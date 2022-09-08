SHARON — The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team kept its record spotless on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Sharon Academy.
The game was deadlocked at halftime but Lauren Costales scored for the Mounties in the second half with Daisy Bishop earning the assist.
Cindy Carranza made some tough saves to earn the shutout and also had outstanding play in front of her by her backs Maya Traska and Emma Blodorn.
The Mounties take a 2-0 record into Saturday's home game against Long Trail School.
GIRLS SOCCER
West Rutland, 9 Twin Valley 0
WHITINGHAM — The Otter Valley girls soccer team's offense was on fire. The Golden Horde piled up nine goals and pitched a shutout against Twin Valley.
Peyton Guay was prolific with two goals and three assists.
Hannah Cecot scored her first varsity goal and finished with two, both assisted by Guay.
Hayley Raiche and Emma Sevigny also scored their first varsity goals for the 2-0 Horde.
Camryn Williams, Aubrey Beaulieu and Arianna Coombs also scored. Coombs also contributed two assists. Kennah Wright-Chapman picked up an assist on one of Guay's goals.
Westside goalkeeper Bella Coombs had to make but one save.
"We had fun. It was wonderful to see the players spread the scoring around," West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
The Golden Horde travel to Markowski Field on Wednesday to tangle with Otter Valley.
WRV 8, Mill River 0
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley defeated Mill River 8-0 on Thursday to elevate their record to 2-1. The Minutemen fell to 0-2.
BOYS SOCCER
CVU 7, Rutland 1
ESSEX — CVU toppled Rutland 7-1 in the first round of the Jay Brady Tournament on Thursday in boys soccer action.
Scoring for Rutland was Brock Quillan with Ben Cerreta notching the assist.
Zach Spitsnagle led the Hornets with three goals and an assist.
Rutland goalkeeper Caden Lambert collected 11 saves. Evan Stratton had to make one save for the Redhawks.
Rutland will meet Essex on Saturday.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Midd starts Saturday
MIDDLEBURY — Otter Valley Union High graduate Mia Politano is a sophomore on the Middlebury College women's golf team which launches its season on Saturday at the Hamilton Fall Invitational.
