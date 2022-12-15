CHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team, fresh off a Division II state finals run, opened its season by winning the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament Thursday night at Nason Gymnasium.
MSJ locked up the tournament title, beating Bellows Falls 55-37 in the finale of the tournament.
The Terriers hung around, but the Mounties had a run in the third quarter that put the game out of reach.
Owen Traynor led MSJ with 25 points and Keegan Greeley added 12. Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau was happy with how his bench played as well.
"They worked their tails off," Charbonneau said.
Walker James and Eli Allbee led Bellows Falls with eight points apiece.
MSJ (2-0) is at Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GM 45, Twin Valley 39
CHESTER — Green Mountain had to work hard to overtake Twin Valley which got off to a sizzling start in Thursday night's boys basketball game in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament.
The Wildcats came out hot and scored 18 points in the first quarter.
"They hit some shots," GM coach Brian Rapanotti said of the Wildcats.
The game was tied going into the fourth quarter but the Chieftain rallied for the win, 45-39.
Eben Mosher led Green Mountain with 21 points and corralled double-digit rebounds. Tanner Swisher added another 12 points.
Noah Dornburgh led Twin Valley with 17 points.
Green Mountain takes a 2-2 record into Thursday's home game against Proctor.
LTS 69, Mill River 36
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball team fell to Long Trail School 69-36 Thursday at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
LTS broke the game open in the fourth quarter and led for much of the game.
James Redding had 19 points and Ty Dickerson had 17 for the Mountain Lions. Ryan Smith led Mill River with 17 points and Solan Farmer had 12.
The Minutemen (1-2) are at Arlington Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MMU 58, Rutland 52
(Overtime)
JERICHO — The Rutland girls basketball team pushed Mount Mansfield to the limit but the Cougars prevailed in the overtime stanza for a 58-52 victory.
Cherise Shamp led MMU with 29 points and made 15 of her 17 free throw attempts.
Anna Moser led the Rutlanders with 17 points and Karsyn Bellomo added 14.
"We have a tough stretch with four games in seven days," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
Next on the list: Essex on Saturday at home in the North-South Classic in Rutland's Keefe Gym.
Poultney 42, Mid-Vermont 14
QUECHEE — Poultney defeated the team that ousted them from the Division IV playoffs last season, routing Mid-Vermont Christian 42-14 on Thursday night in girls basketball action.
Hannah Welch and Bella Mack led the Blue Devils with nine points apiece.
"It was good. Everyone got to play," Poultney coach Todd Hayes said.
The Blue Devils are 2-0 heading into Monday's game against Rivendell.
L&G 32, Green Mt. 30
CHESTER — Leland & Gray earned a 32-30 buzzer-beating win against Green Mountain in the championship game of the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament Thursday afternoon at Nason Gymnasium.
The game was tight throughout with the Chieftains leading by two points at halftime. The Rebels were up by a point heading into the fourth quarter and held on when the final buzzer rang through the gym.
"Our defense and rebounding were outstanding, but we're struggling with composure on offense," said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Eighth-grader Callie Spaulding led the Chieftains with 14 points and Colie Roby added six points. Maggie Parker had 11 points to lead Leland & Gray.
Green Mountain (1-1) is at Twin Valley on Wednesday.
Long Trail 46, MSJ 19
CHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team struggled early and couldn't turn it on, falling to Long Trail School 46-19.
LTS jumped out to a 17-4 lead and MSJ couldn't get much going for much of the night.
The Mounties were led by Haylee Rivers with eight points. Olivia Cole-Bugay paced the Mountain Lions with 20 points and Camilla Marcy added 12.
MSJ (1-2) hosts Mill River on Monday.
Windsor 89, BF 30
WESTMINSTER — Sydney Perry had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists and Sophia Rockwood had 23 points to power the Windsor girls basketball team to an 89-30 victory over Bellows Falls on Thursday night.
Audrey Rupp was a stat sheet stuffer with 13 points, eight assists, seven steals and six rebounds.
Kemari Wildgoose added nine points to go with seven rebounds and four steals.
Windsor hiked its record to 1-1.
WRESTLING
MAU 54, Springfield 18
BENNINGTON — The Springfield wrestling team won three matches in its dual with Mount Anthony on Wednesday.
Noah Markwell won for the Cosmos at 106 pounds, David Rigney won at 145 and Cole Wright won at 285.
