WHITE RIVER JCT. — For the first time in years, Mount St. Joseph has a boys tennis team and the Mounties opened their season on Wednesday against Hartford.
The Hurricanes grabbed a 6-1 win in MSJ's return to the court.
"I am very proud of how our boys played today and particularly their ability to have fun regardless of the score," said Mounties girls coach Melissa Valgoi, who coached the boys on Wednesday with boys coach Evan Smith unable to attend.
MSJ grabbed its lone win at No. 2 doubles as Narvin Paul and Ryan LaForrest beat the Hurricanes' Rowan Irvine and Rico Putnam 1-6, 6-3, 10-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Teddy LaFountain and Sebastian Fraser beat MSJ's Andre Prunty and Richard Casimir 6-0, 6-2.
All of the singles matches were 6-0, 6-0 sweeps for Hartford. At No. 1 singles, Andre Damiani de Souza beat Ethan Courcelle, at No. 2, Ethan Michaels beat Kyle Frankenberg, at No. 3, Owen Parker beat Malcolm Whitman, at No. 4, Ezra Avery beat Myles Donohue and at No. 5 Nicholas Tsouknakis beat Kyle Costales.
BOYS TENNIS
Bratt 5, BBA 2
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro boys tennis team grabbed a 5-2 win against rival Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday afternoon.
Brattleboro won four of the five singles matches, getting wins from Nathan Kim at No. 1, Max Naylor at No. 3 and Will Taggard at No. 4. BBA got singles wins from Cristo Buckley at No. 2 and Lucas Arrington at No. 5.
Jackson Heller and Thomas Hyde had a doubles win for the Colonels.
TRACK & FIELD
Cosmo home meet
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield track and field team hosted a handful of southern Vermont teams Wednesday afternoon.
On the boys side, the Cosmos' Damian Stagner took first in the 800-meter race with a time of 2 minutes, 31.37 seconds. Teammate Dylan Magoon was just 0.10 seconds behind in second.
Tim Amsden was first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.96 seconds and first in the 300m hurdles in 47.22 seconds.
Other Springfield boys top five finishers were: Sam Presch (3rd, 400), Magoon (5th, 1500), Chris Jeffers (2nd, long jump and 3rd, high jump), Caleb Roby (2nd, discus and 4th, shot put).
The Cosmos boys 4x100 relay team of Presch, Jeffers, Carson Williams and Reece Harriman was third.
On the girls side, Springfield got a win from Olivia Loney in the javelin with a throw of 20.43 meters, beating out teammate Gabby Anders who took second.
Other Cosmo girls who had top-five finishes were: Alicia Ostrom (2nd, 800 and 3rd, 1500), Angelina Woychosky (3rd, 800 and 3rd, 300m hurdles), Zinny Harris (5th, 100m hurdles and 5th, high jump), Anders (2nd, shot put), Kaylee Moore (3rd, shot put and 4th, discus), Taigen Dezaine (4th, shot put), Molly Tennis (5th, javelin).
The Springfield girls 4x100 relay team of Moore, JJ Prouty, Sabyn Tennis and Hailey Sliker was third.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Plymouth 18, CU 2
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Kimberly McCarthy scored twice in an 18-2 loss for the Castleton University women's lacrosse team against Plymouth State Wednesday night.
The Panthers created some separation with a seven-goal second quarter to lead by 10 at the half and never looked back.
The Spartans (2-12) wrap up the regular season on Saturday at UMass Dartmouth.
COLLEGE GOLF
Midd in NESCACs
MIDDLEBURY — The No. 25 Middlebury College women's golf team is headed to Massachusetts to compete at the 2022 NESCAC Women's Golf Championship this weekend. The 36-hole event will be hosted by Amherst on Saturday and Sunday at the Amherst Golf Club.
The Mammoths earned the rights to host when they won the NESCAC Women's Golf Championship Fall Qualifier with a two-day total of 580 (291-289) at Nonesuch River Golf Club in Scarborough, Maine on October 10. Teams will tee off this weekend at 9:00 a.m. on both days.
The top four teams from the fall qualifier and the top four individual finishers with the lowest scores outside the four qualifying teams at the qualifier make up the field for the NESCAC Women's Golf Championship.
Joining Amherst will be Hamilton, Middlebury, and Williams in the team competition, while Maddy Kwei (Bates), Alex Voight-Shelley (Bates), Nerea Barranco Aramburu (Bates), and Milan Yorke (Wesleyan) will compete as individuals.
The Middlebury men's golf team competes for its fifth NESCAC Championship in the last eight tournaments and its 10th overall this weekend.
The two-day, 36-hole event will be hosted by Hamilton on Saturday and Sunday at the Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford, New York and will include all 11 NESCAC teams vying for the title
