Mount St. Joseph boys soccer coach Josh Souza couldn’t have written a better start to his MSJ squad’s season, as the Mounties bested rival Arlington 7-2 at Abatiell Field on Wednesday.
“I was waiting to see what it would be like when we went up against another team,” Souza said. “The guys executed everything we’ve been working on in practice and played as a team with good ball movement.”
The Mounties were given an added jolt during the preseason with the addition of players from Mill River.
One of those MRU products Tyler Corey had three goals and two assists.
Richard Casimir, Marquis Reed, Ryan Jones and Ethan Courcelle had goals as well. Andrew Prunty assisted on Reed’s goal.
Arlington’s goals came from Kyle Hess and Hunter Hill-McDermott.
Peter Carlson made 13 saves for MSJ.
Souza noted how it’s been a seamless transition with the Mill River guys, especially coaching with Peter Roach, the Minutemen’s coach who is coaching with Souza this year.
“It’s great having a like-minded soccer coach. We have a great rapport. It’s been a perfect marriage,” Souza said.
MSJ (1-0) hosts Rivendell on Friday
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 9, Arlington 4
ARLINGTON — The Proctor girls soccer team bettered rival Arlington 9-4 on Wednesday, but Phantoms coach Chris Hughes wasn’t a fan of the effort.
“There was not too much remnants of real soccer on our end,” Hughes said. “We looked unmotivated and Arlington played well.”
Maggie McKearin scored six goals for Proctor.
“We needed all of them,” Hughes said.
Laci French, Isabel Greb and Emma Palmer scored one apiece.
Sidney Herrington led the Eagles with two goals.
Angel Traverse made three saves for Proctor.
The Phantoms are at rival West Rutland for the Horde’s Homecoming on Saturday.
Woodstock 5, OV 0
BRANDON — Otter Valley goalkeeper Linnea Faulkner was outstanding with 25 saves but Woodstock did too much attacking and left town with a 5-0 victory on Wednesday.
The Otters will try to break through on Friday when they host Middlebury.
Poultney 5, Long Trail 1
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls soccer team won its second straight game, besting Long Trail 5-1 on Wednesday.
Kaitlyn DeBonis and Hannah Webster had two goals apiece for the Blue Devils and Kaydyn L’Esperance had a single goal.
Poultney led 3-0 at the half.
“We controlled a good amount of possession, but Long Trail created more chances in the second half than they did in the first,” said Poultney coach Hannah Corkum.
The Blue Devils (2-0) are at Twin Valley on Saturday.
Westside 9, Twin Valley 0
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland’s Serena Coombs is known for elite ability in goal, but for part of the second half against Twin Valley on Wednesday, she saw some time at forward and picked up an assist.
Goals and assists were plentiful for the Golden Horde in a 9-0 win.
Anna Cyr, Olivia Cyr and Peyton Guay all had two goals, while Emily Trepanier, Sohyr Perry and Aubrey Beaulieu had single goals.
Guay, Coombs, Trepanier, Beaulieu, Anna Cyr, Olivia Cyr and Camryn Williams had assists.
Twin Valley keeper Alanna Bevilacqua made 11 saves.
West Rutland (2-0) hosts arch rival Proctor Saturday afternoon.
Hartford 1, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Izzy Sirois scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by Sarah Howe, to lift Hartford to the victory over Springfield in girls soccer action.
“We played pretty well in the first half,” Springfield coach Ray Curren said.
Springfield keeper Megan Stagner collected five saves, a couple of them on the difficult side.
The Cosmos will try to break into the win column on Saturday morning when Leland & Gray comes to town.
Curren scouted L&G in the opening round of the Black River Invitational when they beat Green Mountain 3-2.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV 3, Woodstock 2
WOODSTOCK — The Otter Valley field hockey team bested Woodstock 3-2 Wednesday afternoon.
Ryleigh LaPorte led the Otters offensively with a goal and an assist. LaPorte’s assist came off a penalty corner and Alice Keith put home the goal. Otter Valley’s other goal came from Brittney Jackson off an assist from Mackenzie McKay.
“It was a really good game for everyone,” said OV coach Jodie Keith. “Offense worked hard to keep the ball in the circle, midfielders hustled to help offense and quickly get back to play defense when needed, and defense did well moving the ball out of the circle.
Otters goalie Lily Morgan had seven saves and the team had 18 corners.
Otter Valley (2-0) hosts rival Division I Rutland on Thursday.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM 2, Princeton 0
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team earned its fourth shutout in as many games, beating Princeton 2-0 on Tuesday.
Alex Nagy broke the scoreless tie in the 56th minute when he collected a pass from Joe Morrison and rifled a kick just under the crossbar to beat Jack Roberts.
Nacho Lerech iced the game in the 82nd minute when he converted Vermont’s first penalty kick of the season.
Vermont will travel to play UMass at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Weather plays role
NORTHFIELD — Weather caused the remainder of the Castleton-Norwich women’s soccer game to be canceled on Wednesday.
The Spartans were up 2-0 at the half. Jordan Mattison and Rylee Nichols had the goals and Castleton was heavily outshooting the Cadets.
The CU men’s soccer home game against Plattsburgh State suffered a similar fate with the Plattsbrugh up 4-0 before weather halted the contest.
Quinnipiac 3, UVM 1
HAMDEN, Conn. — Two second-half goals were the difference as Quinnipiac bested the University of Vermont women’s soccer team 3-1 on Wednesday.
Alyssa Oviedo had the Catamounts lone goal in the first half. Ella Bankert and Bailey Ayer had an assist.
UVM (3-2) hosts Army on Friday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Castleton 3, Cobleskill 1
CASTLETON — Castleton University grabbed a 3-1 win against SUNY Cobleskill on Wednesday in Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Spartans won the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-20, before falling in the third set, 25-17. Castleton won the match by taking the fourth set 25-20. Hailey Martinovich led the Spartans with 14 kills and Jessica Trudeau had nine kills. Bre MacDuff had 33 assists and Mackenzie Wade had 23 digs.
CU (2-2) is at Dean College on Friday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
UVM 3, Holy Cross 2
BURLINGTON — First-year Sophia Drees had a goal and an assist leading Vermont to a 3-2 home opener win against Holy Cross Tuesday afternoon in non-conference action from Moulton Winder Field.
Clodagh Ferry and Alina Gerke also had a goal.
The Catamounts are home on Friday hosting Hofstra at 2 p.m.
SENIOR GOLF
Senior Amateur
WOODSTOCK — Links at Lang Farm’s Kim Perry won the 2021 Vermont Golf Association Senior Amateur with a two-round score of 3-over.
Perry was the leader heading into the final round and held on by three strokes over second-place Glen Boggini, of Okemo Valley Golf Club, at 6-over.
Dorset Field Club’s William Hadden and The Quechee Club’s Andy Hunnewell tied for third at 10-over. Vermont National’s Jeff Kenneson rounded out the top five at 12-over.
Dorset’s Mike Rollyson won the Super Senior division at 5-over, beating clubmate Bryan Laselle, who finished in second at 8-over.
Burlington Country Club’s Robert Hemley won the Legends division at 22-over, which was a stroke better than Manchester Country Club’s Robert Savard and Enosburg Falls Country Club’s Les Johnson.
