CHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team had little trouble dispatching Springfield 74-40 on the first day of the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament on Wednesday. The Mounties were in a 10-10 tie after the opening quarter but then fashioned a healthy 35-17 lead by halftime.
“We had a lot of balance. We got to play some of our young guys and I liked what I saw from them,” MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
Keegan Chadburn led the Mounties with 20 points. Andre Prunty followed with 14 and Cole Blanchard added 10.
Noah Zierfus had 15 points and Damian Warner 10 to lead the Cosmos.
The 1-0 Mounties will play on Thursday in the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Long Trail 53,
Black River 26
LUDLOW — Long Trail spoiled Black River’s opener with a 53-26 victory in boys basketball action Wednesday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 37, Black River 11
CHESTER — Mount St. Joseph had no trouble in getting to Thursday’s championship game of the girls’ segment of the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament. The Mounties took care of business on Wednesday, trimming Black River 37-11.
Tiana Gallipo was on fire from beyond the rac for the Mounties. She nailed five 3-pointers on her way to a 17-point performance. Meghan Cole followed her in scoring with 14.
“We played pretty well,” MSJ coach Bill Bruso, “Everybody got to play and we got to work on some things so that was good.”
Cindy Carranza led the Mounties on the boards with nine rebounds.
Chloe Ayer was the Presidents top scorer with six.
The Mounties take a 1-1 record into the title game at 6 p.m. against Twin Valley.
Black River (0-3) will play Green Mountain in the consolation game.
Twin Valley 54,
Green Mountain 25
CHESTER — Twin Valley and Green Mountain were locked in a tight game at the half, the Wildcats leading Green Mountain 16-14 at the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
But the second half was a different story. It was all Twin Valley. The Wildcats outscored the hosts 38-11 in the second half for the 54-25 victory.
“We had a really good second half. We played better but we also got after it a little more. We tried pressing and had some success with that, getting some easy layups,” Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford said.
Kate Longe led 1-1 Twin Valley with 20 points and Sadie Boyd threw in 13.
Hannah Robinson led the Chieftains with nine points.
Twin Valley will tangle with MSJ in the championship game Thursday at 6 p.m.
“We are excited to be in the championship game. We have been on the sidelines watching the championship game the last five or so years,” Hayford said. “We are looking forward to it.”
Otter Valley 51,
Middlebury 25
MIDDLEBURY — The Otter Valley girls basketball team opened its season in style Wednesday night, cruising past Middlebury 51-25.
“We played really well,” OV coach Kelly Trayah said. “We were balanced. Almost everyone scored.”
Livia Bernhardt had a big game underneath with 11 points and eight rebounds. Alice Keith tossed in nine points and Alia Edmunds had eight points and pulled down eight rebounds. Mary Kingsley and freshman Anna Lee added five points apiece.
The Otters host Proctor on Monday night.
Greenwich 70,
Poultney 11
GREENWICH, N.Y. — The Poultney girls basketball team had to open the season against a Greenwich team that is 6-1 and boasts Molly Brophy, a junior who averaged 22.9 points per game last season while reaching the 1,000-point standard as a sophomore.
The result was as expected with the Witches rolling to a 70-11 victory.
Grace Hayes led the Blue Devils with eight points.
“She is a phenomenal player,” Poultney coach Todd Hayes said of Brophy.
Brophy torched the Devils with 25 points.
Poultney will try to turn it around on Friday at Rivendell.
MR, BF postponed
NORTH CLARENDON — The girls basketball game at Mill River between the Minutemen and Bellows Falls was postponed Wednesday and rescheduled for Jan. 17.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex 5, Rutland 1
ESSEX JCT. — Essex got two goals apiece from Charles Wiegand and Jason Smith in opening the season with a 5-1 victory over Rutland in boys hockey action Wednesday night.
Dylan Moore had the goal and Tim Peer the assist for the 1-2 Raiders.
The Raiders skated with the Hornets early, the game tied 1-1 after the first period.
Rutland goalie Augie Louras collected 20 saves.
