The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team stretched its record to 7-0 on Monday at Abatiell Field by cruising past Bellows Falls 7-0.
It was the second consecutive shutout for goalkeeper Peter Carlson.
Tyler Corey had two goals and three assists and Ryan Jones a goal and two assists to power the Mounties’ attack.
Chase Wiegers added two more goals. Andre Prunty and Marquise Reed also scored.
“It was one of those games where the boys could have easily not stayed on top of it but they did stay on top of things,” MSJ coach Josh Souza said.
“The nice thing is that when the younger guys are getting in there, they are executing, too.”
The Mounties built the lead to 4-0 by halftime.
The boys and girls teams have now put together a 12-0 record between them, making for a special autumn around Abatiell Field.
“It is pretty incredible,” Souza said. “It is a complete family. The girls come over and cheer for us at our games when they finish practice and we do the same.
“It is a close-knit group, a family environment.”
“The MSJ students, families, and community are excited about the start of this year’s soccer season,” MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott said.
“After a shortened season, mask, and social distancing, it is exciting to see our student athletes being able to play and having success on the soccer pitch.
“Our MSJ community has come together to appreciate the hard work and dedication put in by our student athletes and coaches.
“Our fans have enjoyed the competitive spirit of both our teams and look forward to what the next game, week, and month is going to bring for MSJ soccer.”
BOYS SOCCER
GM 9, Fair Haven 2
CHESTER — Green Mountain rolled to a 9-2 victory over Fair Haven in boys soccer action on Monday.
Green Mountain raises its record to 6-1 and the Slaters fall to 0-6-1.
Hartford 2, OV 1
BRANDON — The Otter Valley defense was stout as always. That is becoming its trademark. Unfortunately, so is a lack of punch up front,
The Otters had Hartford in a 0-0 tie at halftime on Monday but the Hurricanes scored a couple of goals in the second half and left Brandon with a 2-1 victory.
The loss drops the Otters to 1-4-2.
The Otters were down 2-0 when Evan Thomas scored their goal on an assist from Fraser Pierpont with about five minutes remaining.
Sam Peckinpaugh scored for the Hurricanes with Sawyer Albrecht earning the assist.
Noah McMahon got the next one by converting a penalty kick.
Hartford outshot the Otters 11-5.
“We have got to work on our finishing touches and on doing more in the offensive half,” Otter Valley coach Dick Williams said.
“Luca Cifone did a lot of work on the offensive end but much of the time he was doing it alone.
“Logan Letourneau did a great job at midfield for us.”
The Otters host Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
MR’s Heintz wins
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River’s Annika Heintz won the girls race on her home course on Tuesday.
Results were not yet available and will appear in Wednesday’s edition.
AUTO RACING
Devil’s Bowl
WEST HAVEN — Edwards, New York’s Tim Fuller took home $10,000, winning the Slate Valley 100 on Sunday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
Fuller had a dominant run in the final 40 laps. Mike Mahaney led the first quarter of the race before being slowed by a flat tire.
Matt Sheppard grabbed the lead and held it from lap 29 through the final restart at lap 54, but Fuller was hot on the outside lane and blew past Sheppard three laps later for the winning pass.
Other Sunday winners were Justin Stone, Troy Audet, Daryl Gebo and Chris Sumner.
There will be expanded coverage of all of the Sunday races in Wednesday’s edition.
FIELD HOCKEY
Harris honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Fresh off of her record-breaking performance, sophomore Emily Harris was named LEC Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week.
Harris’ six goals and two assists, making her responsible for eight goals, against Russell Sage was the most by a Castleton field hockey player in a single game in the team’s modern era.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Nichols tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After highlighting Castleton women’s soccer’s dominant 7-1 victory over Rhode Island College with three goals and an assist, senior forward Rylee Nichols was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Little East Conference.
The hat trick marked the second of Nichols’ career.
The Clarendon native shares the weekly honor with Western Connecticut’s Myah Croze, who had a hat trick of her own.
