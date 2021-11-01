The Blodorn sisters accounted for all of the goals for No. 4 seed Mount St. Joseph in the Acads’ 3-2 Division IV quarterfinal victory over Twinfield on Saturday at Abatiell Field.
Emma Blodorn scored just minutes into the game but Twinfield answered and the Mounties and Trojans went to the half tied.
Things got tense for the hometown crowd when Twinfield scored to take the lead early in the second half.
Emma Blodorn scored again to knot the score before older sister Taylor Blodorn scored with a rocket from just outside the 18.
MSJ coach Lori Patterson praised the work of Daisy Bishop as the outside midfield player as well as Emma Wiegers and Leah Majorell for their performance at center mid.
The victory sends the Mounties into the semifinal game against No. 1 and unbeaten Proctor on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Taranovich Field.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rivendell 1, Poultney 1
(Riv 3-2 in PKs)
ORFORD, N.H. — A total of 110 minutes of soccer couldn’t decide a winner in the No. 2 Rivendell-No. 7 Poultney D-IV girls quarterfinal so penalty kicks had to do the trick. The Raptors won 3-2 in PKs.
Rivendell led 1-0 at the half, but Poultney tied it on a free kick with about 15 minutes to play. Kaitlyn DeBonis struck it and it slipped in just under the crossbar.
In PKs, DeBonis and Hannah Webster scored, but Rivendell had just enough to move on and play No. 6 Arlington.
“Kenzie Ezzo played spectacular in the net for us throughout the entire game,” said Blue Devils coach Hannah Corkum. “It was the best I’ve seen her play all season. Rivendell generated many chances in the OTs but she was so solid.”
Corkum said multiple Rivendell came up to compliment Poultney after the game and give them a little pick-me-up.
“This is not something I see often but it really warmed my heart to see that because I think McKenzie (Ezzo) really needed it,” Corkum said.
It was the final high school game for Poultney seniors Hannah Webster and Emma Hayford.
Paine 5, GM 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — Green Mountain’s Kim Cummings broke the school record for goals in a season, but what she really wanted was a victory over Paine Mountain and a trip to the Division III state semifinal game.
Cummings is now the owner of the GMUHS record in girls soccer with 33 goals in a season but Paine Mountain got a 3-2 victory.
Green Mountain’s other goal was an own goal.
“It could have easily been a 3-2 game, it was more like a 3-2 game,” GM coach Carolynn Hamilton said.
When the Chieftains pulled everyone up to give themselves extra attackers in an attempt to net the equalizer, Paine Mountain capitalized by scoring a couple of goals.
Hamilton credited Berkley Hutchins with a superb defensive job in marking Paine Mountain’s prolific scorer Rebecca Dupere.
Emma Korrow was like a rapid-fire machine gun for Paine Moutain, unloading 11 shots.
The Chieftains finish the season with a record of 10-6 that includes a playoff victory over Lake Region.
Now, comes Hamilton’s job of retreading the team after graduating eight seniors including Cummings.
Colchester 3, BBA 1
COLCHESTER — Colchester coach Jeff Paul got his 200th career win as the No. 3 seed Lakers beat No. 6 Burr and Burton 3-1 Saturday and advanced to the Division I semifinals.
Colchester goals came from McKenna Conrad-Pawlik, Isabelle Winton and Natalie Abair.
BBA’s lone goal came from Emilia de Jounge. Abigail Kopeck made 12 saves.
The Lakers host No. 6 South Burlington in the D-I semifinals on Wednesday.
Other girls soccer playoff scores: CVU 6, No. Country 2; So. Burlington 2, Burlington 1; Harwood 2, Middlebury 0; Rice 3, Montpelier 1; Woodstock 5, Lamoille 0; Stowe 4, Randolph 0; Leland & Gray 2, Thetford 1; Faifax 3, Windsor 2.
BOYS SOCCER
Boys soccer playoff scores: So. Burlington 5, Brattleboro 1; Milton 7, Paine Mountain 1; Middlebury 3, Rice 2; Harwood 4, GMVS 1.
H.S. FOOTBALL
CVU 35, Middlebury 12
HINESBURG — The CVU football team advanced to the Division I semifinals, beating Middlebury 35-12 Saturday afternoon.
The Redhawks will play No. 2 Hartford on Friday.
CVU’s Max Destito passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, both to Alex Provost. Angelos Carroll rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns as well.
Middlebury got touchdowns from Brian Whitley and Penn Riney in the loss.
Windsor 38, Poultney 6
WINDSOR — The undefeated and No. 1 seed Windsor football team continued its ride to potential perfection with a 38-6 win against No.8 Poultney on Saturday afternoon.
Logan Worall ran for 43 yards on the Yellow Jackets’ opening play, a sign of things to come for the playoff game.
The Yellow Jackets host Woodstock in the Division III semifinals.
Other football playoff scores: Fairfax 42, Oxbow 12.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 1 BBA 0
MONTPELIER — The No. 3 seed U-32 field hockey team edged No. 6 Burr and Burton 1-0 Saturday afternoon.
Caitlyn Fielder scored the game’s lone goal in the third quarter off an assist from Natalie Beauregard.
Mac Thuermer made 14 saves for the Bulldogs.
COLLEGE XC
LEC championships
CASTLETON — The Castleton University cross country teams hosted the LEC Championships this Saturday, finishing ninth in their final meet of the season.
Wayne Alexander once again led the Spartans in the men’s race, earning a top-50 finish with a time of 32:36 (6:34 mile time). Finishing closely behind Alexander were freshmen Owen Burnham and Nate Forgan.
Leading the way for the CU women was Eden Goldstein and Amber Cuthbert. The freshmen duo finished in 33rd and 34th with times of 23:49 (7:40 mile time) and 23:51 (7:41 mile time respectively).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CU 7, Rivier 0
The Castleton University women’s hockey team swept the weekend series against Rivier, winning 7-0 on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
The Spartans did the majority of their damage in the second period, where they scored four goals.
Courtney Gauthier had a hat trick in that period alone. Castleton got single goals from Darby Palisi, Nancy Benedict, Emily Harris and Alexandra Snow. Katherine Campoli (3) and Ryanne Mix (2) had multiple assists for the Spartans.
CU goaltender Kirsten DiCicco wasn’t tested a ton, but made eight saves.
The Spartans (2-0) are at Franklin Pierce on Friday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Plattsburgh 8, CU 1
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After an opening night win, the Castleton University men’s soccer team fell in its second game, 8-1 to Plattsburgh State.
Plattsburgh’s goals came in the first and second periods, from seven different guys. Bennett Stockdale was the one player with multiple goals.
CU’s goal came from Connor Rider.
The Spartans (1-1) host Saint Anselm Friday night.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UMass Boston 3, CU 0
BOSTON — The Castleton University volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a 3-0 loss to UMass Boston, losing by set scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-14.
Hailey Martinovich led the way for the Spartans with eight kills. A pair of Beacons had double digit kills, led by Taryn Broughal with 11.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UMass Boston 2, CU 0
BOSTON — UMass Boston got single goals in each half, besting the Castleton University women’s soccer team 2-0 on Saturday.
Mary Murphy had both tallies for the Beacons getting assists from Morgan Palma and Jackie Turner.
The Spartans (8-5-4) are the No. 3 seed in the Little East Conference tournament and play No. 6 Keene State on Tuesday.
Castleton’s Chase Livesey received Little East Conference Rookie of the Week honors on Monday, in large part due to her two-goal effort against MCLA.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Harris honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the third consecutive week, Castleton University field hockey’s Emily Harris earned Little East Conference weekly honors, being named the Co-Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week.
The sophomore scored five goals in a 1-1 week for the Spartans and made history along the way, setting a new program single-season record for goals in a year with 30.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
DeTulleo tabbed
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Castleton University defensive back Ian DeTulleo was named the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
DeTulleo had a pair of crucial defensive plays in Castleton’s 38-31 victory on Saturday, killing a pair of Anna Maria drives with interceptions. He also added four tackles in the secondary.
