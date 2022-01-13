The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team didn't have to sweat as much down the stretch on Thursday against Burr and Burton as the Mounties did in their previous win.
MSJ was dominant from start to finish, blowing out the Division I Bulldogs 54-24 at McDonough Gymnasium.
The Mounties were up 15-2 after one quarter and 22-6 at the half.
"We played way better defensively than we did last time out," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. "Our bench came in and played great when we got into some foul trouble early."
Andre Prunty had 19 points to lead the Mounties, followed by Owen Traynor with 11. MSJ center Jake Williams had nine points, along with 14 rebounds. Williams has been locked in on the boards, coming off a 21-rebound effort against Windsor.
Madox Mathews led BBA with nine points.
MSJ moved to 7-0 with the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Poultney 46, Mill River 19
NORTH CLARENDON — The Poultney girls basketball team got into the win column for the first time this season, beating Mill River 46-19 Thursday night.
Hannah Welch had 11 points and Kate DeBonis had 10 for the Blue Devils.
Malori Carlson paced the Minutemen with 10 points and Lorryn Trujillo added seven points.
Poultney (1-4) is at Green Mountain on Saturday, while Mill River (0-8) is at MSJ on Monday.
Proctor 56, Long Trail 23
PROCTOR —The Proctor girls basketball team was playing its first game in weeks but was able to trim Long Trail 53-36 in the Almo Buggiani Gym on Thursday night.
"We had some rust," Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
The Phantoms were also missing a starter and the sixth man but still had plenty of firepower from Maggie McKearin (28 points) and Isabel Greb with 13.
Laci French pulled down 15 rebounds.
Camilla Marcy led the Mountain Lions with eight points and Molly Luikart added seven.
The Phantoms take a 4-1 record to Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
Fair Haven 26, BBA 23
MANCHESTER — Just like the first time they met, Thursday's game between Fair Haven and Burr and Burton was all about defense.
The Slaters inched out a 26-23 win, capped by a late Tegan Hoard 3.
"It was a playoff atmosphere. Both teams were getting after it defensively," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. "When your shots aren't falling, you have to find a way to win other ways."
Julia Decker led all scorers with eight points for BBA.
Brittney Love paced the Slaters with six points, followed by five apiece for Hoard and Kate Hadwen.
Fair Haven (8-2) hosts Brattleboro on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Springfield, Hartford ppd.
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Thursday night's girls basketball game scheduled for Thursday night in Hartford's Hanley Gymnasium was postponed and will be played Jan. 24 at Hartford.
ALPINE
GM's Schnipper 4th
SOUTH POMFRET — Green Mountain's Leo Schnipper just missed out on the podium in Thursday's boys Alpine ski race at Suicide Six.
Schnipper finished with a time of 1:05.68 across his two runs. Woodstock swept the three podium spots with Bode Wood winning with a time of 1:02.16, ahead of teammates Ben Johnson and Levi Halley.
Burr and Burton's Judd Gourley took fifth and the top 10 was rounded out by Woodstock's Max Hambsch, BBA's Andrew Maneggia, the Wasps' Owen Kross, Woodstock's Otto Nisimblat and Mount St. Joseph's Chase Wiegers.
Other notable boys finishers were: Green Mountain's Jayden Hinkle (12th), Fair Haven's Ashton Thomas (13th), MSJ's Brian Pierce (17th), Rutland's Aaron LeFrancois (20th) and MSJ's Myles Donohue (26th).
Woodstock swept the girls podium as well. Chloe Masillo won the race in 1:05.23 over teammates Abigale Masillo and Ali Daigle.
The top-10 was rounded out by BBA's Franny Levitas, Alex Faucher, Bailey Gilliam and Cristina Gregory, Woodstock's Alexandra Carenhammer, Green Mountain's Hailey Racicot and the Bulldogs' Annabella Gray.
Racicot finished with a time of 1:10.70.
Other notable girls finishers were: Green Mountain's Clara Gignoux (18th), MSJ's Emma Blodorn (28th), Estella Gross (31st) and Alexis Fuster (33rd).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
St. Rose 86, SMC 75
COLCHESTER — St. Rose defeated St. Michael's College 86-75 in men's basketball action on Thursday night. Patrick Gardner led SMC with 13 points.
The Purple Knights' game on Saturday against Southern Connecticut has been postponed making SMC's next game on Jan. 19 at Le Moyne.
BASEBALL
Williams steps down
POULTNEY — Poultney High baseball coach Dan Williams, who won his 100th game last spring, is stepping down as the Blue Devils coach.
HOOP SHOOT
Area kids advance
Two Rutland County area students recently advanced to the Vermont Elks Hoop Shoot Championship winning their individual age category at the second round event held at Springfield High School.
Brayden Sabotka made 17 of 25 free throws in the 8-9 year old boys division, while Evan Ferguson made 19 of 25 attempts in the boys 12-13yr old age group to advance to the state finals to be held Jan. 22 at Spaulding High School in Barre.
Brayden and Evan will represent the local Rutland Elks Lodge No. 345 at the upcoming Vermont State Championship with an opportunity to compete for a trip to the New England Elks Hoop Shoot Championship to be held on March 12 in Portland, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.