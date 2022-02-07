WOODSTOCK — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team broke open a close game at halftime and rolled to a 65-47 victory over Woodstock on Monday evening.
MSJ improved to 11-2, with its losses coming on the road to Montpelier and on Saturday against New York State's Hoosic Valley.
The Wasps fell to 3-7.
The game was close in the early stages with MSJ clinging to a 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter and 24-21 advantage at the half.
Andre Prunty had 14 of MSJ's 24 points at the break.
The Mounties, though, extended their lead to 44-32 by the end of the third quarter.
Prunty led the Mounties with 25 points.
Dezmond Krakowa followed with 12 points for the Mounties. Owen Traynor and Jake Williams added 10 points apiece and Williams did most of the work on the boards.
"Jake definitely had a double-double," MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
"We tightened up on defense in the second half and ran our offense better. But the biggest difference in the second half was that we took care of the ball better."
The Mounties host Woodstock on Saturday.
Declan McCullough led the Wasps with 15 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartford 72, OV 55
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Otter Valley was undermanned with Hayden Bernhardt still unavailable and his backup Dylan Stevens-Clark was injured during the game.
Yet, the Otters stuck with Hartford for a long while, trailing by a point after the first quarter and 32-29 at the half.
"The third quarter killed us," Otter Valley coach Mike Stark said. "They scored 20 in the third and we scored 10."
Elijah Tucker-Bryant led OV with 15 points. Logan Letourneau added 10 and Drew Pelkey nine.
Brandon Potter led the 10-2 Hurricanes with 18 points.
The Otters will take a 3-11 record into Thursday's home game against Fair Haven.
Fair Haven 64, BBA 52
MANCHESTER — It was another day at the office for Fair Haven's outstanding junior guard Sawyer Ramey with 27 points in Monday night's 64-52 victory over Burr and Burton Academy.
But the Slaters also received an pretty incredible double-double from Brandon Eastman with 17 rebounds and 11 points.
"He was very, very tough tonight," Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost said of Eastman.
Sam Barber and Noah Eastman contributed 10 points apiece for the 10-2 Slaters.
The Bulldogs saw their record dip to 4-9.
Maddox Matthews led BBA with 21 points and Will Ameden followed with 11.
The game was officiated by John Hoagland and his two sons Connor and Evan.
John said that it is likely the final time that he will officiate a game with both of his sons as Connor is expected to do only college games next season.
"That might be the only time in Vermont that has happened," said Prenevost of a three-man crew from the same family.
The game was played in an electric atmosphere with BBA students dressed in school colors and turning the gym into a pit of passion.
"It was a great atmosphere for our kids to play in," Prenevost said.
Mt. Abe 66, Mill River 42
BRISTOL — Mill River led Mount Abraham 25-24 at halftime but the Eagles changed the game drastically by outscoring Mill River 26-2 in the third quarter. The Eagles went on from there to a 66-42 victory, dropping the Minutemen's record to 2-11.
Mill River coach Ben Smith said it was an inordinate number of turnovers that was the Minutemen's undoing in that third stanza.
Sophomore Ryan Smith has an other big performance offensively for Mill River with 23 points.
Henry Cogswell led the Eagles with 28.
"He is a great player," coach Smith said.
Mount Abe improved its record to 8-4.
The Minutemen will try to break through at Twin Valley.
Mid-Vermont 55, Poultney 38
POULTNEY — The Poultney boys basketball team fell to a strong Mid-Vermont Christian team 55-38 Monday night.
Mason Boudreau led the Blue Devils with 12 points, followed by Payton Book's nine, Brooks Filskov's seven and Marcus Lewis' six.
The Blue Devils (5-8) are at Long Trail on Thursday.
Bratt 68, Springfield 36
BRATTLEBORO — Division I Brattleboro cruised past the Springfield boys basketball team 68-36 Monday night.
The Cosmos dropped to 1-12 and the Colonels improved to 5-6.
Springfield hosts rival Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
Northfield 61, Windsor 37
WINDSOR — Northfield defeated Windsor 61-37 on Monday night in boys basketball action.
The victory hiked the Marauders' record to 9-4 and the Yellow Jackets fell to 6-7.
H.S. BASEBALL
New MR coach
Mill River Union High School announced the hiring of Neil Whitney as the Minutemen's new varsity baseball coach.
Pitchers and catchers in Vermont high school baseball can begin practice on March 14 with all other players reporting for practice on March 21. The first date for games is April 4.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
CU 80, Plymouth 49
CASTLETON — Liz Bailey had 24 points and also led the Castleton women's basketball team with 15 rebounds in Monday night's 80-49 trouncing of Plymouth State in a Little East Conference women's basketball game played at Glenbrook Gym.
The Spartans also got good production from the backcourt with Kelly Vuz scored 15 and Elise Magro 12.
Gwyn Tatton had 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Olivia Perry added nine points and eight rebounds for the Spartans.
The Spartans improved their record to 11-8 and 4-6 in the Little East. The Panthers fell to 1-15 and 0-11 in the conference.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Plymouth 88, CU 51
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's basketball team's losing streak was extended to 13 on Monday, losing to Plymouth State 88-51 at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Plymouth outscored the Spartans by 17 in the opening half and maintained that high-level effort after the break to win going away.
Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers led by Yansel Reyes with 18. The lone Castleton player in double figures was Eric Shaw with 12 points.
The Spartans (5-16) host UMass Boston on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, JWU 2
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's hockey team picked up its fourth win in its last five games, besting Johnson and Wales 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Spartans jumped up early with a pair of first period goals. Julia Carpenter netted the first one, assisted by Alexandra Snow and Miranda Wheeler with 7:26 left in the first.
Alex Johnson tacked on the other, assisted by Emily Harris and Katie Nealon.
The Wildcats knotted the score with goals from Koryn Russell and Hannah Tracy, before Harris scored, assisted by Snow and Wheeler quickly after the Tracy goal.
Castleton (11-9-2) is at UMass Boston on Friday for its next to last regular season game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.