TD Garden courtesy of F.W. Webb, a foursome with carts at Rutland Country Club courtesy of F.W. Webb and a ticket voucher to the Paramount Theater.
To purchase raffle tickets, contact head coach Kyle Richards or any member of the Castleton men's ice hockey program.
In addition, fans will have the opportunity to purchase commemorative Breaking the Ice on Mental Health t-shirts at the event on February 3, and the first 200 fans through the door will receive a custom green towel courtesy of Foley Enterprises. The cost of admission is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Negron honored
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Castleton University wrestling's Josh Negron has been named the NEWA Rookie of the Week following a 3-1 performance at Sunday's NEWA Duals.
Negron split time between 184 and 197 pounds at the event, starting his day with a 3-1 decision over New England College's Beau Dillon at 197, before a 7-0 win over Will Smith of Williams at 184. Negron then dropped a bout to the 197-pound national-No. 1 Coy Spooner of Coast Guard before rebounding and defeating Doug Clark of Springfield College, 6-0.
Negron's performance helped Castleton to a third-place finish at the event and improved his record on the season to 21-13. Negron is 5-1 in dual matches in his rookie season.
Negron is the second Spartan to earn NEWA Rookie of the Week honors this season, joining Gavin Bradley as an honoree.
Castleton hosts Western New England Friday night at 7 p.m. at Glenbrook Gym.
MEN'S LACROSSE
AE preseason poll
BOSTON — The America East Conference unveiled its preseason coaches' poll Monday ahead of the fast-approaching 2023 season.
The two-time defending champion Vermont Catamounts collected 49 points and all seven possible first-place votes earn the top spot in the preseason poll. It is the third time in program history the Cats have been picked first in the poll.
UMBC and UAlbany tied for the second spot with 39 points while conference-newcomer Bryant rounded out the top four with 31 points. The Retrievers received the poll's lone remaining first-place vote.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
After being picked first last season, Vermont finished with a 12-7 record and won the league's regular season and tournament titles for the second straight year. The Cats went unbeaten against league teams in 2022 outscoring America East foes 129-59 in eight games. UVM defeated Manhattan at Virtue Field for the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
Despite the departure of one of the winningest classes all-time at UVM, the 2023 Catamounts feature plenty of familiar faces including six members of last years's All-Conference First Team. All-American faceoff specialist Tommy Burke is back to add to his record-setting resume while David Closterman and Brock Haley – both 50-point scorers a year ago – return on offense. Additionally, Jackson Canfield, Tim Manning and Nick Alviti anchor a defensive unit that gave up just 9.2 goals per game in 2022.
Vermont's 2023 roster is comprised of 52 players from 19 different states, two Canadian provinces and Germany. Sixteen first-year players join the Catamounts in 2023.
UVM, which is receiving votes in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll, opens the season at (RV) Syracuse on Feb. 4. The Cats play at Virtue Field for the first time since last May when Boston University pays a visit to Burlington on Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.