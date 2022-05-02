The Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team grabbed a 7-0 win against Brattleboro Monday afternoon at home.
Brattleboro was low on numbers for the match, so they ended up forfeiting No. 2 through No. 5 singles and only competing at No. 1 singles and No 1 and 2 doubles.
At No 1 singles, MSJ's Sophia Hussak beat Brattleboro's Ava Rozenweig-Davidovitz 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, the Mounties' team of Elizabeth Williams and Sarah Guerrier beat Amelia Lafland and Ava Bark 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, MSJ's Sarah Jane Gregory and Tashina Forrest beat Abigail Barnes and Evelyn Kiehl 6-1, 6-1.
BASEBALL
MAU 7, Fair Haven 3
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven baseball team couldn't onto a lead in the late innings and fell to Mount Anthony 7-3 Monday afternoon.
The Slaters were up 3-1 in the fifth.
Carson Babbie started on the mound and Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese felt he might have left Babbie in a bit too long.
"I overcooked him a bit," Greenlese said.
Tyler Niklasson came on in relief of Babbie.
Offensively, Fair Haven's Ethan Kelley had a double.
Nat Greenslet, Connor Hannan and Aidan Buggee had multi-hit games for MAU.
Fair Haven (2-4) is at rival Rutland on Wednesday.
The softball game between MAU and Fair Haven was postponed on Monday.
UNIFIED
MRU 37, Springfield 23
SPRINGFIELD — The Mill River Unified basketball team bested Springfield 37-23 Monday afternoon.
The Minutemen are at Hartford on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.