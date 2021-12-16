CHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team captured the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament championship, beating Bellows Falls 69-53 Thursday night.
MSJ also won the tournament on the girls side.
Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau was happy to get the win, but knows his team needs to be better moving forward.
“We played okay, but we need to be better on defense and in transition,” Charbonneau said. “There were glimpses of what we can be, but it needs to be consistent.”
Andre Prunty led MSJ with 33 points, followed by Owen Traynor with 12. Jack Cravinho led the Terriers with 15 points.
MSJ (2-0) is at Burr and Burton on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GM 43, Twin Valley 26
CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys basketball team didn’t play its best, but had enough to best Twin Valley, 43-26 in the consolation game of Green Mountain’s Holiday Tournament.
“We played pretty poor. It was a pretty sloppy game for us,” said GM coach Brian Rapanotti.
Everett Mosher was a bright spot for the Chieftains, scoring 24 points. His younger brother Eben Mosher tacked on 10 points.
Green Mountain (2-2) has a big break from games, next playing on Jan. 4 at Springfield.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 47, L&G 23
CHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team took control of this one from the beginning, building a 22-10 lead by halftime on the way to a 47-23 victory over Leland & Gray in the championship game of the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament.
“We had a good, aggressive defense,” MSJ coach Bill Bruso said.
Tiana Gallipo provided much of the offense. She had 21 points and her barrage included five 3-point field goals.
“It was a team effort by our guards on defense and our bigs played very well. It was a total team effort,” Bruso said.
Brooke Bishop chipped in nine points for the 2-0 Mounties.
Mary Sanderson led the Rebels with seven points.
MSJ will try to go to 3-0 on Monday when it hosts Mill River.
GM 45, Long Trail 29
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team earned its first win of the season, beating Long Trail 45-31 in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament consolation game Thursday afternoon.
GM had a dominant 17-2 opening quarter. The Chieftains had some bumps in the road as the game progressed, but the fast start was more than enough to get them over the hump.
“We set the defensive tone early with outstanding defense,” said Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum.
Buffum pointed to turnovers and forcing things offensively as key points that held GM back after the hot start.
Kim Cummings had a big day for the Chieftains scoring 23 points. Grace Tyrrell added 8 points, while Karen Vargas had 5 and Luna Burkland had 4.
Camilla Marcy scored 11 points to lead LTS.
“She has post player size at the guard position, which creates matchup nightmares,” said Buffum of Marcy.
Green Mountain (1-1) and Long Trail play again on Monday, this time at the Long Trail Field House. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
Westside 78, MRU 33
NORTH CLARENDON — The West Rutland girls basketball team bounced back from a loss on Wednesday to beat Mill River 78-33 on Thursday at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
Peyton Guay dropped 25 points for the Golden Horde in the win, her second 20-point outing of the year.
“She really paced their offense,” said Mill River coach Jake Tanner. “They got out in transition and ran the floor well.”
Sophomore guard Karina Mozzer led the Minutemen with 10 points.
“(Karina) really attacked the basket well,” Tanner said.
Mill River (0-3) is at Mount St. Joseph on Monday at 5:30 p.m. West Rutland (2-1) hosts Arlington on Monday at 7 p.m.
Springfield 34, Bratt 20
BRATTLEBORO — The Springfield girls basketball team were dominant in the first half and bested Division I Brattleboro 34-20 Thursday night.
The Cosmos led 21-4 at the half.
“That’s a good win on the road against a Division I opponent,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck. “We got out quick in the first half and then played to win and were patient in the second half.
“Our defense was really good and we rebounded well.”
Nobody shined more in the rebounding game than Kayla Quelch, who controlled the boards to go along with her four points.
Offensively, Macie Stagner led the Cosmos with 16 points, followed by Madison Clark with six points.
Diamond Bedward had seven points to pace the Colonels.
Springfield (3-0) hosts White River Valley on Thursday.
Postponement
PROCTOR — According to Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton, the Proctor girls basketball team’s Thursday home game against Poultney was canceled.
FIELD HOCKEY
Nicholas award
Middlebury College senior Erin Nicholas was named the 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Player of the Year for the third-straight time.
Nicholas recently earned her third NFHCA All-American nod. She was chosen as the Division III Honda Athlete of the Year Field Hockey Finalist and will be placed on the ballot for the prestigious award, which will be presented in the spring.
Nicholas finished her field hockey career with 161 points (65G, 31A).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hockenbury to NU
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University President Dr. Mark Anarumo announced on Thursday that Ed Hockenbury has been named the new Director of Athletics, succeeding Tony Mariano who will retire in May 2022.
Hockenbury, the son of former Norwich University head men’s basketball Ed Hockenbury Sr., comes to Norwich after serving as an Associate Athletic Director for Internal Operations at the University of Vermont, a post he has held since 2016.
Hockenbury has over 30 years of leadership and administrative experience in athletic administration and sport supervision at both the high school and college levels, in addition to a proven track record in equipment operations supervision, facilities management, event operations, construction project planning and management, gender equity and diversity initiatives, alumni engagement, and coaching student athletes.
Hockenbury is just the fifth director of athletics at Norwich University since 1955. (Joe Garrity 1955-1962, Bob Priestley 1964-1978, Joe Sabol 1978-1992, Tony Mariano 1992-2022).
