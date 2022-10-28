RICHFORD — The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team is headed back to the Division IV semifinals for the second year in a row.
Fifth-seeded MSJ and fourth-seeded Richford battled in an intense battle, but it was the Mounties securing a 1-0 victory in overtime on Friday.
Lauren Costales netted the game-winning goal in overtime, getting an assist from Emma Blodorn.
Costales has a team-high 24 goals and has scored in 12 of MSJ's 16 games thus far.
"It was a very even matchup," said Mounties coach Lori Patterson. "(Richford) is a very fast, physical team. We had a lot of girls step up for us."
Costales was double-teamed all game, so MSJ had to find ways to produce offense. Patterson lauded the effort of Isabella Anderson as a distributor.
MSJ (11-4-1) is at top-seeded Leland & Gray, a 4-0 quarterfinal winner against Danville, in a D-IV semifinal on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 2, Rivendell 0
PITTSFORD — Death, taxes and the Proctor girls soccer team playing Arlington in a high-stakes game.
The Phantoms and Eagles will do battle in the Division IV semifinals on Tuesday as No. 2 seed Proctor earned a 2-0 win against No. 10 Rivendell on Friday at Taranovich Field.
No. 6 Arlington was a 1-0 winner against No. 3 Blue Mountain on Friday.
"It was a hard, physical game," said Proctor co-coach Chris Hughes of the challenge the Raptors posed on Friday.
Jenna Davine scored in the first half on an assist by Makayla French and Isabel Greb scored unassisted after the break. Greb has a team-high 26 goals and scored in all but two games.
Proctor keeper Cadence Goodwin had five saves and the defenders in front of her, Rhi Lubaszewski, Zoe Reynolds, Aleea Richardson and Grace King, stepped up in a big way as well.
The Phantoms (13-3) host Arlington in the Division IV semifinals on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Taranovich Field. It will be the fifth time in the last six seasons that the rivals meet in the playoffs.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Wentworth 5, CU 1
BOSTON — The Castleton University men's hockey team opened their season with a non-conference matchup against Wentworth Institute of Technology Friday night, falling 5-1 to the Leopards on the road.
The Spartans (0-1) were narrowly outshot 32-28 in the contest, but held a 40-37 advantage in the faceoff game. Despite drawing twelve penalties, Castleton was unable to convert on any of their nine powerplay chances, while Wentworth (1-0) converted on one of their five opportunities.
Castleton got its lone goal from Hunter Sarro. The junior's first career goal came from a pass off the boards from Balint Mesterhazy that Sarro cut back at the left circle and ripped low and hard into the net to cut the deficit back to two.
