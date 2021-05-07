Coach Mike Callahan got his first victory at the helm of the Mount St. Joseph baseball team Friday at St. Peter’s Field as the Mounties broke through by edging Proctor 5-4.
Cole Blanchard pitched a gem for the Mounties, striking out 13 against four walks in his complete-game performance.
He gave up just two hits, singles to Conner McKearin and Cam Cannucci.
The Mounties grabbed a 3-0 lead early but the Phantoms went ahead in the middle innings.
The Mounties went in front in the bottom of the sixth with Dominic Valente and Chance Passmore ripping RBI singles.
T.J. Euber also had an RBI for the Mounties.
Brennon Crossmon pitched for the Phantoms.
“I was really impressed with the way he pitched with the way their team battled,” Callahan said.
“Cole was on a mission today. He was fired up up right from the go.”
“I have a soft spot for Cole Blanchard,” Proctor coach Jeff Patch said. “He helped us win a Babe Ruth championship with Proctor. He’s a great kid. If I am going to lose to anyone, I’d just as soon it would be Cole.”
The Mounties host Arlington at St. Peter’s Field on Monday.
BASEBALL
Poultney 19 , WR 8
(6 Innings)
POULTNEY — The Poultney baseball team earned its second straight victory on Friday, rolling past West Rutland 19-8 in a six-inning game.
Ryan Alt and Liam Hill led Poultney at the plate, each with a double and a single.
Gabe Wescott, Craig Baptie and Lane Gibbs shared the pitching for the Blue Devils.
West Rutland coach Mark Trepanier loved that his team dug its way out of a 14-0 hole and forced the Devils to play six innings.
Michael Goodnough had two hits and Tim Blanchard a triple to lead the Golden Horde.
Noah Olson started on the mound for the Horde and was followed by Andrew Bailey and Jayden Shaw.
MAU 13, Rutland 9
BENNINGTON — Rutland’s Jevan Valente hit a home run to knot the score at 9-9 but Mount Anthony answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the 13-9 victory on Friday at Spinelli Field.
Tyler Weatherhogg started for Rutland and went four innings.
Joey Giancola had a double for 1-5 Rutland which travels to Hartford High to play the Hurricanes under the lights at the Maxfield Complex at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Bloomer felt good about this game, saying, “It was probably the best game we have played this season.”
The Ravens had lost to MAU 15-2 in the first meeting.
Chaska Stannard had three hits for Rutland.
BOYS LACROSSE
Fairfax 10, Otter Valley 6
BRANDON — Hayden Bernhardt struck for three goals for Otter Valley but it was not quite enough as the Otters fell 10-6 to BFA-Fairfax on Friday at Markowski Field.
“We fought hard all game, the effort was there, the kids worked hard all game but we were lacking in execution tonight,” OV coach Matt Clark said.
The Otters fall to 1-4 and the Bullets improve their record to 3-4.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 7, MAU 0
BENNINGTON — The Rutland boys tennis team continued its winning ways on Thursday by blanking Mount Anthony 7-0. It raised Rutland’s record to 4-1.
Augie Louras earned the win in the No. 1 singles slot, 6-4, 6-0 over Asa Kobik.
Brady Kenosh, Ollie Hamilton, Zach Nelson and Graham Seidner also won their singles matches in straight sets.
The Ravens’ No. 1 doubles team of Reed Martin and Matt Goulette breezed to their win, 6-1, 6-0.
Rutland’s doubles team of Robin Rushing and Zak Arshad won by forfeit.
Rutland hosts Woodstock on Saturday at 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
USM sweeps Castleton
CASTLETON — Friday was a rough day for the Castleton University baseball team as Little East Conference rival University of Southern Maine breezed to a sweep of the doubleheader, 9-3 and 9-0.
Armando Cardenas and Reece de Castro were productive at the top of the order in the first game, each banging out two hits.
Adams Newton and Cardenas had two hits apiece for the Spartans in the nightcap.
The twin losses leave Castleton with a 9-19 record, 6-10 in the Little East.
Big weekend for NVU
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon has its season riding on this weekend with four games against Thomas College.
NVU and the Terriers are locked in a tie in the North Atlantic Conference standings with 9-6 records so the league’s final postseason tournament spot is at stake.
The Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders at Skip Pound Field will both begin at 1 p.m.
The Hornets will be trying to shake off a bad performance when they lost 25-3 to Thomas in Waterville, Maine on Thursday.
Hartford High product Codi Smith leads NVU with a .482 batting average and five home runs.
NU baseball
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University (6-3, 4-2) abbreviated baseball season ended this week with a 5-2 loss to Albertus Magnus in the GNAC playoffs but there were some noteworthy accomplishments including a six-game winning streak.
U-32’s Hayden Roberge led the team in hitting at .367 and had a team-best 10 RBIs. Windsor’s Ryland Richardson led the Cadets in runs scored with 10.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
USM sweeps Castleton
PORTLAND, Maine — The Castleton University softball team endured a sweep at the hands of the University of Maine on Friday, 10-1 and 6-4.
Jamie Boyle had three of CU’s eight hits in the first game. Kate Lapan and Allie Almond added doubles.
Lapan led the Spartans in the nightcap with two hits.
MEN’S LACROSSE
UVM guns for title
CATONSVILLE, Md. — For the third straight season, the Vermont men’s lacrosse team will play for the America East Championship. The second-seeded Cats take on No. 4 UAlbany on Saturday morning at UMBC in what will be the third matchup between the two teams this season.
All the action begins at 10 a.m. and can be seen live on ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Spartans’ slate set
CASTLETON — Castleton University’s 2021 football schedule is set and will kickoff with a home game against Plymouth State.
The schedule — Sept. 4 vs. Plymouth State, Sept. 11 at Fitchburg State, Sept. 18 vs. Norwich; Sept. 25 at St. Lawrence, Oct. 2 at SUNY Maritime, Oct. 9 at Dean, Oct. 23 vs. Keystone, Oct. 30 vs. Anna Maria, Nov. 6 at Alfred State, Nov. 13 vs. Gallaudet.
CU athletes honored
CASTLETON – The Castleton University athletic department announced the winners of its annual end-of-year awards Friday afternoon during a live-streamed event from Castleton’s Casella Theater.
Ten different student-athletes were recognized with a total of 14 awards.
Women’s basketball standout Brooke Raiche was the recipient of a pair of awards, winning the Female Coaches Award in addition to the John Young Memorial Award.
The Coaches Award is given annually to a top player who demonstrates the crucial values of leadership, determination to succeed, willingness to give of one’s self, sportsmanship, coachability and a sense of responsibility to the team, coach and the University. The John Young Memorial Award is given annually to a male or female basketball player who shows great leadership and outstanding offensive abilities.
The male coaches award was bestowed up senior wrestler Max Tempel.
Paul Rechberger was named the recipient of the Rocky Mezzetta Award. The Sharon Brown Memorial Award was given to Kaitlin Bardellini. The final award given by the athletic department was The Mary Ellen Evans Award given to Casey Traill.
Rechberger and Tempel also earned awards beyond athletics, landing Student Government Association Awards.
Rechberger was named the University’s Outstanding International Student, while Tempel was given the Distinguished Service Award. Wrestling graduate assistant Mitchell LaFlam was also named the University’s Graduate Assistant of the Year.
Women’s volleyball head coach Lindsay Bynon was voted as Coach of the Year by the Student Government Association.
Student-athletes performed well in the classroom, as seven student-athletes were honored with Academic Excellence Awards as the top student in their respective major.
Academic Excellence Awards went to Rechberger, Andrew Barber, Luke Cohen and Chris Butryn, Courtney Gauthier and Julia May
