SPRINGFIELD — Mount St. Joseph boys basketball coach Chris Charbonneau did not see his team's 55-48 victory over Springfield in Dressel Gym on Wednesday night as a masterpiece.
"We played terrible. We've got to get better," Charbonneau said. "But a win is a win."
And now the Mounties have three of those wins against one loss.
Owen Traynor led the Mounties with 21 points and Keegan Greeley added 12 points while connecting on three 3-point field goals.
Carson Clark led the Cosmos with 11 points. Tanner Gintof and Luke Stocker followed with 10 apiece.
"It was a lack of energy and we have not been shooting the ball that well," Charbonneau said.
Springfield coach Kraig Harlow loved his team's energy and he way the Cosmos bounced back from a 52-point loss at Fair Haven.
"There are two ways that you can go after a game like that. You can come out with your tail tucked between your legs and cry or you can come out and play hard," Harlow said.
"We played our basketball tonight against a very talented MSJ team."
The Mounties will have a stern test on Tuesday when they host Burr and Burton Academy.
The 1-3 Cosmos make the short trip over to Chester on Tuesday to tangle with Green Mountain.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FH 55, Mechanicville 46
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — The Fair Haven boys basketball team earned a 55-46 win against New York State's Mechanicville in the Impact Holiday Showcase hosted at Impact Athletic Center.
The game was tight most of the way, but the Slaters opened up a 13-point lead. The Red Raiders got the lead down to six, but had to foul putting Fair Haven on the charity stripe.
The Slaters executed at the foul line and secured the win. Sawyer Ramey was 7-for-8 at the line in the fourth quarter, accounting for a good chunk of his 11 points.
Joe Buxton led Fair Haven with 13 points. Sam Barber had 12 and Phil Bean had 10.
Fen Egan led Mechanicville with 13 points.
INDOOR TRACK
Meet at UVM
BURLINGTON — The state's best indoor track and field athletes were back in action on Wednesday at the University of Vermont.
In the boys high jump, Green Mountain's Ben Munukka won with a jump of 5 feet, 10.75 inches. Teammates Eben Mosher was fifth.
In the boys 55-meter dash, Fair Haven's Noah Beayon grabbed fifth with a time of 7.02 seconds.
In the boys 55-meter hurdles, Green Mountain's Mosher took sixth with a time of 8.99 seconds. The Slaters' Nate Young was 10th.
Fair Haven's David Doran was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 37 feet, 10 inches. His mark was best among Division II competitors.
GM's Munukka was seventh in the long jump with a jump of 17-10.25. Mosher was ninth.
In the girls 600-meter race, Mount St. Joseph's Leah Majorell took fourth with a time of 1:57.41.
In the girls high jump, Green Mountain's Berkley Hutchins finished tied for fifth with a jump of 4-05.
GM's Luna Burkland was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 26-11.75. Teammate Hutchins was eighth.
In the girls 55-meter hurdles, Rutland's Jillian Perry took eighth with a time of 11.19 seconds.
In the girls long jump, Fair Haven's Maddy Perry was seventh with a jump of 13-09. Her mark was third among D-II competitors. GM's Sophia Cherubini was eighth.
Perry was also 10th in the 55-meter dash, finishing in 8.11 seconds.
Fair Haven was ninth in the girls 4x400 relay with the team of Ava Shull, Ella Kuehn, Jaylena Haley and Emilee Higgins, earning six points for the team.
Story will be updated as more results are posted.
NORDIC SKIING
Woodstock skate
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland and Otter Valley Nordic skiing teams were among those competing in a skate race at Woodstock Nordic Center on Wednesday.
In the girls race, Rutland's Erin Geisler was seventh, finishing in 15 minutes, 42 seconds. Teammate Annabelle Mahar was 13th.
Mount Anthony's Tanis White won the girls race with a time of 13:41.
In the boys race, Rutland's Sam Kay took 11th with a time of 13:42 seconds. Marco Svoren was 20th, Josh Kay was 28th and Brycen Gandin was 31st. Rutland was fourth as a team on the boys side.
Otter Valley's Luke Calvin was 25th and Baker LaRock was 29th.
Mount Anthony's Luke Rizio won the boys race with a time of 10:54 as MAU skiers made up the top-four finishers.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bratt 6, Rutland 1
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland girls hockey team fell 6-1 to rival Brattleboro Wednesday night.
Arikka Patorti scored her second goal of the season for Rutland, doing so unassisted.
Sierra McDermott was a standout in goal, making 48 saves for RHS.
"We are incredibly proud of our team's overall improvement and look forward to facing (Brattleboro) again at home," said Rutland coach Emme O'Rourke.
Rutland (0-6) hosts CVU/Mount Mansfield this upcoming Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stevens 45, Windsor 41
(Overtime)
WINDSOR — The Windsor girls basketball team fell in hard-fought 45-41 overtime game against New Hampshire's Stevens High School on Wednesday.
Audrey Rupp led the Yellow Jackets offensively with 18 points. Sydney Perry had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Sophia Rockwood tacked on 11 points.
Stevens was paced by Kiley Bundy with 13 points.
WINTER SPORTS
University Games
MIDDLEBURY — Nine Panthers will represent Middlebury College at the upcoming International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. The 11-day international festival and competition combines high-level sport with education and culture events and is the largest winter multi-sport collegiate athletic event in the world.
Four current members of the Middlebury alpine ski team will compete in the games. Sophia Tozzi and Nico Richeda will represent the United States, while Mika-Anne Reha will compete for Canada and Michel Macedo will represent Brazil.
Madie Leidt, who is currently playing hockey professionally for Hokiklub Budapest alongside teammate Alexis Ryan, has been named to the US women's ice hockey team.
Middlebury College will also be represented by current student Ting Cui who is participating in figure skating. Cui utilizes Chip Kenyon '85 Arena for training on campus.
Hamilton's head women's ice hockey coach Emily McNamara '07 will serve as an assistant coach for the USA women's ice hockey squad.
Current coaches Jack Ceglarski and Bill Beaney will represent Team USA on the men's ice hockey side. Ceglarski will serve as an assistant coach, while Beaney is the team's general manager.
The games will run from January 11-22, 2023.
