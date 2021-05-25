There was much joy on Meadow Street in Rutland on Tuesday. This time, the Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team was not the bug, it was the windshield. And it felt good.
The Mounties have been on the short end of too many 7-0 scores in recent years. This time, they were the dominant team, blanking Hartford 7-0.
“We were the stronger team,” MSJ coach Gary Thompson said.
Sophia Hussak was in command in her straight-sets victory in the No. 1 singles spot. She defeated Nyan Jenks 6-1, 6-4.
Lucy Gallo was just as dominant at No. 2, toppling Arianna Hajan 6-0, 6-4.
Pearl Bellomo had a convincing 6-1, 6-0 win over Ancham Phillip at No. 3 and Savannah Perry breezed in the No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-3 past Alex Brey.
Ashley Blot won at No. 5 6-2, 6-2.
MSJ’s No. 1 doubles team of Elizabeth Williams and Sarah Guerrier rolled to a 6-4, 6-1 win and Sarah Jane Gregory and Sienna Diezel notched their win in No. 2 singles by forfeit.
It is a rematch on Thursday with the Mounties making the trip over the mountain to Hartford.
Rutland 4, BBA
MANCHESTER — Rutland edged Burr and Burton Academy for the second time by a score of 4-3 with the Olivia Squared singles attack. Olivia Shipley won her match in the No. 1 singles for Rutland and teammate Olivia Andrews also won in singles action.
Both Rutland doubles team fashioned victories to account for the 4-3 score.
Rutland hikes its record to 13-1 and BBA drops to 11-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 6, BBA 1
The Rutland boys tennis team wrapped up a strong regular season with a 6-1 win against rival Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
The Ravens won every match, with the exception of No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Rutland’s Brady Kenosh won 7-5, 6-1 against Cristo Buckley. At No. 3, Ollie Hamilton won 6-1, 7-5 over BBA’s Blake Allen. At No. 4, Zach Nelson cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 win against Lucas Arrington. Graham Seidner didn’t drop a game at No. 5 for Rutland, beating Tucker Swim, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles action, the Ravens’ Reed Martin and Matt Goulette won 6-0, 6-1 against Braden Pearson and Carter Lincourt at No. 1 and Rutland’s Zak Arshad and Robin Rushing won by forfeit at No. 2.
BBA’s lone win came from Nick O’Donnell, who bested Rutland’s Augie Louras 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Rutland (11-2) and BBA (6-6) await playoff seedings, which are released on Monday.
BASEBALL
Essex 11, Rutland 0
(5 innings)
Walks and errors were costly for the Rutland baseball team in an 11-0 loss in five innings to Essex on Tuesday.
Owen Simpson, Tyler Weatherhogg and Joey Giancola split pitching duties for the Ravens.
Essex had a few offensive standouts with Andrew Goodrich’s inside the park homerun being chief among them.
Rutland was held to two hits with Weatherhogg and Ryan Flanders notching one apiece.
It was Senior Day for RHS, so coach Geoff Bloomer started nine of his 10 seniors.
The Ravens (1-9) are at Otter Valley on Thursday.
GM 4, Otter Valley 3
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team picked up valuable index points on Tuesday, bestng Division II Otter Valley 4-3.
Chase Swisher went 6 1/3 innings for the Chieftains, giving up three runs and three hits with six strikeouts. Brandon Rose got the save.
Andy McEnerny pitched a complete game for Otter Valley.
Skyler Klezos led GM with three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs.
Caleb Whitney, Fraser Pierpont and Matt Greeno all had RBIs for OV.
The Otters (6-7) hosts Rutland on Thursday. Green Mountain (7-8) is at Mount Anthony on Friday.
L&G 12, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — Leland & Gray finished the season sweep of the Mill River baseball team, winning 12-0 on Tuesday.
The Rebels jumped out to an early 5-0 advantage and didn’t look back.
Devin Poczobut and Chris Burnett pitched for Mill River (1-11). The Minutemen have their Senior Day on Friday against Mount St. Joseph.
Springfield 12,
Woodstock 4
SPRINGFIELD — Sam Presch was locked in on the mound as the Springfield baseball team beat Woodstock 12-4 Tuesday afternoon.
Presch went 6 1/3 innings and struck out 12 batters. Logan Roundy got the last two outs on groundouts.
The third inning was the big one for the Cosmos, scoring six runs.
Caleb Roby had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. Cameron Harriman went 2-for-4 and drove in two. Nate Leonard and Chris Stearns had an RBI as well.
Springfield (3-8) is at White River Valley on Thursday.
Bratt 10, BBA 5
MANCHESTER — The Brattleboro baseball team bested Burr and Burton in a Southern Vermont League showdown on Tuesday at Dana Thompson Rec Park.
SOFTBALL
Fair Haven 9,
Springfield 4
SPRINGFIELD — The Fair Haven softball team is getting hot right when the games mean the most.
The Slaters knocked off Springfield 9-4 on Tuesday afternoon at Bill Robinson Field.
Zoey Cole had another standout day for Fair haven, striking out 14 batters, allowing just one hit. Cole also had three hits and three RBIs. Ashley Carvey went 3-for-4.
Izzy Belisle pitched for Springfield.
Fair Haven (6-4) is at Rutland on Thursday. Springfield (8-3) is at Mount Anthony on Thursday.
West Rutland 26, MR 3
(5 innings)
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball allowed just two hits in a 26-3 win against Mill River in five innings Tuesday afternoon.
Elizabeth Bailey, Kiana Grabowski and Peyton Guay all had time in the circle for Westside.
Grabowski also homered in the game. Gabby Griffith had multiple hits and Kennah Wright-Chapman and Erica Brierre also stood out.
Olivia Jones had a double for Mill River.
West Rutland (10-4) is at Green Mountain on Thursday. Mill River (1-11) hosts Leland & Gray on Thursday.
Proctor 26, TV 7
PROCTOR — The red hot Proctor softball team won for the sixth straight time on Tuesday, routing Twin Valley 26-7.
Jenna Davine went the distance for the 8-3 Phantoms.
She had offensive support from Sydney Wood who was 4-for-4 with a double and Rhi Lubasweski who had a two-run homer. Sawyer Perkins and Laci French contributed two hits apiece.
Hannah Sullivan had a double for the Wildcats.
Green Mt. 22, L&G 14
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray battled hard, but the Green Mountain softball team won 22-14 in Tuesday’s Division III matchup.
The Chieftains led 17-4 in the fourth, but the Rebels avoided the mercy rule with a strong inning.
Kim Cummings was a force at the plate with five hits, including a pair of doubles and singles. Riley Paul had three RBIs, while Tierney O’Brien and Alex Hutchins had two RBIs.
O’Brien played a crucial role at shortstop as well.
Hannah Landers had three hits including a double to lead the Rebels. Catherijne Shine added two hits and three RBIs and Mary Sanderson added two hits.
Green Mountain (9-5) hosts West Rutland on Thursday.
Leland & Gray will take a 4-9 record to Mill River on Thursday and then hosts Woodstock on Friday.
OV-PHS rivalry back
BRANDON — Otter Valley and Proctor have added another softball game. The neighboring rivals will meet on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Otter Valley is coming off a 29-11 victory over Burr and Burton on Monday in which Josie Cone ignited the offense with a three-run triple and came all the way around to score on an error.
“Josie has been on fire,” OV coach Kelly Trayah said, noting she also had a home run and triple against Brattleboro.
The Otters had the game in hand against Burr and Burton so Trayah chose to work on things that the Otters might be able to deploy in the playoffs. Mia Politano and Ryleigh LaPorte executed a double steal.
The Otters finish the season on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Hartford.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
de Castro honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Castleton University baseball player Reece de Castro was honored with Little East Conference (LEC) All-Conference recognition, earning Third Team honors Tuesday morning as announced by the conference.
De Castro, the lone Spartan to be honored by the conference this season, was spectacular during the 2021 campaign as he posted a career-high .297 batting average.
He also recorded career highs in hits, runs scored, and runs batted in. He ranked second on the team with 19 runs batted in and 35 hits, while leading the team in runs scored, with 22.
CORRECTIONAn article in Tuesday’s edition falsely stated that Rutland boys tennis won 7-0 against Woodstock on Monday. The score was 6-1 and the Wasps’ Nixon Malik won in a tiebreaker at No. 1 singles.
