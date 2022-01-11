WINDSOR — Windsor gave Mount St. Joseph all it had, but the Mounties escaped with a 77-72 win to maintain their perfect record.
MSJ jumped out to a 15-2 lead, but the Yellow Jackets cut the lead to eight by the end of the first.
With the Mounties up 16 at the half, Windsor cut the lead down to 13 heading into the fourth. The Jacks tightened the deficit to single digits with 2:05 left in the fourth and eventually got it down to three with less than 10 seconds left.
Andre Prunty iced the game hitting a pair of free throws for MSJ in the closing seconds.
"We had some really bad decision-making down the stretch. We didn't work to close out the game very well," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
Owen Traynor led the Mounties with 23 points, while Prunty added 19. Desmond Krakowka had 12 points and Jake Williams had 10.
Maison Fortin was the driving force in the Windsor comeback and had 36 points.
The Mounties (6-0) host Burr and Burton on Thursday, before playing at Otter Valley on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MAU 59, OV 48
BENNINGTON — The Otter Valley boys basketball team struggled early on and a late run wasn't enough as the Otters fell 59-48 to Mount Anthony Tuesday night at Kates Gym.
The Patriots were dominant out of the gate, scoring the game's first 10 points and led by 13 after one quarter. MAU pushed its lead to 18 by halftime.
Otter Valley found its offense in the third quarter, scoring 22 points to trail by 10 heading into the fourth.
"We just didn't get off the bus," said OV coach Mike Stark. "It was nice to respond in the third, but we just couldn't dig ourselves out of the hole."
The Otters were strong from the charity stripe, shooting 76 percent.
Owen Thomas led Otter Valley with 18 points and Hayden Bernhardt had 16. Braeden Billert led all scorers with 19 points for MAU.
Otter Valley (1-6) hosts MSJ on Friday.
Poultney 49, Westside 20
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team's offense went silent in stretches and rival Poultney took advantage, winning 49-20 Tuesday night at Hinchey Gymnasium.
The Blue Devils pitched a shutout in the first quarter, taking a 13-0 edge.
West Rutland scored its first points early in the second and outscored Poultney 8-4 to trail by nine at the half.
"I felt like we were in it in the first half, but our shots just weren't falling," said Golden Horde coach Ali Mitchell.
Westside was held without points for more than half of the third quarter as the Blue Devils opened up a bigger lead, extending it more in the fourth as well.
Marcus Lewis led Poultney with 14 points and David Noel led the Horde with 11 points.
Westside eighth-grader Jeff Tedesco scored his first varsity points as well.
Poultney (2-4) hosts Long Trail on Friday. West Rutland (0-7) is at Rivendell on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 37, Bratt 29
BRATTLEBORO — It took a while for the Fair Haven girls basketball team to get going, but the Slater had enough to beat Division I Brattleboro 37-29 Tuesday night.
Fair Haven got its offense going with great shooting at the free throw line, shooting 6-for-6 late in the first and early in the second quarter, building an 11-point edge by halftime.
Lily Briggs led all scorers with 17 points for the Slaters. Brittney Love added eight points and five steals.
Chloe Givens led the Colonels with nine points and Kiki McNary added eight.
Fair Haven (7-2) is at Burr and Burton on Thursday.
Windsor 50, Woodstock 30
WOODSTOCK — The Windsor girls basketball bounced back from its first loss to beat Woodsock 50-30 Tuesday night.
Sophia Rockwood led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points, five rebounds and two steals. Elliot Rupp had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Peyton Richardson had nine points, while Karen Kapuscinski, Holly Putnam and Aubrey Rupp had six points.
Woodstock's Lara and Emma Tarleton had nine points apiece.
COLLEGE HOOPS
Postponement
The Castleton University men's and women's basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed.
SNOW SPORTS
Shiffrin record
U.S. women's Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin made her final slalom race before the Winter Olympics count, winning the FIS World Cup race and breaking a record along the way.
Shiffrin finished with a time of 1:32.66, besting rival Petra Vlhova by 0.15 seconds for her 47th World Cup slalom win, passing Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark for most career world cup victories in a single discipline.
Shiffrin's fellow Burke Mountain Academy alumna Nina O'Brien finished 19th.
AUTO RACING
Thunder Road
BARRE — Thunder Road and FloRacing officials have confirmed that their live streaming partnership to bring fans worldwide the excitement of Central Vermont stock car racing will continue in 2022. All 19 Thunder Road events will again be broadcast in full as part of a multi-year agreement.
For just a $150 annual subscription fee, which comes out to $12.50 a month, fans can watch every lap of action at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” either live or on-demand along with highlights and interviews.
A subscription also provides viewers access to the entire FloRacing and FloSports library. FloRacing was recently named the exclusive broadcaster of the NASCAR Roots package, which includes the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and ARCA Menards Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.