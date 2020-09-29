Hannah Webster got Poultney on top, scoring on a breakaway but Mount St. Joseph tied it on a goal by Taylor Blodorn.
MSJ won it when Brooke Bishop scored off Blodorn’s corner kick 45 seconds into the second overtime.
“We are both really improved this year. MSJ is definitely not the same team as last year. They have got some very good players,” Poultney coach Hannah Corkum said.
Corkum praised her freshman keeper Kenzie Ezzo.
MSJ’s keeper Cindi Carranza was also stellar and that is a big story of the Mounties’ 2-0 season.
Carranza was pressed into the role of goalkeeper only a week ago when the Mounties’ starting keeper left the team.
“She is incredibly athletic,” MSJ coach Lori Patterson said of Carranza.
Carranza had been a superb field player for the Mounties.
“I hated to lose in her in the field but she was stocked to step up and play in the goal. She has exceeded my expectations,” Patterson said.
Sisters Emma and Taylor Blodorn have been a windfall for the Mounties, transferring from Woodstock.
“They have come in and changed the level of play f this team. They are great kids,” Patterson said.
The Mounties host Long Trail on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield 5, GM 0
SPRINGFIELD — Ari Cioffi and Emma Snyder knocked in two goals each and Hannah Hallock had another to power Springfield to a 5-0 win over Green Mountain in girls soccer action Tuesday.
Tori Otis collected eight saves for the 1-1 Cosmos.
“The score is a little misleading. It was 1-0 at halftime,” Springfield coach Ray Curren said
The Cosmos are at Long Trail on Thursday.
Colchester 1, Rutland 0
Colchester escaped Rutland’s Alumni Field with a 1-0 victory after Kendall Spencer knocked in a rebound after Rutland keeper Kathryn Moore made one of her outstanding saves in Tuesday’s girls soccer game.
The Raiders thought they had broken on top on a shot by Camryn Kinsman. The shot hit the post and it was ruled it did not cross the goal line.
Kendra Sabotka also had some strong scoring bids for the Raiders.
Rutland coach Lori McClallen said the teams were evenly matched.
The Raiders will try for the first win on Thursday under the lights at Brattleboro.
Fair Haven 3, Woodstock 1
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls soccer team started off its season with a 3-1 win against Woodstock Tuesday night.
Emma Briggs scored two goals, both assisted by Brittney love, while Isabella Carrara scored an unassisted goal.
Fair Haven outshot the Wasps 22-4 and Slaters keeper Emma Ezzo only had to make three saves.
Fair Haven coach Ian Akin lauded the effort of Samantha Barker.
“She played controlling midfield and took away a lot of Woodstock’s opportunities,” Akin said.
The Slaters are 1-0 and are at Hartford on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Hartford 13, Mill River 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — It was rough sledding for a young Mill River team getting its baptismal fire. A team with 10 freshmen on a roster of 15, the Minutemen fell 13-0 in their season opener.
“I was proud of the girls. They represented themselves as well as they could under the circumstances,” Mill River coach Shawn Bendig said.
Bendig said the Minutemen just want to get better each game and their next chance comes on Friday at home against Otter Valley.
WRV 2, Bellows Falls 1
WESTMINSTER — White River Valley grabbed a 2-0 lead and held on for a 2-1 victory over Bellows Falls in girls soccer action on Monday.
Bellows Falls dominated the second half and sliced the score in half when Emma Graham scored on an assist by Abby Broadley.
The 0-1 Terriers are at Leland and Gray on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Sharon 2, Proctor 1
PITTSFORD — Bryson Bourne curled in a corner kick to pul Proctor into a 1-1 tie with Sharon Academy but the Phoenix got the game-winner with 12 minutes remaining in the season opener in boys soccer at Taranovich Field.
Sharon took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick 16 minutes into the game.
“For our first game, I thought we played decent.We had chances,” Proctor coach Chad Wilson said.
“Sharon played extremely well. They are a solid team.”
It was the beginning of a busy week for the Phantoms who host Long Trail on Thursday and travel to Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
MAU 48, Otter Valley 19
BENNINGTON — The Otter Valley football team ran into a veteran Mount Anthony squad and fell 48-19 Tuesday night at Spinelli Field.
Alex Polli connected with Brady Diaz, Aidan Blier and Dylan Gaboriault for touchdowns in the loss.
MAU’s offense was rolling all game long. Patriots quarterback Caleb Hay only misfired on four first-half passes.
Otter Valley drops to 0-2 and hosts Poultney on Saturday.
Fair Haven 24,
Middlebury 20
MIDDLEBURY — Fair Haven won its 7-on-7 opener 24-20 against Middlebury Tuesday night.
Sawyer Ramey tossed three touchdown passes. His first game to Kohlby Murray on a post route, where Murray used his speed to outrun defenders.
Zack Ellis had a nice grab on a wheel route that put the Slaters in the red zone, before Ramey and Ellis connected again for a touchdown.
Luke Williams caught the last Fair Haven score.
Evan Reed was perfect on point after attempts and hit a 38-yard field goal.
Reed and Owen Loughan had crucial interceptions as well.
Fair Haven (1-0) is at Burr and Burton on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the turf of Taylor Field.
GOLF
OV’s Politano medals
WOODSTOCK — Otter Valley’s Mia Politano took home medalist honors on Tuesday in the Otters match in Woodstock.
Politano shot a 44 on nine holes in the rain.
Elena Politano shot a 56, while Joanna Ray shot 67.
On the boys side, Ben Luftkin shot a 58, Jordan Beayon shot a 59, Patrick Scholar shot a 64 and Ethan Blow shot 65.
Beayon, Thomas Politano, Matthew Bryant and Hayden Bernhardt will compete in sectionals on Thursday at Woodstock Country Club.
The ladies are next in action for the state championships on Tuesday at Champlain Country Club.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rutland 1st, 2nd
The Rutland boys cross country team was dominant on its first meet on the new Northwood Park course in Rutland Town. The first five runners across the finish line were wearing Raider red led by individual winner Owen Dube-Johnson in a time of 20:04.
The next four Raiders were Karver Butler, 20:48; Max McCalla, 21:33; Lane Shelton, 21:36 and Ethan Woodbury, 21:40.
Otter Valley’s Joe Cijka broke the string of Rutland runners, clocking 21:41.
Completing the top 10 were Rutland’s Samuel Kay, 21:52; Fair Haven’s Finn Payne, 22:06; Fair Haven’s Caleb Barrows, 22:08 and Otter Valley’s Parker Todd, 22:28.
The Raiders scored 15 to a score of 59 for second-place Otter Valley. Mount Anthony was third with a score of 62.
Mill River’s Annika Heitz was the individual winner in the girls competition with a time of 23:37, but Mount Anthony took team honors with Maggie Payne leading the Patriots with hers second-place finish, clocking 24:03.
Rutand had the next three runners with Annabelle Mahar, Sierra McDermott and Helen Culpo.
Mount Anthony nailed down spots 6-7-8-9 with Eden White, Chloe Stitcher, Bridget Beal and Ella Saccio running as a pack for MAU.
Otter Valley’s Kelsey Adams completed the top 10 in the field of 20 finishers.
Rutland coach Tom Geisler described the new course as “challenging.”
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 1, Hartford 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — It looked like Burr and Burton and Hartford’s field hockey match was destined for overtime, but Abby Farrington had other plans.
With 44 seconds left to play, Efremia Geralis found Farrington on a penalty corner for the game’s lone score, as BBA won 1-0.
Hannah Callen and Mac Thuermer both had a save for the Bulldogs, while Bailey Cameron made six for the Hurricanes.
BBA is 2-0 and is home against Bellows Falls on Saturday at 4 p.m.
