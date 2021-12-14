CHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team opened the season with a 40-28 win against Green Mountain in GM’s Holiday Tournament.
“We had a rough late second quarter and early third quarter,” said Chieftains coach Jeff Buffum. “We couldn’t hit a shot to save our lives, but we made (MSJ) battle for everything they got. It was a game right to the end. MSJ is a very physical, defensive-minded team.”
Ellie Tracy and and Brooke Bishop had 10 points apiece to lead the Mounties.
Kim Cummings led Green Mountain with 11 points and Grace Tyrrell had 10.
“We are young but we did some good things,” MSJ coach Bill Bruso said of his team in this season opener.
“We did miss a few shots underneath.”
MSJ (1-0) will play Leland & Gray on Thursday in the tournament championship game and Green Mountain (0-1) will play Long Trail in the consolation game.
Bruso was able to scout Leland & Gray in its convincing win over Long Trail.
“It looks like they have a quick team. We will have to be ready for their pressure,” Bruso said.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rice 72, Rutland 52
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys basketball team stood up to a strong Rice team on the Green Knights’ home floor for a good while but the Knights pulled away on Tuesday night.
Rice grabbed a 72-52 victory to move to 2-0.
Rutland trailed just 17-16 after the first quarter and was still within striking distance at the half, trailing by seven.
“We got off to a great start,” Rutland coach Mike Wood said.
“But we struggled offensively with their athleticism.
“We would get it to eight or nine and they would hit a 3. They always had an answer.”
Trey Davine and Luke DelBianco had 14 points apiece and Eli Pockette threw in 10 to lead the Ravens.
Now, Rutland (1-1) will tangle with CVU at Keefe Gym in the North-South Classic on Saturday.
“They are good. We will have our hands full,” Wood said.
Bellows Falls 42, GM 33
CHESTER — Bellows Falls got out to an 18-2 lead but Green Mountain cut the margin to two points with two minutes to play before the Terriers rolled to a 42-33 victory on the first day of the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament.
Jon Terry led the Terriers with 14 points.
Green Mountain’s Everett Mosher led all scorers with 19. Reid Hryckiewicz added nine for the 1-2 Chieftains who were playing their third game in five days.
GM coach Brian Rapanotti did not believe the busy stretch of having three games in five days had anything to do with the loss.
“We were just sloppy with the ball. We had close to 30 turnovers,” Rapanotti said.
“Bellows Falls is a good team.”
The Chieftains will play Twin Valley in the consolation game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
L&G 62, Westside 24
TOWNSHEND — The West Rutland boys basketball team opened the season with a 62-24 loss to Leland & Gray Tuesday night.
The Rebels led 38-9 at the half.
“We came together and played a little better in the second half. They never quit,” West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell said.
Jesse Flood led Westside with five points.
West Rutland (0-1) hosts White River Valley on Friday.
Postponements
The Mill River-Poultney and Proctor-White River Valley boys basketball games were postponed on Tuesday, with a future makeup date to be set.
NORDIC SKIING
Prospect canceled
WOODFORD — The Nordic ski race scheduled for Prospect Mountain on Tuesday was canceled due to lack of snow and conditions at the mountain.
Rutland and Otter Valley were among the teams slated to attend.
The next scheduled event is next Wednesday at Brattleboro, but it taking place will heavily depend on the amount of snowfall ahead of the race.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Harris honored
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Castleton University field hockey team’s Emily Harris was named to the NFHCA Division III All-American Third Team, as announced by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Tuesday afternoon.
The sophomore is just the third Castleton field hockey player to be selected as an All-American, and the first since Rachel Preusser was named to the Second Team in 2013.
Harris had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Spartans, leading the nation in goals (30), goals per game (1.67), and points per game (3.56), while finishing second in the nation in total points (64).
In just 18 games, Harris set a new program record for goals in a single season, finished second in program history in single-season points per game average, and already ranks in the top-10 all-time for goals in the program.
Earlier this year, the sophomore was named to the NFHCA All-Region First Team, earned a spot on the All-LEC First Team and was named the LEC Rookie of the Year. Harris was the only member of the Little East Conference to be selected for an All-American team.
