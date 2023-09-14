Sharon Academy scored first but it was Mount St. Joseph that celebrated on Thursday with a 4-2 victory at St. Peter's Field in boys soccer action.
After Ava Lacaillade got the Phoenix on the board by bending a corner kick directly into the goal, Kyle Costales answered for MSJ via an assist from Nico Dicursi.
Malcolm Whitman put the Mounties ahead for good with Costales assisting on that goal.
MSJ took a 3-1 lead into halftime on Whitman's second goal and Kingston Cotter scored with Costales assisting to push the margin to 4-1.
Lacaillade scored again for Sharon to account for the final score.
MSJ coach Josh Souza credited the back defensive line comprised of David Franzoni, Dayshawn Reed, Mason Greene and James Williams with a strong game.
"We definitely have a long way to go. We rushed some shots. We are looking for that calm and we are getting there game by game," Souza said.
"It is a good group because they are right there."
The Mounties take a 2-1-1 record into the John Werner Tournament in Arlington on Tuesday where the Mounties will meet Long Trail at 5 p.m. Earlier, the Mounties and Long Trail battled to a 1-1 draw.
BOYS SOCCER
West Rutland, 4, LT 1
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys soccer team notched their first victory of the season against Long Trail School 4-1.
Peter Guay kicked things off, scoring the first goal, assisted by Tristian Rocke. Rocke also had an impressive game, leading the team with three goals.
The Golden Horde look to carry this momentum into Saturday's matchup against Bellows Falls.
WRV 4, Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield boys soccer team suffered a tough loss 1-0 in their season opener against White River Valley.
Springfield's goalie Nick Wiess had a notable game, saving over a half-dozen shots.
Coach Tim Considine was encouraged by his team's performance.
Springfield will look for their first win Monday when they travel to Randolph
Proctor 3, Arlington 2
ARLINGTON — The Proctor boys soccer team had a strong showing against Arlington Memorial winning their game 3-2.
Proctor led 3-0 at halftime, with scores by Matt Nop, Dillon Aker, and Isaac Parker.
Arlington made the game interesting scoring two goals in the second half, the second goal coming with five minutes left in the game.
But Proctor evens its record at 1-1.
Proctor will travel to play Sharon Academy on Tuesday.
SB 5, Rutland 0
The South Burlington boys soccer team cruised to a 5-0 win against Rutland on Thursday night at Alumni Field.
Rutland (1-3) hosts Hartford on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
TV 10, BF 1
WESTMINSTER — The Twin Valley boys soccer team cruised to a 10-1 victory over Bellows Falls on Thursday with Hunter Roth leading the way with five goals. Brayden Brown added two more.
Malik Gordon had the Terriers' goal.
The Wildcats will take a 3-0 record into the John Werner Tournament in Arlington on Tuesday where they will meet the host Eagles in the second game of the night.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brattleboro 10, GM 1
CHESTER — Brattleboro whipped Green Mountain 10-1 in Thursday's girls soccer game behind prolific offensive games from Reese Croutworst and Sophia Albright.
Croutworst had a goal and four assists and Albright added three goals and an assist.
Grace Wright had Green Mountain's goal with Lindsey Miles earning the assist.
The day left Green Mountain at 1-3.
CROSS COUNTRY
OV Invitational
BRANDON — It was a Mount Anthony sweep in Tuesday's Otter Valley Invitational.
Eden White won the girls race in 28 minute, 18 seconds. Otter Valley's Sara Loyzelle finished in second with a time of 29:32, ahead of Long Trail's Phoebe Bissell and MAU's Sophia Anisman.
Fair Haven's Allison Rogers and Morgan Oakman were fifth and sixth respectively.
MAU's Thomas Scheetz finished first in the varsity boys race in 20:06. OV's Luke Calvin took second in 21:20 and Fair Haven's Owen Knapp was third in 21:41. OV's Jonathan Johnson and Baker LaRock were ninth and 10th respectively.