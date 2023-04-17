Mount St. Joseph Academy's McDonough Gymnasium played host to the Green Mountain Open martial arts tournament on Saturday.
The event, hosted by Huzon Alexander and the Twin State Martial Arts Association, had well more than 100 competitors challenging their skills in position grappling, weapons, forms and sparring competition.
Competitors from white to black belt spanned from 4 to 74 years old. It was the first of five events on the Twin State tournament circuit.
The Adult Black Belt Weapons Grand Champion was Danby's DJ Hurlburt. Hurlburt also was the Adult Black Belt Forms Grand Champion.
The Women’s Black Belt Sparring Grand Champion was Claremont, New Hampshire's Jessica Roberts.
The Junior Black Belt Weapons Grand Champion was Londonderry, New Hampshire's Andrew Emory and the Junior Black Belt Forms Grand Champion was Logan Thompson, also of Londonderry, New Hampshire.
AUTO RACING
SCoNE leadership
FREEDOM, N.H. — The Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) club has announced the addition of two key officials for the 2023 season. Racing veterans Justin St. Louis and Dan Douville have come on board to lead the organization for its upcoming 20th year.
Justin St. Louis has been named the SCoNE President, effective immediately. St. Louis, of Bridport, will manage day-to-day operations for the club and work closely with the SCoNE Board of Directors and SCoNE member track promoters to ensure high-quality, professionally run events, and to grow the club’s standing in the region. St. Louis will also handle media and marketing duties and will serve as the play-by-play announcer for SCoNE on race days.
St. Louis has 23 years of professional experience in short track racing, serving in many roles as both a corporate staff member and a race day official; his most recent full-time role was a decade-long stint at Devil’s Bowl Speedway through the 2021 season. St. Louis also competed in entry-level divisions on dirt and asphalt for several years, and he currently co-hosts the Uncommon Deeds Motorsports Podcast.
Dan Douville has been hired as the SCoNE Race Director and will control on-track operations on race days. The Bridgewater, New Hampshire resident brings 35 years of racing experience to the table and will be able to provide leadership and insight to both competitors and officials.
Douville earned more than 100 wins during his driving career at tracks across the Northeast, and he has competed in many prestigious events including the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. Douville ranks second on SCoNE’s all-time win list with 28 feature victories and was the tour’s champion in 2011 and 2015.
The Sprint Cars of New England features winged, open-cockpit, open-wheel racecars with 360-cubic-inch, methanol fueled engines producing more than 600 horsepower.
The 15-race SCoNE schedule has stops at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven, Legion Speedway in Rumney, New Hampshire and The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.
SCoNE’s 20th season opens on Saturday, May 13, at Devil’s Bowl Speedway with a $1,000-to-win event.
MEN'S SOCCER
Green FC additions
BURLINGTON — Vermont Green FC announced a trio of attacking players with Vermont ties. Oliver Martin, Amerlin Nemeye, and Jordan Saint-Louis will join Adam Pfeifer’s roster ahead of the 2023 USL League Two season.
Oliver Martin, of Williston, will rejoin the Green for a second season, coming off a successful freshman campaign at the University of Michigan. The Nordic Soccer Club alum trained regularly with the club in its inaugural season, but only featured in one exhibition match while carrying a groin injury. In February 2022, Martin was announced as the first player in club history.
The 2023 squad will also feature Burlington’s Amerlin Nemeye, who joins the club after completing his collegiate career playing under Pfeifer at Norwich University. Nemeye tallied 14 assists in his senior season with the Cadets, the fourth best in all of Division III soccer.
Nemeye also plays with local club Juba Star FC, and is the fourth JBFC player to sign for the Green. The two clubs will face off in a friendly match on July 9, 2023.
Middlebury College men’s soccer standout Jordan Saint-Louis rounds out the new additions. The Potomac, Maryland native has started every one of his 38 games with the Panthers, scoring 14 goals and adding 9 assists. Saint-Louis, a film major at Middlebury, will also work with the club’s front office and content team to photograph the 2023 season and highlight his work as an artist.
The 2023 roster will also feature Daniel Pacella and Zach Barrett of the University of Vermont, who were announced in February. Pfeifer expects to announce additional Catamounts in the coming weeks. Charlie Adams, of Norwich, who scored 5 goals in 13 appearances for the Green, will also return to the club.
