The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team got back on track and cruised to a 75-46 win against Windsor Thursday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
"I think the rest day really helped us. We shot the ball pretty well," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
Andre Prunty scored 34 points with an astounding 10 3s. Dezmond Krakowka had 13 and Peter Carlson added 12.
Austin Gauld had 17 points to lead the Yellow Jackets and Kaleb Swett had 16.
MSJ was dominant early on, jumping out to a 14-0 advantage.
The Mounties finish the regular season at 15-5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FH 79, Hartford 68
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team extended its win streak to five and capped the regular season with a 79-68 win against Hartford Thursday night.
The Slaters jumped out to a seven-point lead after one and a late second quarter run pushed the deficit to 15 by halftime.
Fair Haven upped the lead to 18 by the end of the third. The Hurricanes came out with a strong effort in the fourth, cutting the lead down, but the hole was too much to climb out of.
Sawyer Ramey led the Slaters with 33 points, followed by Brandon Eastman with 21 and Phil Bean with 11.
Jacob Seaver had 26 points for Hartford and Tarin Perior had 15 points.
The Slaters finished the regular season 16-4.
OV 85, Springfield 62
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys basketball team put away rival Springfield with lights-out shooting from the charity stripe, winning 85-62 Thursday night.
The Otters led by just 10 with three minutes to go, but free throw shooting iced the game. Otter Valley was 20-for-24 at the line in the fourth.
Elijah Tucker-Bryant led the Otters with 32 points, followed by 20 from Hayden Bernhardt and 13 from Dylan Stevens-Clark and Owen Thomas.
It was Senior Night, so Tucker-Bryant, Bernhardt, Stevens-Clark and Evan Thomas were honored.
Tanner Gintof led Springfield with 22 points and Luke Stocker had 17.
Otter Valley wrapped up the regular season 4-16 and the Cosmos finished at 1-19.
GM 64, Mill River 39
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball team got off to a slow start and fell to Green Mountain 64-39 Thursday night at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
The Minutemen scored only two points in the second, allowing the Chieftains to jump up early.
Everett Mosher led GM with 13 points, while Eben Mosher, Austin Kubisek and Reid Hryckiewicz had 10 apiece. Ryan Smith led Mill River with 19 points.
Green Mountain finished the regular season 12-7. Mill River dropped to 3-16 and hosts Leland & Gray on Saturday.
Sharon 60, West Rutland 46
SHARON — The West Rutland boys basketball team showed a ton of competitiveness in its season finale, but lost 60-46 to Sharon Academy.
"We kept clawing back, which was good to see." said Golden Horde coach Ali Mitchell.
Garrett Owens led all scorers with 18 points for West Rutland and Clayton Kessop added 15 points on five 3s.
Caleb Benjamin and Riley Eastman had 15 points apiece for the Phoenix.
West Rutland (0-20) will not be going to the Division IV playoffs and returns all of its players, except senior Jaden Jarrosak, next season.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU doubleheader
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Castleton University softball team opened the season with a doubleheader, beating NVU-Lyndon 12-4 and NVU-Johnson 9-0 Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans' bats broke out in the fourth inning against the Hornets and broke it open with seven runs across the sixth and seventh.
Kate Lapan had four hits in the leadoff spot for Castleton. Seniors Hannah Mosher and Jamie Boyle drove in three runs apiece. Katie Gallagher pitched five innings in the circle.
In the second game, Olivia Joy starred in the circle and tossed a one-hitter in a five-inning win.
Castleton opened the game with four runs in the first and scored in all of its times up to bat.
Boyle, Kylie Wright, Madison Hanna, Kayla Fac, Blake Riche and Madison Wilson had RBIs.
WRESTLING
Postponement
The wrestling state championships scheduled to take place at Champlain Valley Union High School were pushed back a day, due to a Friday snowstorm.
The event will now be Saturday and Sunday at CVU.
