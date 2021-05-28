NORTH CLARENDON — The Mount St. Joseph baseball team won for the fourth time in five games by beating Mill River on Friday 11-9.
The Mounties earned the win in dramatic fashion, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh.
Chance Passmore got the big hit in the frame, a three-run inside-the-park homer.
Cole Blanchard started for the Mounties, went five innings and exited after about 100 pitches. Braeden McKeighan and Dom Valente followed him to the mound.
“It was a fun game to be a part of. It had all the emotions from heart attack to happiness,” MSJ coach Mike Callahan said.
“It was a fantastic game,” Mill River coach Peter Roach said.
T.J. Euber had another big day for the Mounties by going 3-for-4 with two doubles.
“Blanchard and Chase Wiegers also had big hits. We really crushed the ball from 2-7 in the order,” Callahan said.
Jonah Boyea was a headliner for the Minutemen in his final home game. He banged out four hits.
Matt Haskins also had a big day for Mill River.
“He was on base a lot,” Roach said.
The Minutemen finish 1-12 and will be going on to the playoffs.
“Our goal is to play baseball and get better,” Roach said.
The Mounties finish at 5-6.
Fair Haven 8, BBA 6
MANCHESTER — The Fair Haven baseball team used a big sixth inning to defeat Burr and Burton Academy 8-6 on Friday.
The Slaters scored five runs in that sixth frame. Keying the uprising were Kohlby Murray and Kyle James. Each had a two-run single in the inning.
The Bulldogs did get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
Evan Reed started and went five innings for the Slaters and Sawyer Ramey took the ball for the last two.
“We played really well. I am really happy with the way we bounced back since the beginning of the season,” Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese said.
Murray had three hits and four RBIs, Levi Ryan contributed two hits and Ryan Muratorri had an RBI.
The Slaters are not done. They play at Mount Anthony on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Greenlese figures if the 6-8 Slaters beat Mount Anthony, a likely playoff opponent will be Mount Abraham. A loss would have them playing league rival Otter Valley. Either way, the Slaters will be on the road.
The playoff pairings will be released on Monday.
Rivendell 21, Proctor 14
ORFORD, N.H. — The Rivendell baseball team defeated Proctor by the football-like score of 21-14 on Friday and Proctor coach Jeff Patch said his Phantoms did their share of fumbling.
“We had 10 errors. It was our worst fielding game of the season,” Patch said.
Making matters worse, Brennon Crossmon injured his ankle covering third base and was going to Rutland Regional Medical Center to have it checked.
“It was a bad day all-around,” patch said.
Senior Robert Lang went 1-for-1 and knocked in a run for the Phantoms.
They fell to 7-5 and Patch believes it is likely they will be the No. 4 seed which might set up a showdown with neighborhood rival MSJ.
L&G 19, Poultney 9
(6 Innings)
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray baseball team defeated Poultney 19-6 in six innings on Friday.
The day left the Rebels at 5-8 and Poultney at 4-12.
Windsor 7, Springfield 2
SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos were missing several key players and it showed in a 7-2 loss to Windsor on Friday at Birsky/Wyman Field.
The loss dropped Springfield’s record to 3-10 and the Cosmos await the playoff pairings on Monday.
Possible first-round opponents are Harwood or Montpelier in the Division II playoffs.
Cameron Harriman had two hits and Brian Stafford a double to lead the Cosmos at the plate.
Windsor improved its record to 4-8.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BBA 12, Rutland 9
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls lacrosse team put the finishing touch on an undefeated regular season on a rainy Friday night at Applejack Stadium, edging Rutland 12-9.
Senior Alexis Patterson led Rutland with four goals. Makieya Hendrickson added two and Kendra Sabotka, Elizabeth Cooley and Jenna Sunderland tacked on a goal apiece for the Ravens.
Paige Samuelson led the Bulldogs with five goals. Teammates Tatum Sands and Sadie Stefanak added two each.
The Bulldogs finish the season at 15-0 and Rutland at 11-3.
The teams played two close games this season, BBA shading Rutland 7-6 in Rutland.
Hartford 8, GMV 5
FAYSTON — Hartford defeated Green Mountain Valley 8-5 in girls lacrosse on Friday to nail down the No. 1 seed in Division II with a record of 15-1.
The Gumbies fell to 7-2.
Hartford’s only loss was an 11-9 decision against Vergennes.
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
MAU 11, Green Mt. 10
BENNINGTON — Caleb Hay’s two-run double down the left field line capped Mount Anthony’s comeback in an 11-10 win in baseball action on Thursday.
Green Mountain scored seven runs in the top of the fourth to take a 9-8 lead.
Nat Greenslet’s home run for MAU tied it but the Chieftains answered in the sixth to take the lead.
That set the stage for Hay.
Charlie Gratton had a big day for the Patriots with a three-run homer and four RBIs.
Ethan LaBatt had a couple of hits and earned the win in relief.
Leading Green Mountain were Chase Swisher with a couple of hits including a double and two RBIs, Skyler Klezos with two hits and Reid Hryckiewicz and Branden Rose each with a a hit and an RBI.
TENNIS
Individual Tournament
BURLINGTON — Rutland’s Augie Louras won his first match at the state’s individual tennis tournament 6-0, 6-2 before falling in his next match 6-0, 6-1.
NECBL BASEBALL
Nighthawks hire Devoid
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Upper Valley Nighthawks have hired Justin Devoid as the head coach.
Devoid, a Hartford High graduate, played baseball at Colby-Sawyer College. He coached Springfield High varsity baseball in 2019 and is an assistant baseball coach at St. Lawrence University.
