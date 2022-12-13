CHESTER — Only two players in Mount St. Joseph boys basketball history have had a 40-point game according to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association and one of them did it for the second time on Tuesday afternoon in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament.
Owen Traynor, who had a 40-plus-point game against Springfield last season, went off for 41 in a 79-21 whipping of Twin Valley on Tuesday in Nason Gymnasium.
MSJ's Rob Parento scored 41 against Milton in 1984.
Nobody else was in double figures for the 1-0 Mounties but 12 of the 13 who played scored.
The Mounties will play in he championship game at GMUHS on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MR 38, Poultney 33
POULTNEY — The Mill River boys basketball team earned a hard-fought win against county rival Poultney, 38-33, Tuesday night at Capman Court.
The Minutemen led by three after one quarter and the game remained close throughout.
Mill River coach Ben Smith was happy with how his young players responded late.
"They were under a lot of pressure in the fourth quarter and they stepped up," Smith said.
Ryan Smith led the Minutemen with 17 points and Michael Wierzbicki had 11 points. Poultney's Marcus Lewis led all scorers with 18 and Ryan Simons had nine.
Mill River (1-1) is scheduled to host Long Trail on Friday. Poultney (1-2) hosts New York State's Whitehall on Saturday afternoon.
L&G 54, Westside 45
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team responded with a solid second half but fell to Leland & Gray 54-45 in the season opener on Tuesday night at Hinchey Gym.
The Golden Horde was in a deep hole at halftime, trailing 41-12.
"It was first-game jitters in the first half. We had 16 turnovers," Westside coach Ali Mitchell said. "We were much better in the second half and we made some adjustments."
The Horde made hay in the fourth quarter scoring 24 points during those eight minutes.
David Noel and Tristan Rocke scored 10 apiece for the Horde.
Leland & Gray's Parker Jennings led all scorers with 18 points.
West Rutland (0-1) is scheduled to play at White River Valley on Friday.
BF 58, Green Mt. 39
CHESTER — Things started well enough for the Green Mountain boys basketball team on Tuesday night on the opening night of the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament.
The Chieftains pushed the lead over Bellows Falls to 17-8 early in the second quarter. But the rest of the night was wrapped in purple: Bellows Falls 58, the Chieftains 39.
"They just beat us up physically," GM coach Brian Rapanotti said. "Sometimes they would get four or five offensive rebounds in a possession."
Rapanotti also felt that because it was the Terriers' first game, they were still trying to figure things out early.
Caleb Merrill led 1-2 Green Mountain with 13 points.
Bellows Falls' Colby Dearborn led BF with 22 points.
Green Mountain (1-2) will take on Twin Valley (0-3) in the consolation game at Nason Gym on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GM 37, MSJ 34
CHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team led after three quarters, but couldn't hold on, falling to Green Mountain 37-34 in the Chieftains' Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
The game was tight throughout, but some late shots by Green Mountain were the difference in the win.
"We started to settle down offensively in the fourth and it made all the difference," said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Hailey Daniels led Green Mountain with 11 points, followed by Callie Spaulding with 10 Haylee Rivers and Lauryn Charron had 11 points apiece for MSJ.
MSJ (1-1) plays Long Trail in the consolation game on Thursday at 3 p.m. GM (1-0) hosts Leland & Gray in the finals at 6 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Panthers No. 10
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College men's basketball team is 8-1 at the semester break and ranked No. 10 nationally in Division III.
The Panthers swing back into action on Dec. 29-30 at the Eastern Holiday Invitational in Willimantic, Connecticut where the Panthers' first-round opponent will be SUNY New Paltz.
